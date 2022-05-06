These 50 Stylish Tops & Bottoms Don't Cling To Your Body & Are Under $35 On Amazon

A clingy black dress and jeans that fit in all of the right places may never go out of style, but there’s something so freeing about fabric that gives, material that moves, a garment that flows. If you agree, you need to check out these 50 stylish tops and bottoms that don’t cling to your body, because not only are they super stylish and comfortable, but they’re also under $35 on Amazon.

The clothing below represents an expansive range of on-trend styles (from prairie skirts to puff-sleeve tops to wide-leg trousers), but aside from being astonishingly affordable, they all have these two key things in common: they’re comfortable and easy to move in. That’s thanks to a combination of flowy silhouettes and light, airy materials, like satin, chiffon, twill, and linen — though you will find some surprisingly swishy knits in this roundup, as well.

It’s never not pleasant, sliding into a luxe piece of clothing that feels like heaven against your skin and gracefully swishes as you move. Our editors know and understand that exact feeling, and have put together this edit of tops and bottoms to bring that same level of luxe comfort to your day-to-day dressing. Intrigued? Then just keep scrolling to see for yourself.

1 These Paper Bag Waist Pants With A Cult-Like Following On Amazon Amazon GRACE KARIN Cropped Paper Bag Waist Pants $33 See On Amazon These soft and slightly stretchy paper bag waist pants come in over 35 colors for less than $35 each — and with over 10,000 five-star ratings, they’re a best-seller on Amazon. From camel to denim blue to the sophisticated wine colored pictured, each variation is so unique and eye-catching, it’s doubtful you’ll settle on just one — and at such an affordable price, why bother? With two roomy front side pockets, a drawstring closure, and that signature high, ruched waist, these versatile pants make a simple tucked-in top or bodysuit shine, and look just as fantastic when paired with a stiletto sandal as they do a ballet flat or slides. Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 A Versatile Chiffon Blouse With Flowy Balloon Sleeves Amazon Qearal V Neck Chiffon Blouse $27 See On Amazon This flowy chiffon blouse features statement-making balloon sleeves and a sloped V neckline. It’s also lightly lined, so you don’t have to worry about it being see-through. Specifically designed to be a transitional piece, this elegant blouse is likely to be one of the first tops you reach for all throughout the spring and fall — it just goes with so much (jeans, cut-offs, leggings, and your favorite attention-grabbing necklaces) and looks amazing every time. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

3 This Ruffled, Chiffon Maxi Skirt That Moves So Gracefully Amazon Bluetime Chiffon Maxi Skirt $30 See On Amazon Tuck your favorite spaghetti strap top into this high-waisted maxi skirt; slide into a comfy pair of flat, strappy sandals; throw a woven purse over your shoulder; and prepare to turn heads. The skirt comes in nearly 20 distinctive prints and features a ruffled hem that moves with you gracefully and effortlessly. “The colors pop and I just love how it flows,” a fan of the skirt — which currently boasts nearly 2,000 positive ratings on Amazon — gushed. “Light enough for the hotter months, but I can easily see myself wearing this year long.” Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

4 A Super-Comfy Sweater That’s Part Of A Stylish Lounge Set Amazon The Drop Ribbed Pullover Sweater $40 See On Amazon This ultra-cozy pullover sweater — made from a rayon, polyester, and nylon blend the brand dubs “cuddle chic” — comes in six neutral colors like brown, beige, black, and the soft gray pictured. It features long, elegant bell sleeves that fall below the wrist and a delicate slit in back to keep you from getting too warm. Add them to your cart with these lookalike shorts and you’ve got the ideal matching lounge outfit. Or, if you prefer something even cozier, pick up the matching pants, which are equally cozy and non-clingy. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

5 This Fluttery, Babydoll Blouse That’s Lined With Ruffles Amazon Angashion Ruffle Neck Babydoll Blouse $27 See On Amazon “This looks and fits like a high-end blouse,” one fan — and there are over 6,000 and counting — of this ruffle-neck top raved on Amazon. Featuring ruffles on the neck, sleeves, and hem, the fluttery blouse comes in 30 distinctive patterns like the adorable black-and-white print pictured (priced at less than $30 each, you just might have to stock up) and go with virtually any bottoms you choose, from trousers to skinny jeans to stirrup leggings to cut-off shorts. Cute. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

