As the oversized suit and trench coat trends have proven, clothes don’t necessarily have to be tailored to look stylish. Whether it’s because the streetwear moment is still going strong, or because of the rise of work-from-home fashion, more and more, stylish women everywhere are favoring loose, relaxed clothing over form-fitting jeans and dresses. Perhaps that’s why these cute clothes that don't cling to your body are skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon. From flowy maxis to wide-leg trousers, the 40 pieces featured in this article have been gathering the attention of online shoppers because of how stylish and comfortable they are.

Not only do these clothes have the non-clingy factor in common, but they all happen to be pretty affordable, too. Not a single item on this list costs more than $45, so you can do some serious shopping without blowing your entire monthly (or quarterly) retail therapy budget. And to ensure you don’t experience any buyer’s remorse, all of these pieces have been pre-vetted by either thousands of Amazon shoppers, or TZR’s very own editors (or both).

Scroll on to discover the comfy tops, bottoms, and dresses that shoppers are obsessing over right now — and they’re all available on Amazon Prime.

1 This Long, Flowy Skirt In An On-Trend Leopard Print Amazon Bluetime Leopard Print Long Skirt $30 See On Amazon If you don’t like clothes that cling to your body, this is the perfect skirt for you. Long, flowy, airy, and comfortable, it’s one of the more versatile (and show-stopping) pieces you could keep in your closet. In the summer, it looks great with sandals and strappy tank tops, but it’ll look just as cool in the fall with a chunky sweater and heeled boots. When it gets really cold, simply throw on a pair of tights or leggings underneath. Not only is this skirt sold in a few different shades of leopard, but it also comes in several floral prints. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 18

2 A Pair Of Wide-Leg Pants That Are Both Fashion-Forward & Office-Friendly Amazon Tronjori High Waist Palazzo Pants $38 See On Amazon These high-waisted pants toe the perfect line between being trendy and timeless; and they also happen to be perfect for the office, so you don’t have to choose between looking stylish and professional. Sold in dozens of colors and boasting over 4,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, they’re definitely worth buying in multiples. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X (short sizes available)

Available colors: 32

3 This Flowy Blouse That Dresses Up Any Basic Bottoms Amazon FARYSAYS Crochet Long Sleeve Blouse $30 See On Amazon This is one of those great blouses that you can style with a simple pair of jeans or denim cut-offs, and without any effort involved, you’ve got the perfect casual-chic outfit. Sold in over 20 colors and beloved by over 3,000 Amazon shoppers, it’s flowy, comfortable, and suitable for at least three seasons. In the summer, the bell sleeves and crochet detailing provide just the right amount of airflow, but if you get it in a darker color like navy or black, it can definitely transition into the fall, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available styles: 23

4 A Cute, Off-The-Shoulder Dress That’s Perfect For Summer Events Amazon Romwe Off The Shoulder Scallop Dress $33 See On Amazon Consider this the perfect one-and-done outfit for all your spring and summer events. All you need is a couple of accessories — a tiny bag, a necklace or earrings, and the right footwear for whatever it is you’ve got planned (sneakers for a backyard BBQ; heeled sandals for a night out with friends) — and you’re good to go. Choose from 24 distinct colors, from neutrals and brights to jewel tones and pastels. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 24

5 These Classic Linen Pants At A Great Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant $32 See On Amazon Every comfort-forward wardrobe needs some linen pants — and at less than $35, this pair is an amazing bargain. They’re made of half linen, half cotton, and have a classic, non-clingy fit and slightly wide (but not too wide) legs. They come in so many pretty colors and prints, too, from beige stripes (pictured) to a fun, orange and black petal print. Be sure to get a pair in classic white though — they’re absolutely essential for summer. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 12

6 The Best-Selling Tunic Dress That Comes In Every Color Imaginable Amazon BELONGSCI V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress $35 See On Amazon With over 20,000 five-star ratings, this is one of the most popular dresses on Amazon. Why? Well, it has a loose, non-clingy fit (so it’s comfy); it can be dressed up or down for any occasion (including work); and it’s sold in a whopping 45 unique colors and prints (including leopard, snakeskin, lace, and several variations of floral). For casual occasions, you could even pair it with leggings and wear it as a tunic. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 45

