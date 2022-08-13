People Call These Basics Their Go-To Pieces Because They're Comfy & Don't Cling To Your Body

Comfy-chic is — and has been — having a moment, but finding clothes that successfully merge comfort with fashion isn’t as easy as one would think. Thanks to Amazon reviews and a *lot* of digging, however, our editors have found the most enticing, most trendy, most foolproof options on the internet. In short? People call these basics their go-to pieces because they’re comfy and don’t cling to your body.

The biggest takeaways? Poplin shirts don’t have to be stiff, high-waisted pants aren’t always restrictive, and joggers can pass as date-night attire. With the pieces on this list, your closet will be stocked and ready with plenty of new go-to staples for any occasion. Many of these items can be worn year-round, and most of them are eligible for Prime shipping, so you can have them at your door in as little as two days.

If you thought you could only look polished in something structured and fitted, think again. People are ditching their tight clothes for loose-fitting trousers, casual midi dresses, and cozy-chic jumpsuits that feel just as good as they look — because these days, you absolutely don’t have to choose between comfort and style.

Keep scrolling and get ready to pack your cart with cute, comfy basics that don’t cling to your body.

1 This Soft Terry Fleece Jumpsuit That’s Lounge-Worthy, But Still Makes A Style Statement Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $35 See On Amazon Emulating luxury loungewear, this jumpsuit is made from the softest terry fleece fabric that feels simultaneously lightweight and cozy. The best part? It doesn’t cling to your body, so you can even wear it in warmer weather — and it looks great with sneakers and a denim coat to carry you straight into fall. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

2 A More Stylish, Vintage-Inspired Alternative To Your Basic Muscle Tank Amazon Meladyan Padded Cotton Tank $23 See On Amazon Vintage-inspired padded shoulders make this cotton tank *way* more stylish than your average tank top, but still with the loose-fitting quality you know and love. The tank is simple yet luxe, and you won’t believe the quality for the price. At less than $25, you’ll want this in more than one of the 19 color options. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Small — Large

3 The Loose-Fitting, Tiered Maxi Dress That Our Editors Are Obsessed With Amazon The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress $60 See On Amazon Once you feel how comfortable this loose-fitting maxi dress is, you’ll wonder why you didn’t buy it sooner. This is truly one of the best summer dresses and it looks great on literally everyone — no wonder why TZR’s very own editors are obsessed. It’s made from Tencel, a lightweight, eco-friendly material that doesn’t cling to your body and feels as great as it looks. Choose from any of the 13 beautiful colors, including a dusty purple (pictured), vivid orange, and summer-perfect white. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

4 A Classic, Menswear-Inspired Shirt Dress Made Of 100% Cotton Amazon Auxo Long Sleeve V Neck Shirt Dress $33 See On Amazon Made from soft, breathable cotton, this long-sleeve shirt dress is bound to become your new go-to. Wear it as a mini dress, a stylish beach cover-up, or with jeans or leggings and booties in the cooler weather. The classic white belongs in everyone’s closet, and Amazon reviewers say this is one of the best shirt dresses ever — so you might want to add a few of the other colors to your cart while you’re at it. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

5 A Pair Of Breezy, Elegant Pants With A Sultry Thigh-High Slit Amazon Simplee Split High Waisted Pants $40 See On Amazon One reviewer called these high-waisted pants “one of the best clothing items I’ve ever bought on Amazon,” and there are over 1,000 five-star ratings to back it up. They’re flowy and chic, and *everyone* will be asking you where you got them (after they ask you if it’s a skirt, that is). These pants will look great with just about any top, from a half-tucked button-down blouse to a plain white T-shirt. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

6 This Cute & Casual Summer Dress You’ll Wear Straight Into Fall Amazon Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Tiered Midi Summer Dress $27 See On Amazon Casual-chic is key when it comes to go-to basics. This tiered midi dress can easily be dressed up (with sandals or wedges and delicate jewelry) or down (with sneakers or slides and a large tote), and can be worn straight into the fall with an oversized denim jacket and a pair of ankle boots. It comes in the cutest colors and prints, from blue and white stripes to the yellow petal print pictured. Luckily, at this price, you don’t have to pick just one. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