6 The Best-Selling Beach Coverup That Doubles As A Shirt Dress Amazon Ekouaer Beach Dress $29 See On Amazon Who doesn’t want a swimsuit coverup that’s also stylish enough to be worn as a shirt or dress? This trendy, asymmetrical tunic just happens to be that rare find. Featuring a deep V-neckline, rolled-up sleeves, and a high-low hem to ensure you stay cool, the airy beach dress is also made of loose-fitting rayon material that’s just thick enough to keep your skin shielded from the scorching sun. Hopefully you’ve got lots of pool parties on your summer agenda, because this gem — which is available in nearly 50 colors at less than $30 each — was made to seen. Available colors: 30

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

7 These Wide-Leg Trousers That Are Both Timeless & On-Trend Amazon Tronjori Wide Leg Trousers $34 See On Amazon How can you not love the elegant way these vintage inspired, wide-leg trousers move when you walk? Featuring a high waist, roomy side pockets, pleats in front, and an elastic waistband in the back, the versatile culottes can be paired with loafers, sneakers, or your tallest pair of heels and serve completely different — but equally chic — looks every time. Choose from over 30 colors that range from understated to bold, and brace yourself for compliments wherever you go. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

8 A Chic, Cape-Like Blouse That’s Elegant & Versatile Amazon Romwe Long Sleeve Blouse Top $30 See On Amazon There’s something so chic about this flowy, cape-like blouse. With its long, dramatic sleeves, high neck, and curved hem, the slightly stretchy top will be just the thing to keep you cozy and stylish throughout the transitional months. The back keyhole adds a subtle, elegant twist, too — and some of the styles (there are four colors to choose from, including Burgundy, green, and two variations of black) even feature beaded accents across the top. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: 1X — 4X

9 These Faux-Leather Joggers That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Powder Queen Faux Leather Cargo Jogger Pants $35 See On Amazon These slightly baggy joggers are lightly lined with fleece to keep you insulated on a cool day, and though they feel just as cozy as sweats, their faux-leather construction means you can get away with wearing them to the office. They’re also super soft, elasticized, waterproof, and dirt resistant. And if it seems like they can’t get any more practical, think again: the elastic sweatpants come with two front side pockets and two cargo pockets that each hit at the thigh. Plus, they manage to appear chic and sporty all at once. For a mere $35, you just can’t go wrong with these. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

10 A Delicate Lace Blouse That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Dokotoo V Neck Lace Blouse $28 See On Amazon A little bit homespun and a little bit coastal grandmother, this V-neck blouse looks way more expensive than its less-than-$30 price tag suggests. Made of a light, flowy material that doesn’t cling, the loose-fitting top gives even your most well-worn jeans a delicate, ethereal vibe. With 15 pretty colors to choose from at less than $30 each, what’s stopping you from snagging multiples? Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

11 These Comfy, Wide-Leg Trousers Made Of Soft Linen Amazon LNX Wide Leg Linen Pants $28 See On Amazon Slip right into these wide leg linen pants and try not to become obsessed with their effortlessly chic look and loose, cozy feel. Featuring an elastic drawstring waist, cropped hem, and two front side pockets, the versatile pants are just as suited for a yoga class as they are a stroll around a beach town. Non-clingy, airy, and oh-so versatile, they’re a must for any closet. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

12 A Classic Wrap Blouse That’ll Never Go Out Of Style Amazon Romwe Peplum Wrap Blouse $31 See On Amazon A peplum blouse never goes out of style, and thanks to its wrap tie waist, plunging V-neckline, and long balloon sleeves, you’ll look particularly cute and contemporary in this one. It features a loose, flowy fit and a lightweight fabric that feels so soft and cool against your skin, you just might need more than one. Lucky for you, the top comes in a variety of different styles, including solid colors, shorter-sleeve versions, and several floral patterns. Available styles: 14