7 A Simple, Woven Blouse That’s Timeless & Chic Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeve Woven Blouse $20 See On Amazon Having a collection of simple, timeless blouses (like this one) is the key to looking polished without any effort. Made of 100% viscose, it’s light, non-clingy, and so comfortable and versatile. Choose from eight classic colors and dainty prints, including white and black leopard and blue floral. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 8

8 This Cute Ruffled Dress That’s Perfect For Garden Parties Amazon ETCYY Off The Shoulder Ruffle Dress $38 See On Amazon This dress has been skyrocketing in popularity on Amazon lately — though it’s relatively new, it’s already garnered thousands of five-star ratings and glowing reviews. While this version with layers of pastel ruffles is so pretty (and on-trend), it’s sold in nearly 50 unique designs, so you’re bound to find a few that suit your unique sense of style. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available styles: 49

9 This Relaxed-Fit Jumpsuit That Couldn’t Be Easier To Wear Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $33 See On Amazon This terry fleece jumpsuit is the kind of piece you’ll reach for every day. It has a relaxed fit, but the drawstring waist and jogger-style bottoms add structure. Throw it on in the morning for an easy, polished WFH outfit; slip on some sneakers to run errands or walk the dog; then add some elevated accessories to step out for a low-key dinner. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 20

10 An Off-The-Shoulder Blouse That’s A Best-Seller On Amazon Amazon Asvivid Floral Printed Off The Shoulder Top $26 See On Amazon This blouse boasts over 19,000 five-star ratings, making it one of the most popular tops on Amazon right now. Featuring a tie detail in the front and an off-the-shoulder neckline with ruffled sleeves, it’s an outfit all on its own — just add a pair of white jeans, denim cut-offs, or faux-leather leggings. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 30

11 This Wildly Popular Wrap Dress That Comes In So Many Unique Prints Amazon ZESICA Floral Printed Wrap Dress $38 See On Amazon Another super-popular Amazon find, this colorful wrap dress — which comes in nearly 30 unique prints — has been awarded over 13,000 five-star ratings by satisfied shoppers. Obviously, it’s gorgeous, but people also love it because it’s airy, comfortable, and looks so much more expensive than it really is; nobody would believe you got it for less than $40 on Amazon. Keep it casual with flat sandals, or dress it up with layers of gold necklaces and a pair of high heels. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available prints: 29

12 A Classic Button-Down That’s Comfy, Loose, & So Versatile Amazon Amazon Essentials Long-Sleeve Button-Down Poplin Shirt $25 See On Amazon Timeless, elegant, and oh-so versatile, button-down Oxford shirts are always worth stocking up on — especially when you can find one made of 100% cotton for less than $25. That’s what makes this such a popular Amazon Essentials find; thus far, it’s been awarded over 5,000 perfect five-star ratings. Size up for the perfect oversized fit — it’ll look so trendy with menswear-inspired trousers or worn open over a bathing suit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 22

13 This Cute Swingy Dress That Can Be Dressed Up Or Down Amazon Milumia Boho Button Up Dress $31 See On Amazon Pair it with sneakers, and you’ve got a great outfit for a hot summer day; style it with hoop earrings and high heels, and you’ve got the ideal going-out look. Its versatility is one of the main selling points of this dress, but there’s also the fact that it’s airy, flowy, and so comfortable and cute. Choose from 13 unique floral prints. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available prints: 13

14 A Ruffle-Accented Top That’s Ideal For Day-To-Night Wear Amazon Angashion Cap Sleeve Ruffle Neck Loose Babydoll Top $26 See On Amazon For lovers of non-clingy clothing, it doesn’t get much better than this loose, relaxed-fit top with its ruffled sleeves and neckline. It’s another one of those easy tops that’s a casual-chic outfit all on its own, even when paired with simple blue jeans; but still, it can be easily dressed up with a skirt, leather leggings, or dress pants and heels. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 30

15 The Cozy Open Cardigan That’s Essential For Casual-Chic Dressing Amazon Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Open Cardigan $24 See On Amazon For lazy days at home or running errands, you can still look put together and feel comfortable in this open-front sweater. The taupe color pictured feels especially chic, but it also comes in lots of other neutral shades like camel and navy. It’s made of a super-soft knit material, and has a flowy, non-clingy fit. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

16 This Stunning Dress That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon PRETTYGARDEN Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $41 See On Amazon When you roll up to your next event in this dress, nobody is going to believe you got it for less than $45 on Amazon. Its loose, relaxed fit isn’t at all clingy, but the tie belt at the waist gives it a nice bit of shape. The halter neckline is so pretty, too — as are the 28 unique prints on offer. So far, over 4,5000 reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 28