7 The Comfiest Joggers You Can Even Dress Up For A Dinner Date Amazon Dokotoo Drawstring Joggers $27 See On Amazon Throw on a pair of heels and a fitted bodysuit, and you can easily wear these joggers out for your next dinner date. And the best part? They have pockets. In case joggers on a date isn’t your thing, the stretchy, drawstring waist and the 5% elastic fabric makes these cozy enough to wear as pajamas, too. You can never have too many joggers in your closet, and these are way too comfortable (and cute) to pass up. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

8 A Boxy, Cropped T-Shirt You’ll Need In Every Color Amazon The Drop Sydney Cropped Crew Neck T-shirt $20 See On Amazon This cropped crew-neck T-shirt is one of those basics that will never go out of style — so much so that Amazon shoppers are buying one in every color. It pairs great with jeans or leggings for an effortlessly cool look, but it can be dressed up with wide-leg trousers, heels, and a statement necklace, too. The boxy fit and soft, lightweight cotton blend make this tee perfect for days when you don’t want your clothes that cling to your body. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

9 A Versatile Beach Coverup That Comes In 45 Colors & Prints Amazon Ekouaer Cover Up Dress $18 See On Amazon There are over 15,000 perfect five-star ratings and countless reviews singing this cover-up’s praises. Amazon reviewers love how it fits and the fact that it can also be worn with leggings or shorts for a (literally) cool summertime look. It also makes the perfect vacation staple, so if you have a trip coming up, this needs to be in your suitcase. Available colors: 45

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

10 This Flowy, Super-Soft Maxi Dress That’s Effortlessly Chic Amazon Amazon Essentials Surplice Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon You’ll be wearing this maxi dress everywhere, from weddings to weekend errands, and you’ll never have to think twice about whether you’ll be comfortable. Versatile enough to wear from day-to-night (and easy to dress up or down), Amazon reviewers report that the soft, jersey fabric is lightweight and comfortable enough to sleep in. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

11 A Pair of Loose-Fitting Drawstring Shorts That Just Scream Summer Amazon Acelitt Drawstring Pocketed Shorts $26 See On Amazon Finding shorts that don’t cling to your body is *not* the easiest task. According to reviewers, these slightly distressed drawstring shorts look even better in person and fit great, too. They’re the kind of shorts you can wear all day without feeling hot or sticky, which is a major bonus on a hot summer day. The cuffed hem adds a polished look, and the deep front and back pockets are both stylish and functional. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 A Light & Loose Blouse That Looks Great With Anything Amazon Romwe Mock Neck Blouse $24 See On Amazon With fluttery sleeves and a ruffled mock neck, this blouse exudes style and class. It’s casual enough to wear with jeans but polished enough to dress up with a pair of shiny gold hoops and trousers. Choose from over 30 color options, or just admit you need more than one. After all, it costs less than $25 and it’s bound to become one of your new go-to pieces. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

13 This Wide-Leg Jumpsuit That Can Be Dressed Up, But Feels Like Pajamas Amazon LAINAB Wide Leg Jumpsuit $38 See On Amazon A jumpsuit that costs less than $40 and is comfortable enough to double as pajamas? Even fashion snobs are obsessed with this one. Keep this jumpsuit casual by pairing it with sneakers or flat sandals (or barefoot lounging at home), or dress it up with delicate jewelry and heels. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

14 The Coziest Crewneck Sweater For Lounging Or Hosting At Home Amazon The Drop Alice Crewneck Sweater $40 See On Amazon Even people who “never leave reviews” say this is the comfiest thing they own. The oversized fit and back slit keep this cozy crewneck sweater light and breezy, and though it has a slouch, relaxed fit, it never looks sloppy. If you wind up falling in love with the fabric, you’ve also got the option to choose from two matching bottoms: cropped, wide-leg pants and pull-on shorts. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

15 This Basic Pleated Skirt You’ll Wish You Got Sooner Amazon SheIn High Waist A Line Pleated Midi Skirt $29 See On Amazon You know those hero pieces you wear so often you wonder what you ever did without them? This A-line midi skirt is one of those. The classic black pleated skirt will go with any top in your closet, and you’ll love the soft, flowy material that doesn’t cling to your body. Dress it up with strappy heels or pumps, or check out the lace-hemmed option if you’re looking for something a little more elegant. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

