These days, finding fresh ways to spice up your wardrobe is undoubtedly top-of-mind. Whether that’s elevating your WFH look with an off-kilter set of pearl earrings or bringing high-shine sensibility to your go-to sweater collection, it’s time to think outside of the box for the year ahead. For the most directional iterations of fashion, turn to the runways for inspiration. In the collections presented for the upcoming spring/summer 2022 season, one trend certainly brought an unexpected twist to the tried-and-true way of dressing: lingerie looks for outside of the bedroom.

The lingerie runway trend frequented collections of legacy houses like Gucci and Ermanno Scervino, newcomers like Maisie Wilen and Nensi Dojaka, and undeniably cool labels like David Koma and Supriya Lele. Case in point, you can pretty much guarantee that the lingerie trend is going to uncover its way to the top of our wardrobes.

Although this daring trend can be dubbed as a tricky one to take from “bedroom to boardroom,” there’s a plethora of items and styling cues that fall into a range of personal comfort. At Fleur du Mal, founder Jennifer Zuccarini creates lingerie-inspired ready-to-wear that embodies the aesthetic of intimates as well as pieces that make it easy to show off what’s underneath, if you so choose. “We share a lot of the same fabrics, like lace and silk, as well as the details [of lingerie],” she tells TZR. The brand offers slinky slip dresses, corset tops, and even sweaters that are undeniably sexy. But, if you’re looking to take the lingerie runway trend to the next level and want to try your hand at styling intimates themselves, Zuccarini recommends trying a sheer dress layered with a bodysuit.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

So, no matter if you’re ready to dive in by styling a ‘naked dress’ this season or simply looking to opt for sultry details like a hook-and-eye on your next date-night top purchase, there’s a stylish solution to make this runway trend work for your everyday dressing. Ahead, discover seven styling cues that are sure to heat up your wardrobe.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Hook & Eye, Ties, Oh My

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

Channeling a lingerie-inspired look doesn’t necessarily mean less coverage. Opt for classic intimates’ details like hook-and-eye closures and lace-up ties to bring the sultry feeling to any piece of clothing from a minimalistic corset to a flirty dress. This was a runway regular at Gucci, Acne Studios, and Balmain, so you can be sure it’ll be a showstopper in your wardrobe rotation, too. Plus, this works on any piece of apparel from dresses and pants to corsets and can be layered to achieve your preferred exposure.

Moment of Mesh

Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between Megan Fox’s iconic Mugler look at the 2021 MTV VMAs and the spring summer collection of iconic French brand Alaïa, mesh is turning out to be a coveted fabric for leaning into the lingerie look. Most commonly, we’re seeing mesh used in “illusions” that contour the body for a sensual sensibility; nonetheless, this style is easy to tone down with layering or choosing a piece that uses the fabric on sleeves or at the neckline instead.

The “Naked” Dress

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Between the return of glitzy dressing for social events and the popular reboot of Sex and the City, the “naked” dress has slowly started to reemerge as a trend to watch — and, with spring/summer just around the corner, we can bet that this will be the reigning item as the weather warms up. In the meantime, get a head start on the trend by stealing a styling cue from the runways of Supriya Lele, Christian Cowan, and Blumarine and layer a mesh dress on top of a coordinating bra and panty set for a head-turning night out look.

Bustier or Bust

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The bustier (or corset top) has been a rising trend in recent seasons and is already beloved by fashion cool-girls like Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber. Now, even more variations have hit the market that make it wearable, no matter your personal style or dress code. Look to elevated iterations such as the above from Ermanno Scervino for evening-wear — wear it over a t-shirt for an edgy daytime look or forego the extra layer for date night.

Sexy Slip

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This tried-and-true dress staple has received a sultry overhaul. A standout on the spring/summer 2022 runways, London-based designer Nensi Dojaka introduced remastered renditions to the slip dress that featured eye-catching cutouts, pops of color, and micro straps. To get the runway look for yourself, choose an option that offers up detailed extras like lace trim or embellishments and pair it back to an oversized blazer and combat boots for daytime.

“Basically a Bra” Top

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The bra top has been an emerging It item across influential runways from Michael Kors to Fendi. Plus, it’s already made its way onto the street-style scene, too, so you know it’s one-to-watch out for in the months ahead. The key to styling the teeny top is all about juxtaposition; offset the bra by pairing it with a chic, oversized suit for luxe appeal.

Show Some Stockings

Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images

The key accessory of up-and-coming label Maisie Wilen? Stockings. This season, think outside of the box and try of-the-moment prints like tiger and celestial, or lean into the after-hours appeal with fishnets or faux garters. Case in point, this is an easy way to channel the lingerie-look without taking it over the top.