If You Don't Like Clothes That Cling To Your Body, You'll Love These 40 Stylish Things Under $35 On Amazon

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not always a clingy, floor-length gown or slinky designer dress that makes you look expensive. As much as you may love high-maintenance fashion, you also know that comfort and luxury can go hand in hand — and have for ages. So, if you’re ready to lean into comfier styles and trends, or simply don’t like clothes that cling to your body, you’ll love these 40 stylish things under $35 on Amazon.

The pieces below were handpicked by our team of editors for their amazing feel — the fabrics here range from chiffon to viscose to 100% cotton — sophisticated looks, and remarkably inexpensive price points. Because they’ve all been tested and approved by thousands of discerning online shoppers, you can rest assured that whatever you decide to add to your cart is going to make you look and feel your best. Plus, thanks to Amazon Prime shipping, any of these pieces can be yours in just two days (because yes, they’re all conveniently available on Amazon Fashion).

If you’re tired of feeling bombarded by ads and articles featuring clothes that cling to your body, this roundup — in which flowy styles, looser fits, and gentle materials abound — is for you.

1 These Cropped Palazzo Pants That Are Both Timeless & On Trend Amazon Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Pants $34 See On Amazon If you’re looking to blend retro-inspired glamour with a chill, comfy vibe, palazzo pants are perfect. Made of flowy but durable polyester, these pleated pants feature an ankle-length crop, slanted front pockets, and a high, elastic waist with a built-in belt. The trousers come in over 30 chic colors and patterns — from white checks to fiery red to the goes-with-anything beige pictured — and cost less than $35. A great deal considering how timeless, versatile, and expensive-looking these pants are. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 A Versatile Muscle Tee With Retro-Inspired Shoulder Pads Amazon Meladyan Padded Shoulder Sleeveless Tee $21 See On Amazon It’s the vintage-inspired shoulder pads that give this otherwise basic tank panache, but in a way that still feels very right now. Made of 100% cotton, the super soft — and super modern-looking — tee comes in a range of solid colors and features a comfy-chic rounded neckline. Its versatile, boxy shape makes just about any outfit look good, from mom jeans and stilettos to your comfiest, baggiest pair of trousers. The muscle tank’s understatedly simple design gives off such a luxe vibe, too — no one will believe you snagged such an expensive-seeming essential for less than $25 on Amazon. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — Large

3 This Cozy, Teddy Fleece Jumpsuit You’ll Never Get Tired Of Wearing Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $39 See On Amazon This comfy, cotton-blend jumpsuit is one of those go-to essentials you’ll keep reaching for all year long — it just feels so soft and looks so stylish. (How cute would it look with a cropped jacket for a travel day?) Featuring cuffed jogger bottoms, a scoop neckline, and a drawstring waist, the soft and slightly stretchy one-piece comes in a variety of solid colors at less than $40 each, so go ahead and stock up. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

4 A Pair Of Breezy, Ankle-Grazing Pants With A Thigh-High Split On Each Leg Amazon BerryGo Linen High Waist Flowy Pants $29 See On Amazon These flowy linen pants masquerade as a maxi skirt — they even have a thigh-high slit on each leg — but provide the same kind of ease you’d expect from your favorite pair of lounge pants. The wide, elastic waistband makes these pleated trousers a cinch to slide on and off, while the breezy, viscose material and ruffled hem add movement and flare. Choose from over 10 colors and patterns like black stripes, khaki, and the burnt orange pictured. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 0-2 — 8-10

5 The Versatile Sweater & Shorts Set Amazon Shoppers Love Amazon SYZRI Puff Sleeve Crop Top & Shorts Set (2-Pieces) $29 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a sweatsuit you can wear in the warmer weather, look no further than this adorable crop top and shorts set. The duo includes a cropped, puff-sleeve sweater and matching drawstring shorts that can just as easily work on a restaurant patio as they can as at home. Boasting a commendable 4.5-star score on Amazon, the set is a hit among shoppers for just how cute and comfy it is. “I have it in green, white, and black and will likely buy more colors,” one contented reviewer wrote. “I [also] love the material of the shorts and the fact that they have pockets.” Another wrote, “I’ve gotten many compliments on this set and all were shocked to hear that I purchased this off Amazon.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 This Cute Dress Under $15 That’s Practically Made For Twirling Amazon Romwe Ruffle Trim Loose Swing Dress $13 See On Amazon With its protruding ruffled sleeves, loose A-line fit, and knee-length hem, this delightful little dress makes for the perfect spring or summer mini (though with a leather bomber, denim jacket, or oversize cardigan you could just as easily wear it in the cooler weather). Major bonus: The dress — which comes in over 25 vibrant colors and patterns — won’t even cost you $15. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