Available sizes: 2X — 3X

13 The Lightweight Drawstring Shorts That Amazon Shoppers Adore Amazon Acelitt Casual Drawstring Shorts $26 See On Amazon Amazon shoppers love these loose, non-clingy drawstring shorts. With over 7,000 positive ratings, the shorts — which feature an elastic drawstring waist, two convenient side pockets, and stylishly cuffed legs — are a hit for their unique, minimalist look and lightweight feel. “These shorts are light, soft, comfortable, and stay put when you walk,” one thrilled reviewer explained. “I will stock up on these things and wear them all summer.” With 40 colors and patterns to choose from at less than $30 each, you’d be wise to do the same. Available colors: 40

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

14 A Pretty, V-Neck Blouse Made Of Flowy Chiffon Amazon MLEBR Long Sleeve Chiffon Blouse $26 See On Amazon This pretty chiffon blouse will elevate whatever bottoms you pair it with — and even if you style it with a simple pair of blue jeans, you’ve got a stylish outfit without any effort. It features a flowy fit that can be tucked in or left out, cinched balloon sleeves, and a glamorous V-neckline to showcase your favorite necklaces. Choose from over 25 unique patterns like black floral, blue stars, and the brown leopard print pictured. Available colors: 27

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 These Faux-Leather Shorts That Are Both Playful & Edgy Amazon SCHHJZPJ High Waisted Faux Leather Shorts $30 See On Amazon With thousands of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon and an impressive 4.5-star rating overall, these faux-leather shorts are deserving of a spot in your wardrobe. Featuring two functional side pockets (and two faux ones in back), an elastic drawstring waist, and a wide-leg fit that hits above the knee, the lightly lined shorts come in five striking colors, each one serving its own rebellious flavor. Pair them with a plunging V-neck bodysuit for a super edgy vibe or a prim collar tee for a playful juxtaposition. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

16 A Simple, Yet Glamorous Top That’ll Keep You Shining All Night Long Amazon Roamans Scoopneck Metallic Tank Top $27 See On Amazon Get ready to sparkle in this metallic, scoop neck tank top. Available in silver or champagne, this head-turning top can be worn on its own or under a blazer at your most festive events anytime of the year — though it undoubtedly makes a great going out top, too. Its smooth, metallic material flows off of your body instead of clinging to it, and it contains a little bit of spandex to give it movement and stretch. Available colors: 2

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 34-36 Plus

17 This Breezy Mini Skirt That Comes In Over 25 Unique Prints Amazon Relipop Drawstring Mini Skirt $22 See On Amazon If you’re someone who likes to incorporate a little folk into your fashion, this drawstring mini skirt is for you. Available in over 25 patterns infused with country-chic charm, this delightful tiered skirt features a ruffled hem that slightly flutters as you move and an adjustable drawstring waist that keeps you comfy and snug. Pair it with a tie-front crop top, sandals, and your favorite woven purse for your new favorite summer look. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

18 The Simple, Flowy Blouse That Belongs In Every Wardrobe Amazon luvamia Tie Knot Blouse $25 See On Amazon This versatile button-down blouse features a plunging V-neckline, fluttery sleeves, and a tie-knot front. Whether worn over your swimsuit or on its own with a pair of cropped skinny jeans, it serves a delightful, carefree summer vibe and comes in so many lovely colors and patterns, you’ll have a tough time choosing between them all. You can get away with adding more than one to your cart, though, since they’re only $25 each. Available colors: 32

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

19 A Pair Of Light, Comfy Pants That Are Easy To Dress Up Amazon BerryGo Wide Leg Flowy Pants $28 See On Amazon Try not to get obsessed with the soft swish these flowy pants make as they graze your ankles while you walk. Like so many of your favorite maxi skirts, the 100% viscose pants feature a slit at the side and a high, elastic waist that’ll make even your most basic tops feel infinitely more chic. Choose from over 10 different colors and patterns like the army green pictured, each one slightly different from the others in its own distinctive way. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 0-2 — 8-10