17 A Flowy Chiffon Blouse With Dramatic (& On-Trend) Balloon Sleeves Amazon Qearal V Neck Chiffon Blouse $27 See On Amazon This popular blouse will go with all the bottoms in your closet, and you can wear it in pretty much any season. It’s also super comfy, since it’s so airy and flowy (that’s thanks to the billowy ballon sleeves), and it can easily look dressy enough for the office or date night if you pair it with dress pants and heels. Choose from over 20 colors and prints, from hot pink to classic black. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 26

18 The Perfect Dress For Summer — & Beach Vacations Amazon CutieLove Maxi Dress $30 See On Amazon Have you ever seen a more perfect dress for a summer vacation than this one? Billowy and breathable, it features thin straps, a V-neckline, and a long maxi hem. It’s available in lots of fun prints, like tie-dye and stripes, though it comes in several solid colors, too. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors/prints: 29

19 This Gorgeous Cover-Up That You Can Wear Well Beyond The Beach Amazon Bsubseach Lace Crochet Open Front Swimsuit Cover-Up $26 See On Amazon Though this is listed as a swim cover-up, it could easily be styled with a dress or jeans for a night out. This red lacey version is particularly stunning (especially considering that it costs less than $30 on Amazon), but on the same page, you’ll find over 30 unique styles to choose from — all equally deserving of a spot in your wardrobe. Available sizes: one size

Available styles: 31

20 A Simple Shift Dress That’s Versatile, Affordable, & Timeless Amazon Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Woven Shift Dress $25 See On Amazon Simple in a good way, this shift dress is worth buying in multiple colors. It’s so easy, versatile, and chic — paired with sneakers like seen on the model, it’s the perfect effortless outfit for summer. When fall rolls around, add a cropped leather jacket, leggings or tights, and combat boots. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors:

21 A Pair Of Cropped Wide-Leg Pants That Can Be Styled Endless Ways Amazon Tsful Wide Leg Pants $40 See On Amazon Culottes, like these, are so versatile and timeless. They can look dressy or casual, depending on the footwear, but they almost always look polished — yet they feel so comfortable. This pair is made of a stretchy, non-clingy blend of rayon, nylon, and spandex (so they’ll never wrinkle), and comes in five neutral colors. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 5

22 A Flowy, Wrap-Style Dress That Works For So Many Occasions Amazon ALLEGRACE Wrap Maxi Dress $34 See On Amazon This flowy maxi dress is the ultimate in versatility: The wrap-inspired silhouette with a high-low hem is classic and elegant, but the tropical palm print keeps the look casual. Depending on how you style it, this can work for almost any occasion you can think of — with minimalist flip-flops and a tote, it’s great for a day running errands; with heeled sandals, a rattan clutch, and some pretty earrings, it’s ideal for dinner parties. It comes in 16 more eye-catching prints, including polka dots and a lemon pattern that feels very Italian Riviera-chic. Available sizes: 1X — 4X

Available colors: 17

23 This Divinely Soft Jersey T-Shirt At An Incredible Price Amazon Amazon Essentials Relaxed-Fit Short-Sleeve Swing Tee $11 See On Amazon There’s no such thing as owning too many basic T-shirts — and between its generous, swingy fit and sumptuously soft jersey material, this one is definitely worth adding to your collection. The scoop neck adds to the effortless feel, and that fluid fabric tucks (or French tucks) beautifully into your bottoms. It comes in a bevy of colors, including neutrals, brights, and pretty pastels, as well as classic striped prints. Since this top costs around $10 on Amazon — and you’re guaranteed to wear it multiple times per week — go ahead and pick out a few colors. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

24 An Easy-Breezy Shift Dress That Keeps You Cool On The Hottest Days Amazon Imysty Polka Dot Button Down Dress $29 See On Amazon As temperatures start to rise, this cute mini dress is seeing a major surge in popularity on Amazon. The shift silhouette doesn’t cling to your body — ideal for humid, sticky days — and the super-short hemline and sleeveless style keep you cool. Buttons down the front and a ruffle hem are sweet finishing details. If you prefer a bit more coverage, opt for one of the short- or long-sleeve styles on this listing, available in 23 shades and prints. Don’t put this away when the weather cools down: It’ll look great layered over a slim-fit turtleneck and paired with tall boots. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

