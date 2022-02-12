Trends are cyclical, and you can bet skinny jeans will be back someday (as will side parts; sorry, Gen Z), but I, for one, am relishing the current reign of the wide-leg pant. The best wide-leg pants channel streamlined elegance while maintaining that coveted, “I-just-threw-this-on” effortlessness, and they’re equally suited to a night out with friends as they are to an at-home movie marathon. Apart from the obvious upsides — comfort, range of motion, no need to struggle to put them on — there’s something undeniably chic about the relaxed yet polished silhouette of a wide-leg pant. The cultural references are endless and iconic — think Jane Birkin barefoot in denim flares, signature basket bag in tow; Bianca Jagger striding past paparazzi in a custom three-piece suit; and Katharine Hepburn, well, doing just about anything.

As you browse this edit of wide-leg pants, consider the cut, construction, and function. Tailored, wool-blend trousers are a great choice for the office or a dinner date, while swishy, pull-on palazzo pants are just the thing for lounging around at home (or getting down on the dance floor). If you’re still having a sweatpants moment (and, let’s be honest: who among us doesn’t feel a certain emotional attachment to our sweats these days?), not to fear — there are even a few cozy, elastic-waisted options that easily elevate the WFH look. On the opposite end of the spectrum, those in the mood for a bolder choice would do well to snap up a pair of de rigeur baggy jeans, or some head-turning faux-leather pants that would look right at home in the halls of Euphoria High.

Keep scrolling to shop a selection of the best wide-leg pants available right now — and get this: they can all be bought on Amazon Fashion.

1 Editor’s Pick: These Sweater Pants That Instantly Elevate Your WFH Look Amazon The Drop Bernadette Pull-on Loose-fit Cropped Sweater Pant $45 See On Amazon Caroline Goldstein, an editor at The Zoe Report, swears by these cropped, wide-leg sweater pants from The Drop. She says: "I've been reaching for these sweater pants on WFH days when I want to feel a bit more polished than usual, and I swear I'm more productive in them than I am in my sweats. They come in handy beyond office hours, too; I'll slip on a pair of high-top Vans and a puffer jacket to run errands, or some chunky platform boots and a cropped sweater for dinners out. And they’re unbelievably soft — they feel just like cashmere.” Grab them in one (or more) of four sophisticated shades: black, brown, pink, or ivory. Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

2 These Minimalist, Linen-Blend Pants That Are Effortlessly Chic Amazon Amazon Essentials Plus Size Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant $20 See On Amazon Nothing says minimalist-chic quite like linen. It’s breathable, only gets better with age (and a few rumples), and there’s a certain je ne sais quoi about the distinctive rough-soft feel and weight of it. If you can’t get enough of this durable, eco-friendly fabric, these linen-cotton-blend drawstring pants — which feature roomy pockets and come in several muted tones — are sure to become your go-to for lounging around the house. But that’s not all they’re appropriate for — they’re a low-key, yet polished choice for errands and warm-weather dinners alike. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

3 These Cropped, Elastic-Waist Slacks That Are Perfect For the Office Amazon Tsful High Waist Wide Leg Pants $41 See On Amazon “Elastic waist” and “dress pants” aren’t generally used in the same sentence, but these chic, cropped, high-waisted slacks are here to change that. Equally cool with loafers, mules, pumps, or sneakers, they’re the perfect dress-up-or-down option for the office, dinner with friends, or a business-casual lunch date. Made from a machine-washable blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex, they’re stretchy enough to be comfortable while maintaining a polished, tailored silhouette. They’re also great for travel — one Amazon reviewer was pleased to find that they stayed wrinkle-free when packed in a suitcase. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

4 The Levi’s Dad Jeans That Belong In Every Wardrobe Amazon Levi's Premium Dad Jeans $98 See On Amazon Nobody does jeans quite like Levi’s, and these dad jeans are no exception. Made from imported, premium-quality denim, they’re loose through the hip and thigh, sitting just at the waist, which gives them that effortlessly cool, vintage-inspired look. They come in three shades that match with everything — light, medium, and black — and I wouldn’t judge you for snapping up one of each. Available sizes: 23 — 34

5 These Chic, Rib-Knit Pants That’ll Replace Your Trusty Sweats Amazon Simon Miller Alder Wide Crop Pants $170 See On Amazon If you’re anything like me, you’ve gotten a little too used to the cozy feel of sweatpants over these past few years — but that doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style. Made from a ribbed, mid-weight micromodal knit that’s soft and stretchy, these cropped, high-waisted pull-on pants from Simon Miller feature a playful lettuce-edge hem and a comfy elastic waistband that’ll have you reaching for them daily. But they’re not just for lounging — pair them with kitten heels and a fitted crop top for a chic yet laid-back going-out look. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

6 These Flowy, High-Waisted Palazzo Pants You’ll Live In Amazon Hanna Nikole Plus Size Wide Leg Palazzo Pants $21 See On Amazon Made from a viscose-spandex blend that’s stretchy, soft, and lightweight, these pull-on palazzo pants feature a swishy wide leg and a foldover waistband for extra comfort. They’re easy to move in, making them a perfect choice for the dance floor or yoga studio — though they’re equally well-suited to running errands, brunch with friends, or some Netflix-and-chill at home. Black, brown, khaki, and gray are classic color options that match with everything; though if you want to sartorially spice things up, try them in paisley, floral, or tie-dye. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