20 The Slouchy Overalls You’ll Wind Up Living In Amazon Lncropo Wide Leg Jumpsuit Overalls $25 See On Amazon These slouchy wide-leg overalls look like they’re straight out of an upscale Copenhagen boutique — not going for a mere $25 on Amazon. Featuring an intentionally baggy fit, two roomy front pockets, adjustable shoulder straps, and a cropped length you can wear either straight or rolled, the breathable, lightweight jumpsuit comes in nine solid colors and can be worn all throughout the year, either with a tank top in the summer or a denim jacket in the fall. They’re comfy enough to lounge in, too. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

21 A Tie-Front Tee That’s Casual, Cute, & Comfy All At Once Amazon OLRIK Tie Front Button Up T Shirt $23 See On Amazon With an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon, this essential, tie-front tee is beloved by over 1,000 Amazon customers for its loose-but-stylish fit and super lightweight feel. (“Very comfortable and it doesn’t cling,” one contented shopper observed.) With over 20 shades to choose from at less than $25 each, you just might need them all — they’re among the most versatile pieces you could stock your closet with. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X

22 This Sultry Wrap Skirt With A Thigh-High Slit Amazon Newchoice Split Midi Wrap Skirt $24 See On Amazon Now here’s a little something you’ll definitely want to accompany you on your next tropical vacay. Whether you’re wearing it as a cover-up on the beach or to an upscale restaurant on the water, this striking wrap skirt is sure to fit the occasion. It’s soft, flowy, and features a daring side split that ties at the hip. With over 3,500 fans on Amazon and a less-than-$25 price point, it’s a piece that won’t disappoint. Available colors: 20

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

23 The Best-Selling Tank With Thousands Of Rave Reviews On Amazon Amazon BLENCOT Lace Trim Tank Top $20 See On Amazon This pretty tank top trimmed with lace will add some feminine flare to your distressed jeans and denim cut-offs. And it’s not just cute: Made of a breathable, spandex-and-polyester blend, the lightweight V-neck will keep you comfy and cool all summer long. It also comes in over 10 striking solid colors — the white is essential for the warmer months, but the black would look so chic under a blazer in the fall. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

24 A Pair Of Slouchy Linen Pants That Exude A Minimalist-Chic Vibe Amazon Sellse Linen Cotton Casual Pants $28 See On Amazon Slide right into these slouchy linen pants and you’ll never want to take them off. With a high, elastic drawstring waist, two front side pockets, and subtle pleating throughout, the airy pants come in eight solid colors, including the distinctive garnet pictured. Pair them with a simple tee and a pair of Swedish clogs for a chic, minimalist look you’ll keep returning to all throughout the warm-weather months; then layer on a cozy turtleneck sweater in the fall. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

25 This Classic Short-Sleeve Button-Down Made Of 100% Cotton Amazon Goodthreads Washed Cotton Short-Sleeve Shirt $29 See On Amazon This 100% cotton, short-sleeve shirt is practically comfort itself. With its crisp collar, rolled sleeves, and stylishly curved bottom hem, the non-clingy top goes with everything and will have you looking both casual and sophisticated for any occasion. It makes a great layering piece under sweaters and blazers, or it can be worn undone over a bikini for a cool, vacation-chic look. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

26 These Comfy Jeans That Are Just The Right Amount Of Baggy Amazon Woman Within Girlfriend Stretch Jean $33 See On Amazon These slightly stretchy girlfriend-style jeans — meaning they’re relaxed throughout the legs and more fitted at the ankles — come in a variety of washes, and are just the right amount of slouchy without being too baggy. Because they’re so comfy and fit a diverse range of body types, they’re absolutely worth trying out for yourself. After all, for less than $35, how could you not? Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 12 Plus — 38 Plus Petite

27 An Airy, High-Waisted Mini Skirt That’s Timeless & Seasonless Amazon IN'VOLAND High Waisted Midi Skirt $30 See On Amazon Now here’s a skirt that was practically made for twirling. Featuring a high elastic waist, an A-line fit, and a frilled hem that’s prone to swishing, this non-clingy skirt is winning over shoppers for its whimsical design and lightweight, airy feel. Not only will this style of skirt never go out of style — even though it feels on-trend right now — but it also works in any season: style it with a tank or tee in the summer, then add tights, boots, and a chunky sweater in the winter or fall. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

