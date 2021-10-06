Fashion Month has come to an end. The runways have been dismantled, the lights are turned off, and the models have flown home to their respective residences. Now it’s time to take it all in. Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2022 trends were a reflection of the energy that overtook the city for the first full-on fashion week in a year and a half. There was plenty of joy, excitement, and emotion to go around. Gone was the pared-down minimalism that dominated the trend cycle for so long, instead replaced by texture, movement, and lots and lots of skin.

In a nod to the ‘90s and early ‘00s, cutouts and low-rise pants continued their dominance on the runway, but worth noting was the return of another popular trend from the era. The miniskirt is back — most buzzily shown in teeny-tiny iterations at Miu Miu. Higher hemlines are just the latest indication that sensual, skin-baring fashion isn’t going anywhere. But, for those who aren’t partial to such little fabric, don’t despair. The designers of Paris offered plenty of other ways to make a sartorial statement. The flashy metallics of Loewe, fringe at Dries Van Noten, and high-volume dresses at Lanvin were all a testament to loud dressing as the desire du jour. Below, find eight trends from the runways of Paris (you can also see the best from New York, London, and Milan) that will make it to the streets near you in early 2022.

Fringe Fun

(+) Dries Van Noten (+) Kenneth Ize (+) Alaia INFO 1/3

It’s almost as if the Spring/Summer 2022 runways are begging you to dance again. The sweeping, textured fringe at Dries van Noten and the long iteration at Kenneth Ize are equally perfect for celebrating the beauty of movement.

Return Of The Miniskirt

(+) Miu Miu (+) Dior Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images (+) Coperni INFO 1/3

Short hemlines are here. Miu Miu’s take may have been the most reminiscent of Y2K era ensembles, but the preppy suits at Dior and Chanel may convince you to make a miniskirt a workwear staple too.

Sleek ‘90s

(+) Acne Studios (+) Chanel (+) Hermès Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

The sleek, sultry minimalism of the ‘90s has made a return with brands ranging from the flamboyant Chanel to the more refined Hermès offering their own interpretations. If you want to test this look out for yourself, it’s actually surprisingly simple: a fitted tank and relaxed trousers are enough to do the trick.

Glittery Glam

(+) Schiaparelli (+) Loewe (+) Valentino Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Sparkle isn’t just for the holiday season — this spring it will be a major component of dressing up. While the runways offered lots of the standard silver and gold (like the expertly detailed Schiaparelli), a bold way to test the trend is with the colorful options from the likes of Loewe and Valentino.

Arts & Crafts

(+) Chloe (+) Marine Serre (+) Givenchy INFO 1/3

Designers are just like everyone else: they embraced craft hobbies over their time spent at home. The abstract, artful styles ranged from cozy knitwear to sleeker painted-canvas-inspired evening styles.

Polka Dots

(+) Balenciaga (+) Paco Rabanne (+) Louis Vuitton Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/3

Meet your new basic. Polka dots are a print subtle enough to work into your day-to-day outfits. While the iterations at Paco Rabanne and Louis Vuitton were decidedly more geared towards fanciful events, the reality is that polka dots make for an ideal daytime option too.

Sultry Suiting

(+) Stella McCartney (+) Nina Ricci (+) Saint Laurent INFO 1/3

Suits aren’t just for the 9-to-5, this season designers decided that the best way to wear one was with nothing (or next to nothing) underneath. Luckily, you can pull off this look with what you already own. Break out your standard suit and skip the usual top you’d layer underneath.

High Volume

(+) Lanvin (+) Giambattista Valli (+) Issey Miyake INFO 1/3

Take up all the space you need this spring. Voluminous dresses and even hip-accentuating pants offered evidence that keeping your distance is still encouraged for the near future. If having something so puffy on your bottom half feels out of character, try a jacket with oversized shoulders instead.