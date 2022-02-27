In fitting with the current maximalist tone of fashion, 2022’s outerwear trends thus far have been fabulously bold. Winter saw an uptick in popularity for candy-colored parkas and dare-to-be-touched textures like faux fur and shearling. But now, spring is poking its tepid head around the corner, which means not only are your statement puffers fit for sub-zero weather and snow squalls no longer needed, but it’s time to make space for a new crop of styles. Enter: transitional jackets. The lightweight outerwear is ideal for the awkward, in-between seasons interim, where a coat of some sort is still required lest Mother Nature decides for the temperatures to take a sudden dip.

Fortunately, several of the dominant outerwear trends from winter will trickle into the coming season, meaning you should already be acquainted with the soon-to-be-everywhere styles. For example, you’ll find patchwork and quilted coats take on a lighter, less padded look — while remaining true to their signature eclectic, craftcore vibe, of course. And, in what should come as no surprise given how popular gorpcore’s become, practical, nature-proof outerwear will prevail throughout spring 2022. And, utilitarian jackets will adopt more lively colorways throughout the warmer season — like Pantone’s spirited Veri Peri shade.

Below, you’ll find 15 versatile jackets that will help you master the springtime art of lightweight layering. Whether you identify as a streamlined minimalist or an out-there maximalist, the spring outerwear trends run the gamut, so you’re guaranteed to find outerwear that speaks to you.