17 A Classic Denim Shirt With A Comfy, Oversized Fit Amazon Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Denim Shirt $27 See On Amazon Whether you’re rocking an all-denim outfit a la Heidi Klum and Meghan Markle, or just looking for a trendy layering piece, this long-sleeve denim shirt has you covered. The material is soft and loose, but reviewers say it still feels high-quality and sturdy. It comes in gray, black, and several blue shades — you’ll get a ton of wear out of whichever one you choose. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

18 A Simple Half-Sleeve Midi Dress That Won’t Leave You Sweltering Amazon Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress $28 See On Amazon Hot days don’t have to mean less coverage. With stylish pieces like this half-sleeve midi dress, you can stay cool while still looking polished. Fit for any occasion, this $28 midi dress comes in eight colors and prints, and each one is easy, breezy, and beautiful. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 The Perfect Sleeveless Yoga Tank You Can Wear Way Beyond The Gym Amazon Core 10 Soft Pima Cotton Sleeveless Yoga Tank $22 See On Amazon Made of super-soft jersey, this lightweight yoga tank is loose but fitted, and it’s fit for any occasion, too. One Amazon shopper raved that it’s “exactly the style and fit” they were looking for. Another said this tank “has it all” and is “soft without being clingy” — with an added PSA that they’ll be buying “many more” before it sells out. It costs less than $25, so you might want to do the same while you still can. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

20 A Light & Airy Shawl That’s The Cherry On Top Of Any Outfit Amazon NFASHIONSO Geometric Print Shawl $18 See On Amazon Take any outfit from good to great with this geometric printed shawl. Thanks to its light, airy material, it adds a dose of style without the extra heat. You can wear it as a beach coverup, over a sundress or jeans as a duster, or as the trendy cherry on top of any outfit. It costs less than $20 and the color options are seemingly endless, with 38 beautiful prints to choose from. Available colors: 38

Available sizes: One Size

21 These Trendy Paper Bag Pants That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Hanna Nikole Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $30 See On Amazon Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and Sienna Miller have been wearing paper bag pants for years, and Amazon shoppers say this pair is their new go-to. The belted high waist and loose fit will make your legs look miles long, and they look good with nearly any top, from bodysuits to button-down blouses. Add a tee or sleeveless tank in the summer or a fitted sweater in the fall, and dress it up with heels or keep it casual with a pair of white sneakers. These pants will become your new MVP. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

22 An Effortlessly Chic Shirtdress You Can Even Style For The Office Amazon Sopliagon Cotton and Linen Shirt Dress $30 See On Amazon Grab a pair of slides and oversized sunglasses for an effortlessly chic summer look, or style this button-down shirt dress with a belt and chunky heels for the office. The material is a breathable cotton and linen blend that will keep you cool and comfortable all day and night, no matter the time of year. You can wear it open like a duster, too. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 The Comfiest Sweat Shorts That Can Be Polished Or Sporty Amazon AUTOMET Sweat Shorts $22 See On Amazon Thanks to the hidden drawstring on these loose-fitting sweat shorts, you can choose between a more polished vibe or a rolled-waist sporty look. Amazon reviewers say they don’t ride up and sit exactly how you want them to. You can’t go wrong with classic gray — but if you’re looking for something a little different, there are 28 trendy and neutral colors to pick from. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

24 This Silky Slip Dress With A Relaxed, Non-Clingy Fit Amazon The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress $50 See On Amazon The “Clean Girl” aesthetic has taken over TikTok, and this silky slip dress is its full embodiment. The slip dress will never go out of style, and this one will cost you a fraction of the price of its higher-end alternatives (and no one will be able to tell the difference). Wear it with a boxy blazer and kitten heels for the ultimate “Clean Girl” look, or go for a grungy vibe with a pair of chunky combat boots. It can also masquerade as a midi skirt if you layer on a chunky sweater or tie-waist tee. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

25 A Relaxed-Fit Sweater That’s Perfect For Any Season Amazon Goodthreads Cotton Shaker Stitch Deep V-Neck Sweater $44 See On Amazon Wear this V-neck cotton sweater on its own on a summer night or layered with a blazer in the fall. The relaxed, slightly oversized fit is perfect for days when you don’t want your clothes clinging to your body, and the length looks great with leggings or jeans. Size down if you want a more fitted look. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 An Easygoing Maxi Dress That’s As Comfortable As Your Favorite T-Shirt Amazon ANRABESS Split Maxi Dress $29 See On Amazon This maxi dress is easygoing and chic, and it’s as comfortable as that perfectly-worn T-shirt you’ve had since college — but way more stylish. Unlike that T-shirt, you can dress this up with wedges and a belt and be equally ready for a night out or a Friday at the office. Amazon shoppers are “obsessed” with its loose and flowy fit and the fact that it “doesn’t look like a bag.” You’re going to want to add at least one of these to your cart. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

