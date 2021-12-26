I detest the cold, so when temperatures drop, I need a little boost to crawl out from my pile of blankets and enter the chilly world. I also like to look chic. The solution to my winter woes (and yours, too)? The humble puffer jacket. Winter’s fashion workhorse, the best puffer jackets play just as well with cozy sweats as they do tailored pants. Belted or buttoned, long or short, fitted or slouchy, the right puffer does precisely what Frank Lloyd Wright claims good design should do: create a spiritual union of warmth and style.

When shopping for a puffer jacket, warmth is usually the first priority. Puffers are typically filled with a combination of duck or goose down and feathers, but these days, many designers offer vegan alternatives made with recycled or synthetic filling. Keep in mind, though, that if warmth is first on your list of needs, real, high-quality down almost always outperforms synthetics. Also important to consider is a jacket’s water-resistant capabilities; materials like nylon and polyester perform wonderfully in wet, windy conditions, with the added bonus of being vegan-friendly. Details like detachable hoods, cozy linings, and hand-warmer pockets can all enhance the toasty factor.

Of course, warmth isn’t the only consideration — equally important is personal style. It’s a little like the perfect haircut: length, color, and cut all contribute to a puffer jacket that can inform our winter style, season after season. There’s good reason to invest in a simple, classic puffer that’ll pull you through the next few years’ worth of winters. But if it’s a statement jacket you’re after, look for bold colors and unique materials: think glossy black for a streetwear spin, or snow white, to channel Bella Hadid. Hardware and trim are the puffer jacket’s jewelry, wordless indicators of individual style that can make a piece feel luxe and special, while still performing the important work of offering warmth and weather-resistance.

Not sure where to start your search? Ahead, find 17 of the best puffer jackets to suit every personal style.

1 The Classic Puffer Jacket That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon The North Face Aconcagua Insulated Jacket $169 See On Amazon Channel EmRata, Bella Hadid, and every fashion girl in your feed in this offering from The North Face. The coveted puffer features a combination of 550-fill goose down and recycled polyester insulation in the neck, yoke, underarms, and pockets (to combat the chill that can accompany sweaty palms or underarms). The windproof fabric is coated with a water-repellant finish, which means you’ll be warm and dry even in wet conditions. Plus, the sleek silhouette and short length make it perfect for layering under a heavier coat on freezing days. It comes in six versatile colors (try the ice blue or pale pink for a winter mood-lifter). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

2 The Famous Puffer Jacket With More Than 13,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon Orolay Thickened Down Jacket $200 See On Amazon Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about the now-famous Orolay Thickened Down Jacket (it went so viral that it earned its own Instagram account back in 2019), and it’s not difficult to see why. Available in an impressive range of 13 colors (try the beige for a surprising, but still-neutral pop), this puffer jacket features a 90% duck down and 10% duck feather fill for maximum warmth, while the durable polyester shell keeps you protected from wind, snow, and rain. The large front pockets lend a functional, military-tinged edge, though the tapered cut keeps it sophisticated. Plus, a fleece-lined hood offers cozy warmth. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large

3 A Short Puffer Jacket That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is Amazon Daily Ritual Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket $65 See On Amazon I have no idea how Daily Ritual’s puffer jacket is only $65, but I’m not asking any questions. The elasticized wrists and hem will trap in warmth, and that short, slouchy fit will make you feel like Hailey Bieber on your way to a workout class. It’s available in 14 chic colors (the terracotta would seamlessly transition into your spring wardrobe), including two velvet options absolutely begging to be paired with a holiday dress. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4 A Classic Hooded Puffer Jacket In 11 Chic, Surprising Colors Amazon Amazon Essentials Plus Size Hooded Puffer Coat $68 See On Amazon Another jacket that will give you the best kind of sticker shock, this puffer rings up at under $70 — and the simple, wear-with-anything style means you’ll get more than your money’s worth. It comes in 11 cool and unusual colors (I especially love the tan and dusty blue; or opt for metallic taupe or cheetah print for a statement-making topper). The thinner material makes it an excellent overcoat or under-layer, and the polyester material means you’ll stay dry in rain or snow. Additional warmth comes courtesy of built-in gloves with thumb holes, a hood, and a fleece lining. Available sizes: 1X — 6X

5 The Extra-Long Puffer Jacket That’s Warm & Packable Amazon Lands' End Winter Maxi Long Down Coat with Hood $147 See On Amazon This puffer from Lands’ End is the holy-grail combination of warm and packable: It’s filled with real, ethically sourced 600-fill power down, and boasts a longer length, so it can take on the chilliest days. But it has the added bonus of being surprisingly lightweight, so you can pack it in your suitcase for that upcoming ski trip. Plus, it has a removable hood and a two-way zipper, in case you need to cool down a bit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X (available in petite and tall)

6 The Puffer Jacket That’s Perfect For Packing Amazon Calvin Klein Chevron Packable Down Jacket $94 See On Amazon Calvin Klein’s packable puffer understands how pleasurable it feels to put something in its place. With this jacket, you’ll get unique chevron stitching, toasty down insulation, and an effortlessly cool, slouchy silhouette — plus the satisfaction of packing this stylish number into a compact drawstring pouch for easy off-season storage, or throwing in your suitcase. Choose from 12 punchy shades with metallic or pearlized finishes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large; 0X — 3X