7 Another Editor Fave: A Pair Of Sweater Pants In A Chunky, Cozy Knit Amazon The Drop Catalina Pull-On Rib Sweater Pant $45 See On Amazon Here’s another pair of chunky, ribbed-knit sweater pants for your consideration (because there’s no such a thing as owning too many sweater pants), and a favorite of The Zoe Report editor Adeline Duff’s. “I love that these sweater-like pants — despite being as comfy as joggers — can easily be dressed up with a nice sweater and boots,” she says. “They’re nice and thick, so they’re great for winter, and they’re super stretchy and easy to move in. My new favorite travel pants for sure!” Pick up the coordinating camisole and cardigan as a no-brainer (and on-trend) matching set. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

8 These Sleek Faux-Leather Pants That Look So Expensive (But Aren’t) Amazon MakeMeChic Faux Leather Straight Leg Pants $37 See On Amazon Leather pants are a coveted wardrobe staple for the fashion-conscious, adding instant edge and glamour to any ensemble — but when crafted from genuine leather, they can be a real investment (and, of course, not vegan-friendly). Enter these sleek, high-waisted faux-leather pants — at under $40, they’re a total steal. Made from a polyurethane-polyester blend that closely resembles real leather, they’re easy to clean and so much more comfortable than they appear. They come in two lengths — one designed for taller frames, and one regular length — and a wide array of colors. You can’t go wrong with classic black, brown, khaki, or Burgundy, but for a look that’s straight out of Euphoria, try them in lime green or royal blue. Available sizes: XX-Small — Large

9 These Cropped Wool-Blend Flares That Add Polish To Any Look Amazon Rebecca Taylor Cav Twill Flare Pants $245 See On Amazon These cropped, mid-rise flares from Rebecca Taylor are crafted from a wool-blend twill that’s warm yet lightweight — a true three-season hero — and their dark navy hue is a chic neutral that pairs well with everything (yes, even black). Though they’re perfect with a button-down and heels for a date or work event, try them with patent-leather loafers and a slouchy pullover sweater, like the model wears above, for a look that’s slightly more casual. Available sizes: 0 — 16

10 These Roomy Palazzo Pants That Are So Retro-Chic Amazon Tronjori High Waist Wide Leg Palazzo Pants $34 See On Amazon These pleated, wide-leg palazzo pants take on this year’s menswear-inspired trend, and the fitted high waist achieves a look that’s very ‘70s-does-‘40s, à la Diane Keaton in Annie Hall. They’re easy to dress up or down, and the outfit possibilities are endless: Pair them with a fitted mock-neck top and block-heeled ankle boots for a dinner date; tuck in a button-down shirt and cinch the look with a leather belt for work; throw on with a crop top and slides in summer... you get the idea. Between the flowy fit and breathable polyester material, they’re just as comfortable as pajamas — but a whole lot chicer. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

11 These Tailored Wool-Blend Trousers You’ll Wear All Winter Long Amazon Tanming High Waist Wool Blend Trousers $45 See On Amazon Looking put-together when there’s a sub-zero wind chill is never an easy feat, but these high-waisted, wide-leg trousers will keep you cozy and polished. Made from a soft, heavyweight wool blend, they’re perfect for those frigid winter days when staying toasty and looking stylish feel at odds with one another — and you can easily layer them over a pair of tights or long underwear for extra warmth. Amazon shoppers rave about the quality and fit, too. You can’t go wrong with classic black, but you may want to opt for the chocolate brown shade for a 2022 update on your neutrals collection. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

12 These Cropped Denim Culottes That Are Perfect For Showing Off Your Favorite Boots Amazon FRAME High Rise Wide Leg Jeans $248 See On Amazon If a pair of pants exists for the sole purpose of flaunting those incredible vintage cowboy boots you’ve been wondering how to style, it’s these denim culottes from FRAME. These stretch-free jeans have a cropped, 24-inch inseam, meaning you can embrace the wide-leg-pants trend and the knee-high boots trend at once — two birds, one stone. They’re super-cool with a color-block pullover sweater, like in the picture above, but in summer, try them with a white T-shirt and ballet flats for a touch of French-girl chicness. Available sizes: 23 — 34

13 These Mid-Rise Flares With A Cool, Pinstripe Design Amazon Ganni Stretch Stripe Cropped Pants $165 See On Amazon If there’s one thing better than a cropped flare, it’s a stretchy cropped flare. These playful pinstriped pants from Scandinavian brand Ganni may be a no-brainer for the workplace, but they’re also ridiculously comfortable, thanks to a lightweight, poly-viscose-elastane construction. Their neutral gray color makes them so easy to style, while the pinstripes add a hint of cheeky flair. Try them with a graphic tee and chunky lug-soled boots for a casual, urban-chic look, or pair them with loafers and a silk blouse when you want to look a bit more polished. Available sizes: 6 — 10

14 These Pleated Wide-Leg Pants That Flow So Beautifully Amazon Floerns Plus Size Wide Leg Pleated Palazzo Pants $30 See On Amazon Functional, versatile, and oh-so stylish, there’s no wrong way to wear these pleated, pull-on palazzo pants (pleats are a fashion-world staple, after all). They’re particularly perfect for warm-weather travels — they’re ultra-lightweight and loose-fitting, allowing for ample air flow, and their wrinkle-resistant construction makes them a cinch to pack. Try them layered over a bodysuit or paired with a fitted crop top — and watch your friends’ eyes widen when you reveal that these flowy pants are not, in fact, a skirt. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