28 This Corduroy Button Down With A Laidback-Cool, ‘90s-Grunge Vibe Amazon Astylish Corduroy Button Down Top $35 See On Amazon There’s something so unique about the way this corduroy top mixes sophistication with unmistakable ‘90s grunge. That’s also what makes it so versatile. With its loose fit, cuffed sleeves, and V-neckline, this “shacket” (shirt jacket) is an essential layering piece that can make any outfit look better, but also stands on its own as a chic, button-down top. With its limitless styling potential, you’ll get so much more wear out of it than you could’ve bargained for — especially for the ultra-low price of $35. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

29 The Short Version Of Your Favorite Paper Bag Pants Amazon GRACE KARIN Tie Waist Casual Shorts $23 See On Amazon It’s the ruffled, elastic waist and delightful bowtie belt that set these shorts apart. They look much dressier than you average shorts, especially when paired with a light blazer and strappy heels — the perfect look for a casual summer cocktail party or event. They come in over 40 bright colors and patterns, too, so you definitely won’t have any trouble finding a pair that speaks to your own unique style. Available colors: 41

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

30 This Flowy, Asymmetrical Satin Skirt With A Daring Side Split Amazon SheIn Asymmetrical Ruched Satin Skirt $30 See On Amazon No one will believe this ruched, satin skirt isn’t silk. In fact, it’s so soft and luxe-seeming, you’ll likely forget that it isn’t, too. Featuring a flowy, pleated fabric that feels sensational against your skin (and looks just as amazing), a daring side split, and an asymmetrical hem, this is one of those rare finds that nobody will ever believe you scored on Amazon for less than $35. Available colors: 9

Available sizes: X-Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

31 A Cute, Puff-Sleeve Top That Comes In Lots Of Unique, Dainty Prints Amazon Amazon Essentials Twill Puff Sleeve Smock Detail Shirt $24 See On Amazon This smocked, puff-sleeve top from Amazon Essentials is unique in that it’s both sophisticated and playful. It comes in a variety of unique, dainty patterns that bely its less-than-$25 price tag and features a high ruffled neckline, smocked three-quarter sleeves, and and an intentionally relaxed fit. It’s also an easy and affordable way to dress up any pair of jeans. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

32 These Stretchy Yoga Pants That You Can Wear Way Beyond The Gym Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capri Pants $27 See On Amazon Made of a moisture-wicking, four-way stretch fabric blended with spandex, these cropped, wide-leg yoga pants are totally suited for meeting the demands of your most high-intensity workouts, but feel so comfy, you’ll definitely find yourself living in them outside of the gym. After class, style them with a chunky turtleneck and slide-on sandals for an effortless, Scandi-chic vibe. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

33 A Sheer, Chiffon Swimsuit Coverup That Doubles As A Cardigan Amazon IN'VOLAND Open Front Cardigan Cover Up $24 See On Amazon This open-front cardigan was designed to be a swimsuit coverup, but it’s so pretty — you can practically feel how soft that sheer, chiffon material is — you can also dress up a plain white tee and jeans with it. Available in over 10 refined shades and prints, this cardigan will have you hooked from the first wear, so definitely consider stocking up on more than one. You’ll be surprised by how often you find yourself reaching for it. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 20 Plus

34 This Cottagecore-Chic Skirt That Comes In Multiple Shades Of Gingham Amazon ZESICA Elastic Maxi Skirt $30 See On Amazon If it’s a cottagecore vibe you’re after, look no further than this tiered maxi skirt. It comes in a variety of delightful gingham shades and other idyllic prints that evoke the countryside or small towns of a bygone era. Perfect with cropped tanks and bodysuits — even your favorite beat-up T-shirt — the versatile, elastic-waist skirt is lightly lined, so you won’t have to worry about it being see through. Looks great with a bikini on the beaches of Italy, too. Available colors: 18