27 This Timeless Oxford Shirt That Will Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Amazon Essentials Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Pocket Oxford Shirt $21 See On Amazon You can never have too many Oxford shirts — especially when you find one that costs $21. Amazon reviewers say they are “in love” and that this shirt “immediately” became their favorite. For an on-trend look, style it with wide-leg trousers or half-tucked into your favorite denim bottoms. This is another top you can rock all year long thanks to its loose fit and the fact that it will never go out of style. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

28 The Travel-Worthy Swing Dress You’ll Take With You On Every Trip Amazon Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress $23 See On Amazon When it comes to travel essentials, a stylish, comfortable dress that folds up into a tiny square is an absolute must. This swingy dress falls just right on your body and is breathable enough to wear all day and night. It’s also incredibly versatile and the material won’t wrinkle in your suitcase — so you can pack it for any trip and just *know* you’ll get at least one wear out of it. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A “Throw On & Go” Jumpsuit That’s Comfy Enough To Lounge In Amazon Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon The loose-fitting legs of this trendy jumpsuit almost make it look like a maxi dress. You can wear it with a blazer and heels to the office or sneakers and slides for a day of errands, or just barefoot at home. On those days when you feel like you have nothing to wear, this will be the piece you reach for — and since it comes in 42 colors and only costs $32, you can get a backup for when it’s in the wash. Available colors: 42

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

30 A Slouchy, Open-Back Tee You Can Pair With Any Bottoms Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Relaxed-Fit Open-Back Short-Sleeve T-Shirt $13 See On Amazon Performance wear that can double as office attire? You’re going to want to add this open-back T-shirt to your cart in at least one color. The loose-fitting fabric is comfortable enough to wear to the gym, but so high-quality that it can pass as work wear, too. Pair it with trousers or your favorite skirt, add the right jewelry, heels, and tote, and no one will know you’re wearing workout clothes to the office. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

31 Stylish Pull-On Pants With A Swishy Wide Leg & Deep Pockets Amazon Lands' End Sport Knit High Rise Elastic Waist Pull On Pants $29 See On Amazon The soft, interlock fabric of these elastic-waist pants feels so nice and gentle on your skin, they’ll instantly become a closet go-to. They’ll look great with just about any top and they’re available in over 25 colors and prints, from must-have black and charcoal gray to a bold citron yellow or rich red houndstooth. Reviewers say they offer the “perfect comfort” and “perfect fit.” Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 2X

32 This Loose & Flowy Maxi Dress With A Fitted Elastic Waist Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Elastic Waist Summer Maxi Dress $25 See On Amazon There are those loose-fitting pieces that look like a sack, and then there are pieces like this dress that make you feel like you hit the jackpot as soon as you try them on. This maxi dress has the perfect tiered skirt and a fitted elastic waist that gives a chic vibe you can’t find in most comfortable clothing. You’ll love the price as much as the dress itself. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

33 This Cozy Cardigan That’s Part Of A Chic Matching Set Amazon The Drop Brigitte Chunky Button Front Pocket Ribbed Cardigan $50 See On Amazon When you’re lounging at home and don’t want something that clings to your body, this chunky, button-front cardigan has you covered. The boxy fit and front pockets make it way more stylish than your typical loungewear — so much so that you can *totally* get away with wearing it out of the house. It will absolutely become a new wardrobe staple. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

34 On-Trend Linen Shorts With The Cutest Coordinating Top Amazon The Drop Priya Pull-On Linen Short $35 See On Amazon Wear these pull-on linen shorts with their adorable matching top, or pair them with any plain T-shirt, blouse, or tank. They’re a straight-up closet staple that can look as elegant or relaxed as you choose—and the loose fit makes them a comfortable option for any occasion. Can’t choose between the three colors? Grab them all and you’ll still spend less than you would on a single higher end pair (and according to Amazon reviewers, you won’t be sacrificing quality). Available colors: 3

Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

35 A Slouchy T-Shirt That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon HIOINIEIY T-Shirt Dress $22 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing it as a tunic or a sleep shirt, this T-shirt dress is something you’ll never want to take off. It’s lightweight, breezy, and (according to thousands of happy Amazon shoppers) looks great on everyone. You have the option to wear it off-the-shoulder or on, and both styles are equally chic. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

36 This Versatile Maxi That Comes In 22 Fun Colors & Prints Amazon Goodthreads Georgette Smock-Back Cami Maxi Dress $40 See On Amazon This maxi dress is so versatile and comfortable, you’ll wonder what you ever did without it. It makes the perfect vacation staple, but you’ll wear it just as much this fall as you will in the summer — simply layer a leather jacket or chunky turtleneck sweater on top. Whether you’re feeling floral, bold, or classic, there’s a color or print for you. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

37 A Perfectly Slouchy Sweater Vest That Will Turn A Good Outfit Into A Great One Amazon Juliet Holy V Neck Sweater Vest $32 See On Amazon Add this sweater vest to any outfit and you’ll instantly look 10 times more stylish. You can even wear it on its own and you won’t be sweltering thanks to its lightweight material and relaxed fit. Layer it over your new go-to poplin shirt with a pair of wide-leg trousers for the trendiest comfy-yet-polished work outfit. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

39 An Elegant, Lace-Trimmed Tank That Will Be Your New Date Night Standby Amazon BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top $20 See On Amazon First dates, job interviews, and important meetings can come with a few unknowns, so having a few go-to outfits is key. This best-selling lace-trim tank top ticks all the boxes in terms of comfort, style, and affordability. Add it to your cart and you’ll understand why it has nearly 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. Plus, it’s extremely versatile and will look great with jeans, trousers, mini skirts, or maxi skirts. Add some delicate gold jewelry and grab your leather jacket and you’ll be out the door feeling comfortable, confident, and on-trend. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

40 This T-Shirt Dress That Amazon Reviewers Call The Ultimate Wardrobe Staple Amazon Daily Ritual Jersey Pocket T-Shirt Dress $22 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers have given this T-shirt dress five stars, with rave reviews about how it’s super comfortable and “good for anything.” A closet staple at its finest, this dress is comfortable enough to wear while lounging on the couch, but trendy enough for your next night out — especially if you pair it with wedges, a mini bag, and thin gold hoops. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

41 The Crewneck Sweater You’ll Be Living In This Fall Amazon Amazon Essentials French Terry Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirt $19 See On Amazon Think your decade-old college sweatshirt is the most comfortable thing you’ll ever own? Think again. According to 6,000 Amazon shoppers, this five-star sweatshirt will be — but it looks much more polished with jeans or your favorite leggings. In other words, it’s a must-buy. No logos or emblems, just a straight-up classic sweatshirt that will become your new go-to. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

42 A Chic But Simple Cover-Up That’s Giving Major ‘90s Nostalgia Amazon Dokotoo Split Button Down Cover Up Dress $35 See On Amazon Slip dresses aren’t the only ‘90s dress trend that’s making a comeback. Button-front dresses, like this cover-up dress, have officially become a go-to trend for celebrities, fashion girls, and influencers. Amazon shoppers love how loose and breezy this dress is, and the fact that it can be worn all day on the beach or all night on the town. It comes in 13 pretty colors and each one is as stylish as the last. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

43 A Soft & Comfy Swing Tank You’ll Wear Multiple Times Per Week Amazon Amazon Essentials Swing Tank $17 See On Amazon This tank is the most wear you’ll ever get out of $13. Its lightweight fabric doesn’t cling to your body, and it comes in the most adorable prints and colors. You’ll have it in every color before you know it, and you won’t have to break the bank. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

44 Stretchy, Wide Leg Palazzo Pants With Over 20,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Arolina Stretchy Wide Leg Palazzo Pants $21 See On Amazon Step up your comfort in style with these stretchy wide-leg palazzo pants you’re bound to wear weekly (if not daily). Reviewers are shocked by how stylish and comfortable they are and say the length, fit, and quality are all perfect. According to one ecstatic shopper, “these are the pants you’ve been looking for” and “you will be back for more!” They come in over 40 colors and prints, so you’ll never run out of options to choose from. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large