7 These Paper Bag Waist Pants With Over 10,000 Perfect Amazon Ratings Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Pants $33 See On Amazon Head from the office to happy hour to date night — or from spring to summer to fall — in these remarkably versatile, paper bag waist pants. Made of a comfy polyester and spandex blend, the cropped pants feature roomy side pockets, a detachable belt, and a ruffled elastic waist that accommodates and conforms to your shape. They also come in over 35 solid colors at less than $35 each, and boast over 10,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

8 This Puff-Sleeve Shirt That Comes In So Many Cute Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Fluid Twill Short Puff Sleeve Smock Detail Shirt $24 See On Amazon The puff sleeves and pleated details on this shirt contribute to an overall non-clingy effect; it’s also made of silky, lightweight viscose and has a flowy silhouette. Versatile enough for any occasion, it’s sold in 10 extremely cute prints, including several chic variations of gingham and plaid. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

9 A Strapless Maxi Dress With A Prairie-Chic Vibe Amazon ZESICA Strapless Maxi Dress $35 See On Amazon It can be tough, finding a strapless dress that doesn’t also cling to your body, but this prairie-chic maxi is both flowy and shoulder-baring. Available in over 30 colors and charming floral prints, the soft, rayon dress features a ruched top, stretchy waistline, and tiered ruffle skirt — all of which contribute to its decidedly non-clingy aesthetic. Suitable for warm-weather vacations, weddings, or just a casual stroll around your neighborhood, it’s sure to steal attention (and garner all of the compliments) wherever you go. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

10 This Oversize Plaid Button-Down That Takes A Cue From ‘90s Grunge Amazon SheIn Button Down Plaid Shirt $22 See On Amazon You can never go wrong with a sartorial nod to ‘90s grunge, and what better way to do it than with this oversize plaid button-down? Made of comfy, lightweight polyester, the shirt features a fold-over collar, curved hem, and trendy drop shoulders. It also comes in 15 varieties of plaid and boasts a solid 4.5-star rating on Amazon. “This is nice and roomy, soft and comfy,” one of its hundreds of fans raved. “Will be buying another.” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus

11 A Loose-Fitting Top Adorned With Delicate Ruffles Amazon Angashion Ruffle Neck Babydoll Blouse $28 See On Amazon It’s hard not to immediately fall for the playful vibe of this loose-fitting babydoll top. Featuring an adorable proliferation of ruffles — on the mock neck collar, the cap sleeves, and along the hem, which you can wear tucked in or out for two totally different, but equally delightful, looks — the top comes in over 30 unique prints and suits practically any type of bottoms. Oh, and don’t miss the subtle keyhole detail and button closure in back. So cute. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

12 These Tapered Mom Jeans That Look Great With Everything Amazon luvamia Classic High Waist Mom Jeans $39 See On Amazon Every fashion girl needs a pair of mom jeans in her wardrobe, and you can’t go wrong with this particular pair — especially when you can snag them for less than $35. Made of a soft and slightly stretchy cotton blend, this unique style of denim — which comes in 13 different washes — simultaneously accentuates your shape while giving you room to breathe. Their signature relaxed fit will keep you feeling comfy and looking understatedly chic all day long, and the straight, tapered leg looks super cute when rolled. They’ll also elevate any top you happen to pair them with, and will effortlessly transition through all the seasons. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

13 This Off-The-Shoulder Dress With Cute Ruffle Details Amazon ROSIANNA Off Shoulder Strapless Ruffle Mini Dress $32 See On Amazon It’s the ruffles that give this spandex-and-polyester blend mini dress its bubbly personality. Available in four vibrant bold colors — orange, green, yellow, and classic black — the swingy dress features a ruffled, off-the-shoulder sash and complimentary ruffled skirt, and an elastic waistband that gives this otherwise breathable and loose-fitting garment its shape. As soon as you slide into this mini, you won’t be able to stop smiling — and neither will anyone else who sees who you in it. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Large — 3X-Large