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

35 The Airy Linen Shorts That Are A Staple For Summer Amazon Amazon Essentials Drawstring Linen Blend Short $20 See On Amazon These cotton and linen shorts are super easy to just throw on and go — ideal for lazy summer days when you want to look chic without having to spend too much effort getting dressed. Featuring an elastic, drawstring waist and two front side pockets, the shorts come in over 10 colors and patterns — including blue and white stripes, buffalo check, and a unique, orange and black petal print — and hang off your body loosely without being at all clingy. At just $20, they’re totally worth stocking up on. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

36 This Casual Layering Sweater With A Loose, Cozy Fit Amazon ZANZEA Batwing Pullover Sweater $30 See On Amazon This is one of those pull-on sweaters you can throw over any outfit any time you need a warm-up and still look effortlessly chic. Featuring an intentionally loose fit, a scooped neckline, a high-low hem, and batwing sleeves, this soft sweater is the perfect layering piece, but can also shine solo with a pair of dark jeans and high-heeled booties for a casual night out. Choose from over 30 colors. Available colors: 36

Available sizes: Small — 5X-Large

37 A Pair Of Comfy Lounge Pants In A Stylish Leopard Print Amazon ROSKIKI Drawstring Lounge Pants $26 See On Amazon These drawstring joggers come in over 25 cute patterns like camo and tie-dye, but the leopard print feels particularly stylish. They’re obviously great for running errands and working from home, but you can dress them up for a lunch with friends — or even a night out — with a fitted top and strappy sandals. Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers are already fans. Available colors: 28

Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

38 The Perfect Loose Tank For Yoga, Errands, Lounging, & Beyond Amazon Core 10 Pima Cotton Yoga Tank $22 See On Amazon “This tank has it all,” a fan of this yoga tank raved on Amazon. “Fits nice, it’s soft without being clingy, doesn’t hang down to my knees, and is nice and simple.” What more could you ask for from a trusty workout top — affordability? No problem. This loose-but-fitted tank rings up for less than $25. Steal. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

39 A Popular Jumpsuit That’s Made Of Soft, Light, 100% Cotton Amazon YESNO Wide Leg Cotton Jumpsuit $23 See On Amazon It’s pretty easy to see why these overalls are a best-seller on Amazon. Featuring a 100% cotton fabric, handy side pockets, and two side splits on the legs that move gracefully while you walk, they’re light, airy, and aren’t fussy in the least. You can throw ‘em on and go and feel chic and comfy all day long. Thus far, over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded them a perfect five-star rating. Available styles: 25

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

40 These Comfy Athletic Shorts That Look & Feel Amazing Amazon BMJL Running Shorts $25 See On Amazon These comfy running shorts will revolutionize your workouts, but they’re also stylish enough to wear running errands if you’re into the sporty-chic look. They feature a high elastic waist, stretchy inner briefs that are supportive and moisture-resistant, and two side pockets roomy enough to fit your smart phone. With an enviable 4.5-rating on Amazon, the shorts are a hit among shoppers for how cute, comfy, and practical they are. Available colors: 29

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

41 A Western-Inspired Top With A Fun Fringed Hem Amazon SOLY HUX Fringe Hem Half Sleeve Top $27 See On Amazon If you’re a fan of fringe, don’t sleep on this funky half-sleeve top — perfect for your next concert or festival. Available in over 15 solid colors, the super-soft top gently sways with your every move and doesn’t cling to your body. Pair it with your favorite denim cut-offs and cowboy boots, and get ready to flaunt your on-trend Western vibe wherever you go. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

42 These High-Waisted Denim Shorts With Major Throwback Flare Amazon Plaid&Plain High Waisted Denim Shorts $25 See On Amazon Don’t you just love the throwback vibe of these high-waisted denim shorts? Between the rolled cuffs, high elastic waist, and classic A-line fit, they somehow manage to evoke your favorite ‘90s sitcom and serve an undeniable contemporary vibe all at once. Choose from seven types of washes, and pair them with your favorite bodysuits (they’re particularly conducive to a tucked-in look) or baggy tees. You can even wear them into the cooler months with tights and a pair of beat-up Docs. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

