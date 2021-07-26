Zoë Kravitz Wears This Surprisingly Simple Top Almost Every Single Day

Ah, summertime. It’s that time of year when a functioning air conditioner becomes a sacred entity and your face perpetually glows with a subtle sheen of sweat. The temperatures naturally beget a less-is-more styling approach — perhaps you’ll spend the day in a tiny crop top and miniskirt set or WFH in just a bralette and shorts. If you’re Zoë Kravitz, that everyday summer item will be a simple tank top. Kravitz owns simple tank tops in several different style iterations, with her latest piece being a thin blue number styled with a maxi skirt. Her minimalist outfit was one anyone can work into their own wardrobe rotation.

For a walk around New York City, the actor stepped out in a ribbed blue tank top with a low-slung, slate gray skirt and black flip-flop sandals. Like the overall aesthetic of her outfit, Kravitz’s approach to accessorizing her easy-breezy ensemble was also subdued; she wore oval black sunnies, a delicate beaded gold necklace, and a series of metallic hoop earrings. The Big Little Lies star also carried an emerald green purse and, in doing so, tapped into summer 2021’s ongoing trend of opulent jewel tones. Kravitz’s nonchalant weekend look also brought a crucial aspect of her iconic, cool-girl style to light.

To achieve her fashion-forward aesthetic, it’s not about replicating experimental and buzzy trends — note the absence of maximalist prints, sultry cutouts, and colorful summer camp-inspired jewelry in her outfit. Instead, her style hones in on the fundamental wardrobe basics — like a classic tank top, which will never steer you wrong — and how to integrate them into a straightforward outfit.

BrosNYC/BACKGRID

For the Big Little Lies star, a tank top (usually in a neutral, white option) is her go-to closet staple. When she’s not spotted in her tanks via a fashionable dose of NYC street style, the actor loves to show off her sleeveless style on Instagram. Ribbed, cropped, scoop-neck or square-neck — you name the style — and Kravitz has worn it.

Now, here’s how to recreate the look for yourself. The brand of Kravitz’s exact blue tank, unfortunately, remains unknown, but all hope is not lost. Below, TZR rounded up a selection of tank tops that channel the actor’s signature casual vibe. Style your sleeveless top with a flowing maxi skirt — as Kravitz did — or with your favorite pair of denim cutoffs for a summer look that speaks to your own personal elegance and ease.