14 A Versatile Blouse With A Flowy, Breathable Fit Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shirt $20 See On Amazon The ideal flowy blouse for humid days outside, this woven shirt from Amazon Essentials is also perfectly professional for the office — at just $20, it’s one of the more versatile pieces you could pick up. Because it’s made of 100% viscose and has a flowy cut that drapes rather than clings, you won’t have to worry about it sticking to you in the warm weather. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

15 These Ankle-Length Joggers That Are The Perfect Travel Pants Amazon AJISAI Joggers Pants $32 See On Amazon Finding pieces to travel in that are both comfy and chic is no easy feat, but these joggers were specifically designed for that purpose. Available in a range of neutral colors, the soft and luxe-feeling joggers feature an adjustable drawstring waist, roomy front pockets, and and ankle-length crop. Whether you’re on the road or traveling across the Atlantic by plane, you can count on these joggers to keep you moving in comfort and style. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: X-Small Petite — XX-Large Petite

16 This Eye-Catching Wrap Dress That Comes In Over 30 Unique Patterns Amazon ZESICA Bohemian Floral A Line Dress $35 See On Amazon The distinctive prints of this pretty wrap dress are so varied and irresistible, you’ll more than likely find yourself adding more than one to your cart. Featuring ruffled sleeves and a matching ruffled hem, a V-neckline, and a wraparound waist with a built-in tie belt, this dress works just as well with a pair of flip flops as it does the highest-heeled sandals in your closet. No matter the occasion, you’re set in this one, so prepare to get plenty of use out of it. Available colors: 34

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

17 These 100% Cotton Shorts You’ll Want To Live In All Summer Long Amazon Acelitt Drawstring Pocketed Shorts $26 See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, these light, breathable shorts will keep you cool and comfy all summer long. The high elastic waistband and adjustable drawstring allows you to wear them as tight or as loose as you see fit, while the roomy pockets and cuffed hem serve as luxe and functional details. The intentionally distressed material gives them a laidback-cool vibe, too. With over 40 colors to choose from, you’re bound to find a pair — or two or three — that work for you. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

18 An Off-The-Shoulder Top Made Of Soft, Airy Chiffon Amazon KIRUNDO Bell Sleeve Ruffle Tunic Top $31 See On Amazon You’ve got to love the contrast of a loose-fitting top that bears a lot of shoulder, and this tunic top in particular pulls it off with elegance and grace. Featuring an elastic shoulder, three-quarter lantern sleeves, and a relaxed fit, the top is made of a soft and lightweight chiffon fabric that looks so much more expensive than its less-than-$35 price tag suggests. Choose from 20 solid colors in a subtle and extremely delightful polka dot pattern. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 This Flowy Maxi Dress With Surprisingly Roomy Pockets Amazon CALIPESSA Flowy Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon There’s just something so understatedly luxe about this simple beach dress. Even with the maxi length and flowy fit, the soft, lightweight fabric will keep you comfy and cool in the hottest weather — a refreshing reminder that clingy, barely-there fabrics aren’t your only warm-weather wardrobe options. Featuring adjustable spaghetti straps, a gently sloped neckline, roomy side pockets, and an ankle-grazing hem, the dress comes in 14 solid colors and patterns that complement its elegant, beachy vibe. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

20 The Airy Linen Pants You Definitely Need For Summer Amazon Amazon Essentials Plus Size Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant $29 See On Amazon A must-have for summer, these breathable linen pants are made of 55% linen and 45% cotton — so it’s hard to believe they’re going for less than $30 on Amazon. You can dress them up for dinners out with a cute jacket and heels, but they’re so comfy, you’ll likely wear them lounging around at home, too. Choose from five neutral colors, or pick up a pair in each versatile shade. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

21 This High-Waisted Maxi Skirt You Can Wear All Throughout The Year Amazon Bluetime Pleated Elastic High Waisted Maxi Skirt $29 See On Amazon There’s just something about the effortless way this high-waisted maxi skirt flows and moves that’ll keep you reaching for it all year long. Made of a lightweight chiffon fabric that feels soft and breezy against your skin, the skirt comes in nearly 20 unique colors and patterns that’ll elevate even the most basic spaghetti-strap top or bodysuit. Throw it on over your one-piece with a pair of your comfiest flip flops and head straight to the beach, and then transition it into the fall with an oversized sweater and high-heeled ankle boots. This is a versatile, all-seasons stunner that’ll get you so much more wear than its less-than-$30 price tag suggests. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

