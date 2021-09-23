Anastasia Beverly Hills has come to be known for their stunning, boldly colored eyeshadow palettes (certainly you remember the Modern Renaissance craze), and with each new release, they seem to get better and better. You may think you’re tired of warm, rosy tones, but the brand’s latest drop is proving yet again that, ABH knows what’s up when it comes to eyeshadow shades. Though it’s only September, ABH is already getting into the holiday spirit with their latest drop, the Primrose Palette, a collection of 12 rose-inspired pigments — including two blush shades (talk about a bang for your buck).

A combination of rich mattes and multidimensional metallics, the Primrose Palette can create a wide variety of looks, including all the iterations of soft glam you’ll want to wear this holiday season. Not to mention the dainty light shades and the sultry darker shades, make this Palette the perfect for day to night makeup. And just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, the palette has 200% more of every shade than ABH’s original palettes. Check out the full breakdown of shades below:

Rose Water — Metallic bright opal with multi-dimensional reflects

Honey — Matte sandy beige

Sparkling Amber — Metallic rose gold with multi-dimensional reflects

Primrose — Matte dusty rose with multi-dimensional reflects

Mango — Matte coral peach

Peony — Sparkling petal pink with gold reflects

Rouge — Matte rose-beige brown

Fire Opal — Metallic bright copper with opal reflects

Deep Berry — Matte deep berry

Claret — Matte rich plum

Grapefruit — Matte pink coral

Saddle — Matte terracotta

Even with such rich, eye-catching shades, the Primrose Palette isn’t one you’ll only want to pull out for the holidays. “This sumptuous selection of 12 brand-new shades was intentionally curated with the versatility of everyday wear AND special occasion moments in mind,” the brand writes in an Instagram post to celebrate the launch.

Shop the newly launched palette below and prepare to get inspired for the festive season ahead — and beyond.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.