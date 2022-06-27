When it comes to summer fashion, outfit inspiration can run the gamut. Some pile on the prints, while others hike up the hemlines. Though, the best style moments — in summer or in winter — are perhaps the ones that combine several striking elements. Take Heidi Klum as an example: She recently stepped out in an all-denim outfit (a statement in and of itself) that incorporated three rising trends: baggy bottoms, low-waistlines, and patchwork.

The outfit was composed of loose separates that evoked the denim-on-denim vibes of the early 2000s: a chambray button-down shirt and baggy, low-rise pants from a patchwork denim material that hail from Tom Ford’s Fall/Winter 2020 collection. Klum rounded out the look with two-strap Birkenstocks in black leather and shielded her face with a graphic baseball cap and big aviator sunglasses.

Y2K-infused denim has only increased in popularity over the last two years. Back in February, Blumarine’s Spring/Summer 2022 showcase featured jeans scattered with butterfly appliqués and worn with low-slung butterfly belts. Meanwhile, Loewe revealed a denim dress crafted from patchwork denim with a flared skirt and spaghetti straps. On the celebrity scene, stars like Meghan Markle and Julia Fox have made their own interpretations of the trend to fit their aesthetics, with the Duchess of Sussex having opted for loosely tailored separates and Fox having gone in the direction of edgy streetwear.

MEGA/GC Images

Their takes echo the sentiment that trend forecaster Jessica Richards recently expressed to TZR: “It’s really sort of an ‘anything goes’ sentiment right now.” More than anything, the denim looks that will define the decade are about the mood they evoke.

To craft a look for yourself, consider your style preferences. If your style tends to be more minimalist, go for streamlined pieces, like a pair of denim Bermuda shorts and a chambray blouse. On the other hand, if you’re looking to get all dolled up, perhaps you should lean into the aforementioned Loewe look, which you can find within TZR’s edit of inspired pieces, below.