22 A Flowy, Pleated Cami With Pretty Beaded Straps Amazon MANER Pleated Chiffon Tank $23 See On Amazon It’s the pleated, draped fabric, frilled hem, and pretty beaded straps that give this tank top an unmistakable air of sophistication. Plus, the fact that it’s so versatile makes it so not your average cami. You’ll love the instant, easy elegance it gives every outfit, and with over 20 bold colors and patterns to choose from, you just might find yourself stocking up. They’re less than $25 each, after all, so why not? Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Medium — 4X-Large

23 This Romantic Midi Dress Made Of A Soft & Summer-Friendly Fabric Amazon R.Vivimos Midi Dress $35 See On Amazon This long, romantic dress is designed to cover you from head to toe and features a flowier fit, but its soft and cool chiffon fabric still makes it the perfect summer go-to. It also features an array of characteristics that feel quintessentially hippie-chic — a sloped, button-down neckline; high elastic waist; tiered ruffled skirt; and short bell sleeves with pom-pom detailing — that make it look so much more expensive than it is. The breathtaking colors and fabrics will likely have you adding more than one of these to your cart, too. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small— X-Large

24 The Perfect Basic Tank That’s Worth Stocking Up On Amazon Core 10 Soft Pima Cotton Standard-Fit Full-Coverage Sleeveless Yoga Tank $20 See On Amazon There may not be anything exceptionally stylish about this tank top, but it’s one of the comfiest and most versatile pieces you could own. Its simple aesthetic means it can be dressed up easily — just tuck it into high-waist jeans or trousers and add a pair of heels — but as it was technically designed as a yoga shirt, it’s perfect for working out in, too. Made of super-soft jersey with a hint of stretch, it drapes beautifully, so you don’t have to worry about it clinging. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

25 This Best-Selling Dress With Over 25,000 Positive Amazon Ratings Amazon Amoretu V Neck Tunic Dress $33 See On Amazon It’s easy to see why this V-neck tunic dress is so popular. Available in over 40 unique styles, the comfy-chic dress features elegant lantern sleeves and a tiered, ruffle hem that makes it an instant head-turner in any setting. Amazon shoppers — over 25,000 and counting — are especially thrilled with how cute, well made, and true to size it is. “The length is great and the fit is great,” one contented reviewer raved. “Perfect dress to dress up with wedges or heels or dress down with booties or sandals.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small— XX-Large

26 A Pair Of Stylish Cargo Pants That Are Both Waterproof & Sun Protective Amazon Libin Lightweight Quick Dry Cargo Pants $34 See On Amazon These lightweight (but heavy-duty) cargo pants protect against both the sun and rain — and keep you looking utilitarian chic all the while. No wonder they’re a best seller. With over 4,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, the pants feature five practical pockets, a high elastic waistband, and jogger-style cuffed ankles. Pick up more than one pair for all your upcoming outdoor adventures. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: X-Small— 3X-Large

27 This Ruffled, Off-The-Shoulder Maxi Dress You Can Wear 3 Different Ways Amazon Pinup Fashion Off The Shoulder Maxi Slit Dress $35 See On Amazon This off-the-shoulder maxi — featuring a ruffled sash, built-in tie belt, side pockets, and a thigh-high split — will get you so much more use than you’d expect from a dress going for less than $40 on Amazon. The main reason? You can wear the versatile neckline three different ways: off the shoulder, off of one shoulder, or as a trendy, square neck top. The soft and lightweight material will keep you cool and comfy in warmer temps, too. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 14 Plus — 28 Plus