43 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Jeans That Feel Straight From The ‘90s Amazon Ugerlov Wide Leg Cargo Jean $32 See On Amazon A stretchy pair of high-waisted, wide-leg jeans with five pockets? Gotta love cargos. They look as if they were plucked straight out of the ‘90s, which obviously means they feel so on-trend right now, too. You can wear these all year round with just about anything, from cropped tees and dainty camis to pullover sweaters and bodysuits. Choose from a variety of blue, black, and gray washes. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

44 This Flowy Pleated Skirt That’s So Fun To Twirl In Amazon Kate Kasin High Waist Pleated Skirt $33 See On Amazon “Amazed at the high quality,” one fan — there are nearly 10,000 and counting — on Amazon wrote of this high-waisted, pleated skirt. “It hangs beautifully.” And just look at it. Can you imagine a sunnier piece in which to greet the warmer temperatures? Available in a variety of cheerful solid colors like floral pink, shiny red, and this gorgeous yellow pictured, the high-waisted skirt features a stretchy, elastic waist, delightful bowtie belt, and a ruffled hem that slightly swishes as as you move. You can’t not feel glamorous in this one. Available colors: 51

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

45 A Cotton Button-Down That Works For Any Season, Setting, & Occasion Amazon Amazon Essentials Button-Down Poplin Shirt $25 See On Amazon This classic button-down from Amazon Essentials is the ideal combination of chic and laidback. Not too loose and not too fitted, the versatile shirt boasts a crisp, office-friendly collar and cuffable sleeves that can be worn up or down depending on your setting or mood. Buy one in your true size for layering under sweaters and blazers, and an oversized version for wearing over bikinis or with shorts and leggings. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

46 These Wide-Leg Knit Pants That Feel As Comfy As Sweats, But Look Polished Amazon Woman Within 7-Day Knit Wide Leg Pant $23 See On Amazon They’re called ‘7-Day’ knit pants for a reason: You can wear them all week long in a variety of settings and never tire of them — they’re that comfy and versatile. In fact, it’s worth stocking up in multiple colors (there are over 20 to choose from) so you can switch things up a bit and still keep the momentum going. Featuring a high, elasticized waist, two pockets, and a flared leg, this is one of those rare finds that feels like a comfy pair of sweat pants but still serves an elevated look. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: Small Plus — 6X-Large Plus Tall

47 An Essential V-Neck Tank For Just $20 Amazon BLENCOT Button Down V Neck Tank Top $20 See On Amazon Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers have spoken: This unique, button-down tank belongs in your closet. “I now own it is several colors and have ordered more,” one thrilled reviewer raved. Another wrote, “I got a ton of compliments and it fit perfectly. The quality was better than I expected — no one could believe I bought this on Amazon!” The same will undoubtedly go for you. This carefree, V-neck button-down goes with virtually anything and looks so much more luxe than its meager $20 price tag suggests. Available colors: 22

Available sizes: X-Small — 5X-Large

48 These Waffle-Knit Joggers That Are So Comfy & Soft Amazon MIROL Waffle Knit Joggers $20 See On Amazon Lightweight, non-clingy, and moisture-wicking, these waffle knit joggers are the perfect workout pants, but the intentionally loose fit and super smooth material make them the ideal lounge pants, too. With all of the time you’re bound to spend in these, it’d be wise to stock up on multiples. Good thing there are multiple colors to choose from. Available colors: 13

Available sizes: Medium — X-Large

49 A Cozy, Substantial Bralette With Tons Of Styling Potential Amazon The Drop Divya Pointelle Bralette Sweater $20 See On Amazon The great thing about this bralette by The Drop is that it’s made of a cozy, substantial, sweater-like material that can be worn on its own on a warm spring day or paired with a cardigan or blazer in the fall. The versatile piece features a daring V-neckline and pointelle fabric that gives it a trendy, handmade look — and though it’s not loose, it also isn’t at all clingy. If you love a good matching set, be sure to check out the matching cardigan. Available colors: 23

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X