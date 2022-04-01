Be Ahead Of The Curve With These 30 Trendy Outfits For April

You’ve likely observed a lot of discourse about the trend cycle recently. Some say they find it antiquated, citing social media apps like TikTok for democratizing fashion and making the industry less reliant on fads. Others still find popular styles to be immensely influential and powerful resources to consult when building one’s personal aesthetic. If you’re unsure where you stand in 2022’s Great Fashion Debate, consider curating trendy outfits this April and notice how or if the buzzy looks align with your individualistic approach to fashion. As the old adage goes, you can’t knock it until you try it, so why not give this season’s popular crazes a chance before assuming a pro or anti stance?

Firstly, all of spring 2022’s leading styles have the potential to be tweaked in order to cater more to your personal preferences. For instance, if you’ve been eyeing the ongoing sultry dressing phenomenon but have remained cautious not to dive too deep into the titillating aesthetic, a subtly translucent blouse is a more mellow take on the controversial sheer dress trend. Similarly, lingerie-inspired fashion this spring can include more casual manifestations — like a denim corset or stylish sports bra that doubles as a statement top. This season has also brought forward a slew of creative adaptations of last year’s fads — the ubiquitous cutout trend, for one. Think: Multi-slit trousers and playful, peek-a-boo back cutouts that feel entirely novel and inspired.

Want to learn more on how to personalize the trending styles of today? Below, discover 30 ensembles that celebrate the widely popular garments and aesthetics of the season.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Sunny Yellow

When April brings its signature showers, become the sunshine yourself via a mood-boosting, bright yellow sweater. Take a cue from the gloomy weather and pair the butter-hued piece with dark separates.

Sheer Peek-A-Boo

Sheer pieces are trending in spring, as fashion continues to be influenced by a sultry mood. Instead of the ever-popular see-through dress, consider a blouse made of transparent materials.

Delicate Distressing

Not just haphazardly torn shreds of fabric or tufts of rogue threads clumped here or there, there's an intentional art form to luxe-looking distressing. The key is to choose a garment made of refined materials — like a fine knit — that boasts just a few choice signs of wear and tear.

Girly Gorpcore

Are you familiar with gorpcore? It’s the utility-based fashion trend responsible for why you’re seeing practical pieces like cargo pants and hybrid dresses made of fleece zip-ups everywhere.

Multi-Slit Trousers

A playful sort of interpretation of 2022’s leg slit trend, trousers adorned with multiple skin-revealing holes are becoming a fast favorite amongst the fashion vanguards. Cutout pants in a transitional springy color — like sage green, for instance — are especially on trend.

Grown-Up Mary Janes

You likely know platform shoes are trending and, if you’ve frequented a fashion girl’s Instagram recently, you likely also know Mary Jane shoes are in for 2022. So, why not combine the two footwear trends via a pair of platform Mary Jane-style pumps?

Parisian Stripes

Channel your inner Parisian It-girl by donning a crisp off-white sweater that boasts Breton stripes. Then, team the stripey piece with a pair of crisp straight-leg jeans and a petite designer bag.

Unsaturated Spring Florals

Subvert the age-old concept of “florals for springtime” by choosing a print done in a black and white color palette. The muted colors feel like an inspired take on the seasonal fad that makes springy flower prints actually feel fresh.

Torso-Spanning Cutouts

Tired of cutouts that floss your midriff or slice open your decolletage to put your collarbones solely on display? Instead, try a blouse adorned with diagonal slashes.

Sequins At Noon

Turn an afternoon spent crossing off to-dos into a celebration by donning a sequined top. It’s daytime disco in its purest form.

Maximal Volume

Maximalism doesn’t just mean a vibrant color palette or a garish print. The all-out aesthetic manifests in various forms, including in unconventional silhouettes that demand to be seen — like a puffy-sleeved blouse.

A Luxe Belt Bag

In addition to buzzy styles like vibrant purses and massive carry-alls, sleek and well-organized belt bags are one of 2022’s leading handbag trends. Opt for one in a large silhouette, too, if you’re always on the go.

A Graphic Midi Skirt

Honor the champion of the illusion print trend, Jean Paul Gaultier, by welcoming a bonafide vintage piece of his — say, a graphic skirt — to your spring rotation.