28 A Statement-Making Blouse With So Many On-Trend Details Amazon Hibluco Off The Shoulder Puff Sleeve Blouse $27 See On Amazon With its ruffled, off-the-shoulder sash, wrist-length balloon sleeves, and elastic hem, this top makes such a statement. Available in over 15 vibrant prints like snakeskin, floral, and the polka dot pictured, the puff-sleeve blouse is made of a breathable, lightweight fabric that elevates whatever bottoms you pair it with, from dark wash denim to leggings to a faux-leather mini. Plus, it won’t even cost you $30. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 This Gorgeous Maxi Skirt That’s So Flowy & Breathable Amazon ZESICA Floral Elastic Waist Maxi Skirt $30 See On Amazon You’ll love the graceful movement of this high-waisted, ruffled maxi skirt. In fact, it’s exactly why the sunny-weather brand ZESICA has dubbed it the dancing queen skirt. Featuring a breezy ruffled hem, high elastic waist, concealed side pockets, and an enchanting, vintage-inspired pattern that comes in over 25 varieties, the skirt can be paired with a bodysuit or crop top for a sultry summertime look, or with a simple white T-shirt for a more laidback vibe. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

30 A Cute Surplice Dress That’s Perfect For Casual Outings Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Surplice Dress $25 See On Amazon Though it’s made of a soft, slinky material, the subtle pleats in this dress and A-line silhouette ensure it doesn’t look clingy; the empire waist allows the skirt to flow airily, and the deep V-neckline shows off just the right amount of skin. Perfect for casual outings when you still want to look cute, it’s the perfect one-and-done outfit that you don’t have to put any effort into; just add a pair of sleek white sneakers. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

31 This Classic Button-Down Shirt Made Of Sheer, Breathable Viscose Amazon TOUSYEA Long Sleeve Sleepwear $32 See On Amazon This sheer, button-down shirt doubles as a swimsuit coverup and pajamas. No matter how you wear it, you’ll love the soft, lightweight (and shrink-proof) viscose material, the flowy fit, and the menswear-inspired aesthetic that still manages to exude an elegant, laidback vibe. Ringing up at less than $35 each and sold in eight soft, neutral colors that go with basically anything, this is one shirt that just might make its way into your cart in multiples. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

32 The Loose-Fitting Jumpsuit That’s One Of The Comfiest Pieces You Could Own Amazon Dokotoo Soft Loose Jumpsuit $30 See On Amazon You can never have too many jumpsuits — especially if it means adding this soft, loose one-piece to your collection. Featuring a sloped neckline, deep side pockets, adjustable spaghetti straps, and a cropped wide leg, the jumpsuit is made of a soft and airy fabric that’s perfect for summer, but can easily transition into cooler temps with an oversize cardigan or a minimalist cocoon jacket. For a mere $30, you’ll definitely get plenty of use out of this one. Available colors: 43

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

33 A Peplum Wrap Blouse That Feels Super Soft & Luxe Amazon Romwe Peplum Wrap Blouse $30 See On Amazon It’s hard to go wrong with peplum, and this pretty wrap blouse is proof. With its sloped neckline, three-quarter ruffle sleeves, and matching ruffled hem, the blouse is made of a lightweight and breathable polyester fabric that feels super comfy and luxe against your skin, and is sure to keep you cool when it’s hot outside. Choose from over 10 solid colors and floral prints. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X

34 These Stylish Joggers Made Of Vegan Leather Amazon dollhouse Matte Cropped Joggers $34 See On Amazon It’s the expensive-looking vegan leather material that sets this pair of joggers apart from the rest. Featuring a high, drawstring waist, functional side pockets, and a cropped length, the joggers can be dressed up or down for any occasion — with a blazer and pumps for the office; with a bodysuit for a night out; or with a simple white tee for running errands. They look chic, but feel like comfy lounge pants; what could be better? Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 A Flowy, V-Neck Blouse With A Tie Waist & Bell Sleeves Amazon Ecrocoo Tiered Bell Sleeve Blouse $22 See On Amazon A plunging V-neckline, capped ruffled sleeves, button-down front, and tie at the waist give this otherwise casual top a dash of elegance and flare. Available in over 20 stunning colors, it’s just the thing you need to elevate your yoga pants or a distressed pair of jeans into attention-stealing going-out wear. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

36 This Best-Selling Cover-Up With Over 15,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings Amazon Chicgal Floral Print Cover Up $19 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers love this floral print cover up, although you could technically consider it a light jacket, open-front blouse, or short-sleeve cardigan, too. Available in over 45 distinctive colors and patterns, it serves as a unique accent piece that’ll instant elevate any basic jeans-and-a-tee outfit. Available colors: 46