25 This Timeless Wrap Top That’s Airy Yet Polished Amazon Romwe Tie Blouse $25 See On Amazon The ultimate in sartorial versatility, this wrap top will carry you through just about any occasion and season (the lavender shade pictured is especially pretty for summer, while the richer colors, like evergreen and Burgundy, are ideal for fall and winter). Plus, it’s supremely comfortable; the fluttery sleeves and peplum hem are light and airy, but the tie waist creates structure for an overall polished look. Unsurprisingly, thousands of shoppers have added this essential top to their regular outfit rotations. Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 16

26 This Perfectly Slouchy Jumpsuit That Feels As Comfy As Pajamas Amazon Dokotoo Sleeveless Jumpsuit $32 See On Amazon It’s not hard to see why thousands of Amazon shoppers are obsessed with this jumpsuit. The soft, stretchy material and generous fit feel as comfortable as pajamas; but thanks to its collarbone-baring neckline, spaghetti straps, and ankle-length hem, the overall effect is much more polished (especially when you dress it up a bit with your cutest shoes and jewelry). Effortlessly cool and easy to slip on, this would make for the ideal travel outfit, too. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 45

27 A Clean & Classic Muscle Tank You’ll Wear Beyond The Gym Amazon Core 10 Soft Pima Cotton Tank $22 See On Amazon Made of a soft, breathable blend of Pima cotton, modal, and elastane, this tank top from Core 10 will keep you cool during a workout; but the silhouette is clean and classic, so you’ll reach for it on your rest days, too. The fit is roomy yet streamlined to enhance its functionality during a workout (i.e., it won’t slip over your head in downward dog), plus it tucks nicely into bottoms. The 23 colors on offer are so chic, and a nice departure from your standard workout fare — think on-trend shades like mustard, taupe, and the palest pink. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 23

28 These Linen-Blend Pants You’ll Wear Constantly This Summer Amazon Roxy Oceanside Pant $40 See On Amazon Linen is the ultimate summertime material, and these linen-viscose pants by Roxy — the ultimate summertime brand — is made with beachside lounging in mind. The loose fit through the legs keeps you cool under the sun, while the slight flare at the hem adds an on-trend touch. The rope drawstring at the waist adds some nautical flare, without feeling costume-y. Go bold with a shade like tropical turquoise or sunset orange, or keep it classic with a neutral like black or cream. Whichever shade you choose, try them with an oversize, short-sleeve button-down over your bikini top for an effortlessly cool beach-to-lunch look. Available sizes: 0-1 — 13

Available colors: 15

29 An Editorial Take On The Essential Cotton Tank Top Amazon Meladyan Cotton Padded Tank Top $21 See On Amazon Retro-cool shoulder pads make this otherwise basic tank feel so editorial — the kind of elevated basic every modern wardrobe should have. Made of 100% cotton with a classic crewneck design, this piece makes even the simplest outfits feel street style-worthy. (As the model shows above, this looks so cool with a chunky chain choker and some loose-fitting pleated trousers.) You can’t go wrong with white, but you have 15 more colors to choose from as well, like hot pink and Kelly green. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 16

30 This Crowd-Pleasing Midi Skirt That Feels So Effortless — & Has Pockets Amazon EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt $32 See On Amazon With over 8,000 five-star ratings (and counting), this pleated skirt is a bonafide best-seller on Amazon. Crowd-pleasing details like a floaty midi silhouette, stretchy smocked waistline, roomy pockets, and a bevy of prints to choose from — like polka-dots and leopard print — suit so many different aesthetics. Not to mention it works in every season (it looks just as cute with a crop top as it does a chunky sweater), and is so easy to dress up or down. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

31 A Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress For Your Next Warm-Weather Party Amazon Milumia Cold Shoulder Midi Dress $42 See On Amazon For your next engagement party, dinner date, or other upscale occasion this summer, this maxi dress is calling. It’ll keep you comfortable, thanks to its flowy, non-clingy fit, so you can focus on enjoying your event rather than fussing with your outfit. The cold shoulders and side slit add some sultriness to the look, but otherwise, the wrap-inspired silhouette with a tie belt is as timeless as it gets. Available sizes: Large Plus — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 19