7 This Shiny Puffer Jacket With Major Edge Amazon SAM. Freestyle Shaped Down Puffer Jacket $350 See On Amazon SAM.’s Freestyle Puffer Jacket features a water-repellant nylon shell and is filled with goose down, which means you’ll be cozy and protected against the elements. Built-in spandex thumbholes add an additional layer of warmth (and look downright cool), and check out that hardware: those oversized zipper tabs provide both function and fun. It’s available in five shades, from lipstick red to gunmetal gray, all with a futuristic, glossy finish that feels incredibly editorial. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

8 A Hooded Puffer Jacket With Athletic-Inspired Details Amazon Parajumpers Anya Puffer Jacket $745 See On Amazon This jacket from Parajumpers has a drawstring hood and high collar to block the wind, so your neck will feel toasty even in freezing conditions. It also has a polyester shell, which means you’ll stay dry, as well as a down-and-feather fill and recessed ribbed cuffs for maximum snugness. The short cut and puffy footprint are both athletic and high-fashion; this jacket is begging to be worn with leggings tucked into socks, and some classic, ‘70s-inspired sneakers. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

9 A Lightweight Puffer That’s Key For Your Transitional Wardrobe Amazon Amazon Essentials Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket $45 See On Amazon For all of the warmth with none of the bulk, pick up this hooded puffer from Amazon Essentials. Another packable option (with an included carrying case), this slim-fit, hip-length jacket weighs about as much as a feather, but it’s ridiculously insulated — one shopper even wrote that it kept them toasty on a sub-zero day, though it can easily function as a shell underneath another coat for even more warmth. You’ll turn to this lightweight puffer during the fall and spring months, too. At just $45, you’ll get so much bang for your buck out of this versatile, well-made piece. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 This Vegan Leather Puffer With A High Collar Amazon Apparis Jemma Puffer Jacket $385 See On Amazon The Apparis Jemma jacket is the perfect combination of your edgy leather jacket and a classic ‘70s bomber. Made from faux leather and polyester, it has a high stand collar with button closures for added warmth. This topper makes any outfit look that much cooler; bonus points if you add some narrow, Matrix-style sunnies. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

11 The Polished Puffer With A Removable Fur-Lined Hood Amazon London Fog Plus Size Mid-Length Down Coat with Hood $124 See On Amazon Simple and polished, this polyester puffer jacket from London Fog is the little black dress of puffer jackets; you cannot go wrong. Each of the three colors functions as a neutral, and its mid-length hem offers more warmth than the shorter offerings on this list without the intensity of a full-length coat. And that removable faux-fur collar feels a little bit retro, in the best way. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

12 This Corduroy Puffer Jacket That’s A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock-N-Roll Amazon Levi's Zoe Corduroy Puffer Jacket $80 See On Amazon Levi’s brought their classic, Western-influenced style to this velvety-soft corduroy puffer. It’s available in 10 colors, from pistachio green to rich Burgundy, all of which would look perfect with a pair of vintage denim. And the high, wind-blocking collar and ribbed cuffs are guaranteed to block the chill and keep you snug. This retro-chic jacket will be hanging in your closet for years to come. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

13 A Knee-Length Puffer Jacket With Cool, Understated Details Amazon Orolay Thickened Long Down Jacket $150 See On Amazon The cool, utilitarian-style zippers might be my favorite feature of this puffer jacket from Orolay; keep them zipped for extra warmth, or unzip them for maximum ventilation, with the added bonus of creating an entirely different silhouette. (Get it in yellow or white for zippers in contrasting colors.) Made from 90% duck down and 10% duck feathers, with ribbed cuffs, this knee-length piece is the perfect jacket for sub-zero temperatures. And it boasts a polyester shell to keep you dry. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

14 This Extra-Snug Puffer In An Unexpected Cocoon Shape Amazon ANNA&CHRIS Escalier Stand Collar Puffer Coat $110 See On Amazon The cocoon shape, asymmetrical zipper, and optional tie-belt of this puffer jacket feel incredibly editorial; pair it with cuffed pants and some lug-sole boots for an elevated, utilitarian look. The oversized fit means you can layer a chunky sweater underneath on extra-icy days. Combined with the warm, high collar and duck down and feather fill, you’ll feel satisfyingly swaddled. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

15 This Puffer Jacket With Military-Inspired Details Amazon Alpha Industries Ma-1 Quilted Flight Jacket $126 See On Amazon Between the ribbed cuffs, heavyweight material, and polyester fill, Alpha Industries’ puffer jacket is the perfect kind of functional piece, but it’s the military-inspired zipper pockets that really make it shine. The oversized, bomber-style silhouette will look edgy and sophisticated with a slinky dress, or relaxed with leggings and sneakers, and the polyester material will protect against wet conditions. And that gunmetal shade is a surprising alternative to basic black, but just as versatile. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

16 A Mid-Length Puffer With Sophisticated, Patterned Stitching Amazon London Fog Plus Size Hooded Quilt Down Coat $106 See On Amazon Like the other entry from London Fog on this list, this puffer jacket has a mid-length silhouette and a removable hood, so you know it will work with your existing wardrobe, while guarding against the elements. (It’s made from polyester, so it will keep you dry, as well.) But this offering also features some interesting, borrowed-from-the-80’s quilted stitching for a slightly different (but no less wearable) spin. It’s machine washable, too, so there’s no need to fuss with a trip to the dry cleaner at the end of the season. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

