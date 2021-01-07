Textures can signal certain seasons. For winter? Shearling. For summer? Linens. Not only is the latter fabric crucial on balmier days, when breathability is key, it is also undeniably chic as long frocks and co-ord sets. That said, leave it to Katie Holmes to redefine the whole season and texture conversation entirely with her recent linen pants and jacket combination.

On Jan. 7, Holmes stepped out in a quintessential errand look, which reassigned her airy co-ord for colder months. All it took was a key outerwear piece that's primed for keeping warm in. Past her signature messy bun and CDC-recommended face mask, Holmes went with an eggshell-colored "shacket" (shirt-jacket) and a pair of pants to match. Underneath, she layered an icy white button-down and on top, a slick leather trench coat. Her favorite Common Projects sneakers also made an appearance.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The occasion for the look was a day at the art studio, which Holmes' all-white outfit spoke to, feeling somewhat like a painter's uniform. Plus, she made "winter linens" a thing — and her version of it is encouragement enough to channel the trend in your own wardrobes this season. In order to nail that summer-to-winter look, you'll need a warm coat, sensible sneakers, and a tanned belt for contrast. Take the liberty of adding in a Khaite dust bag, which Holmes used to carry all her art supplies in.

While her exact outfit details have not yet been confirmed, there are scores of pieces on the market that make for a smart recreation of the look. For her linen set, try Onia's safari jacket and matching pants, and tie in ANINE BING's button-down and Rag + Bone's Trinity Leather Coat to serve as the slick outerwear piece. As luck would have it, her white sneakers are still in stock on Net-A-Porter.

Get the full look ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.