32 These Cropped Cotton Trousers That Are Equal Parts Effortless & Polished Amazon ECUPPER Elastic Waist Cotton Trouser $27 See On Amazon When you’re sick of wearing dresses every day this summer, reach for these popular wide-leg trousers. Made of 100% cotton with an elastic waistband, they’ll feel just as airy, comfortable, and easy to wear as your tried-and-true dresses, and that slightly slouchy fit and ankle-grazing hem looks effortlessly cool. Comfy enough for lounging (or even yoga) yet polished enough for the office, they’re the definition of versatile. Available sizes: 0-4 — 22

Available colors: 14

33 An Off-The-Shoulder Top Made Of Light, Floaty Chiffon Amazon LEIYEE Off The Shoulder Tie Top $23 See On Amazon Made of a feather-light chiffon material and featuring the prettiest floaty sleeves, this off-the-shoulder top with a tie front would look lovely with a pair of fresh white jeans for dinners al fresco; though it’s versatile enough to make a pair of shorts feel special, too. The clavicle-bearing neckline (courtesy of a stretchy smocked trim) is the perfect showcase for your favorite layered necklaces. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

34 This Drapey Maxi Dress That’s Comfortable Enough To Sleep In Amazon Verdusa Deep V Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon A blend of viscose and elastane gives this maxi dress a buttery-soft feel that’s so divine, you won’t want to take it off. And honestly, you don’t have to — the roomy fit works wonderfully as a swimsuit coverup; with some smart accessorizing, it’s both daytime- and evening-friendly; and you could even get away with wearing it as a nightgown. Choose from 13 bold and neutral shades, including bright green and on-trend chocolate brown. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 13

35 The Cotton Flannel Button-Down That Always Looks Cool Amazon Amazon Essentials Lightweight Flannel Shirt $21 See On Amazon Trends come and go, but cozy flannel button-downs are forever. This one from Amazon Essentials is made of 100% mid-weight cotton that feels more breathable than traditional flannels, so it’s a year-round hero, to boot (in the warmer months, wear it open in lieu of a cardigan or lightweight jacket). It’s designed with a “close-but-comfortable fit,” according to the brand; but if you prefer an even more casual, louche vibe, grab a size or two up. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 21

36 A Swingy Mini Dress For The Beach, The Office, & More Amazon Romwe Summer Beach Dress $34 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers have turned to this “comfortable and flowy” mini dress for everything from tropical vacations to “mom duties” to a “casual but not too casual” office outfit. The swingy, above-the-knee hemline and bell sleeves drape beautifully, and the graphic floral print adds a touch of personality. This would look amazing with some gold jewelry and strappy sandals for a day-to-night summer look. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 8

37 The Chicest Yoga Pants You’ll Wear Both On & Off The Mat Amazon THE GYM PEOPLE Bootleg Yoga Capris Pants $27 See On Amazon You’ll wear these cropped yoga pants both on and off the mat. Like all your favorite leggings, the material is moisture-wicking and has four-way stretch to allow greater range of movement, and the wide, high waistband offers the gentlest compression (it’s a hug, not a squeeze). That said, the cropped, wide-leg hem and pockets are surprisingly polished — so if you pair it with some chic extras, no one will know you’re technically wearing workout clothes to the office. “The best studio workout AND everyday pants,” one happy customer confirmed. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 6

38 A Slightly Cropped Tank Top You’ll Want In Multiple Colors Amazon Core 10 Cotton Knot Front Cropped Yoga Tank $21 See On Amazon Another cuter-than-it-needs-to-be workout top, this tank has a knot detail in front that creates a subtle cropped fit, revealing just a slice of skin — but the overall silhouette is loose and decidedly non-clingy. Whether you pair it with bike shorts to the gym or high-waisted jeans on the daily, you’ll love how easy this is to wear — and since it’s only around $20 on Amazon (and comes in 13 great colors), you might as well pick up a few. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 13

39 A Graphic Striped T-Shirt That’s Straight Out Of The ’90s Amazon Romwe Crewneck Striped T-Shirt $21 See On Amazon Doesn’t this striped T-shirt look like something the cast of Saved by the Bell would wear? With its contrasting patch pocket, it’s a playful spin on your well-worn striped T-shirt (though you can also choose from a handful of color-blocked options). Paired with some denim cutoffs, it’ll become your new go-to weekend outfit. It fits loosely, but you can order up a size or two for the comfiest sleep shirt. Available sizes: X-Small — Large; Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 10