An Open Back

A garment with revealing holes on the back is another inspired interpretation of last year’s all-consuming cutout fad. The spine-revealing details are especially coquettish when adorning a voluminous blouse that exudes a romantic vibe.

Party Pants

For when you want metallic flair but can’t be bothered to curate a show-off selection of shimmering jewels or accessories, rely on the magic of party pants. High-shine bottoms deliver a massive impact with little effort required on your part.

Spring-Proof Knitwear

You know, just because it’s spring doesn’t mean you have to store away all your knitwear. In fact, a sleeveless vest with choice cutouts is the perfect garment for the season’s occasionally tempestuous weather.

Tea Party-Ready

Instead of grabbing brunch at the trendy, neighborhood spot, why not invite your friends to yours and throw a tea party? Slip into a billowing floral dress, turn the kettle on, and you’re all set for a memorable afternoon.

Denim With A Twist

Need a transitional jacket for spring’s in-between weather? Consider opting for a classic denim jacket with a twist either via metallic embellishments or studs.

A Crisp Button-Down

According to the fashion insiders who perpetually live in the know, classic white button-downs are the season’s unsung hero piece. Consider leaving the shirt unbuttoned, so a flirty bra top can be on display.

An Ode To Polka Dots

Polka dots were a mainstay on Paris Fashion Week’s many runways where they were shown in a wearable, everyday context. Consider inviting the speckled print into your day-to-day outfit rotation.

A Crochet Beret

Craftcore prevails! Consider swapping out your winter beanies for a lightweight beret made of crochet. It’ll add a refreshing dose of kitschy, je ne sais quoi to any outfit you pair it with.

Pleats Please

If you’re fond of sartorial experimentation, consider an out-of-the-box aesthetic clash this April. Sporty-meets-girly, for one, yields an effortlessly polished result. Consider styling a pleated maxi skirt made of movement-friendly nylon with a casual hoodie and your favorite pair of sneakers.

Waistcoat

As the temperatures hike up, keep your blazer jacket in your closet and, instead, try a waistcoat as the counterpart to a pair of tailored trousers. Then, tie the classic look together with a pair of flat loafers.

Mad About Plaid

Thus far, 2022 has offered ample cool girl-approved stylings of plaid that give the classic print a wholly new, modish energy. If, in the past, you’ve said no to the checked pattern as you’ve felt it too prepster or outdated, make April the month you give it a second chance.

Tonal Denim

In honor of the colorful jeans trend, curate a matching look of a denim jacket and bottoms in matching shades. The tonal coordination delivers a put-together effect while the denim pieces inherently give off a laidback, casual vibe.

Denim Bustier

Are you familiar with the Regencycore 2.0 phenomenon? Inspired by the release of Bridgerton’s second season, the 2022 trend sees the romantic styles of last year — corsets, bustier dresses, etc. — done in a more causal manner. A denim corset embodies the casual-meets-costume-y trend perfectly.

Sporty Bra Top

The lingerie dressing trend has fashion girls wearing bralettes as tops but, if a sultry aesthetic doesn’t jibe with your own personal style, consider exploring the concept differently. For instance, if you’re drawn to a more streetwear-facing look, utilize a sports bra either in a graphic print or with statement details as a stand-alone top.

A Far-From Basic White Tank

Call it the It-girl effect (Zoë Kravitz, anyone?) but a simple white tank has positioned itself as a spring 2022 hero piece. The key here to ensuring your basic white tank isn’t, well, basic is to source one that’s well-crafted and exudes luxury.

Beachcore Jewelry

Spring’s elevated beach outfits trend — aka beachcore — is sartorial escapism at its most simplistic. Even if you have a whole day ahead of you of Zoom calls or running errands, a marine-inspired piece — like a shell statement necklace — conjures visions of sandy dunes and crashing waves.

Slip-On & Strap-In Flats

If platform party pumps or lofty, lug-sole boots just aren’t your style, tap into 2022’s platform phenomenon with a pair of elevated sandals instead. For an effortless everyday uniform, style the luxe, slipper-like shoes with wide-leg khaki trousers, an inousciant white tank, and a striped button-down shirt.