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

37 A Pair Of Breezy Linen Pants With An Extra-Loose Fit Amazon Sellse Loose Linen Pants $30 See On Amazon There’s just something about a minimalist aesthetic that makes you look expensive, and these loose linen pants are no exception — even though they ring up at a mere $30. Made of a lightweight cotton and linen blend that feels so gentle against your skin, the wide-leg pants hit right at the ankle and come in eight easy-to-match colors like dark gray, garnet, and the army green pictured. Pair them with a similarly loose, draped tunic and your comfiest pair of clogs for a laidback, Scandi-chic vibe. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

38 This Cute Tie-Front Blouse That Dresses Up Any Bottoms Amazon Romwe Knot Front Deep V Neck Blouse $22 See On Amazon With its deep V-neckline, knotted front, ruffled cap sleeves, and matching flared hem, this delightful top epitomizes effortless elegance. You can pair it with practically any type of bottoms — from your skinniest trousers to your baggiest jeans — and still look polished and put together every time. Available colors: 19

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

39 The Chic, Strapless Jumpsuit That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Eiffel Off Shoulder Loose Fit Jumpsuit $30 See On Amazon From its strapless bodice to its cropped, wide legs, this loose-fit jumpsuit offers so much to love. Its shirred back, concealed zipper, and gathered waist ensure a perfect — but not-too-tight — fit, while the eye-catching, geometric pattern ensures you stand out in any crowd. Pair it with a pair of flat, strappy sandals or flip flops for the ultimate resort wear look, or dress it up with open-toe stilettos for a yacht club-chic vibe. No matter how or where you rock it, one thing’s for sure: no one will believe you scored this expensive-looking one-piece for $30 on Amazon. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

40 A Loose, Oversized Pullover With Statement-Making Batwing Sleeves Amazon EXLURA Off Shoulder Batwing Sleeve Pullover $29 See On Amazon This intentionally oversized, off-the-shoulder pullover makes for the perfect layering top because it’s got that je ne sais quoi quality that makes any of your outfits look cool. Featuring statement-making batwing sleeves and a versatile neckline you can wear off one or both shoulders — or as a straight-across boatneck top — this elegant essential is made of a soft and slightly stretchy fabric that feels just as dreamy as it looks. Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

41 This Swingy Mini Dress Made Up Of Layers Of Ruffles Amazon Joteisy Ruffle Sleeve Round Neck Mini Dress $25 See On Amazon Even if you’re not typically into ruffles, you can’t help but be smitten by this ruffle sleeve mini dress. Made of a soft polyester and spandex blend, the delightful frock features a rounded neckline, tiered skirt, and ruffle detailing along the hem and sleeves. Count the tiny keyhole and button closure in the back as yet another thoughtful detail. How is such a well-made piece only going for $25? Available colors: 24

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

42 A Deep-V Maxi Dress That Was Made For Tropical Vacations Amazon Verdusa Deep V Neck Maxi Dress $31 See On Amazon How can you resist the classical vibes of this deep-V maxi dress? Featuring a flowy, draped fabric, an ankle-grazing hem, and a plunging cut in both the front and back, the toga-inspired maxi is made of soft and stretchy fabric that feels just as soft and luxe as looks. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

43 This Oversize Shirt-Dress That’s Made Of 100% Light, Airy Cotton Amazon GGUHHU Rolled-Up Sleeve Button Down $30 See On Amazon If you’re looking to channel an understatedly luxe vibe, try this oversize button-down maxi dress. Made of 100% cotton, the loose-fitting dress boasts a turned down collar, deep pockets, subtle side splits, and long, rolled sleeves. Choose from 10 solid colors that go with just about anything, and be amazed at how much you wind up wearing it, whether buttoned up as a dress or open over a fitted tank and loose pants. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

44 The Super Long, Flowy Kimono That Amazon Shoppers Love Amazon SweatyRocks Open Front Beach Coverup $35 See On Amazon Whether you wear it as a sultry bathrobe, swimsuit cover-up, or long cardigan, this versatile layering piece makes such a style statement. It’s made of a super-lightweight, flowy fabric and comes in over 20 bold prints, from leopard (pictured) and snakeskin to several variations of tropical palm leaves and florals. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large