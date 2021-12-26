I detest the cold, so when temperatures drop, I need a little boost to crawl out from my pile of blankets and enter the chilly world. I also like to look chic. The solution to my winter woes (and yours, too)? The humble puffer jacket.
Winter’s fashion workhorse, the best puffer jackets play just as well with cozy sweats as they do tailored pants. Belted or buttoned, long or short, fitted or slouchy, the right puffer does precisely what Frank Lloyd Wright claims good design should do: create a spiritual union of warmth and style.
When
shopping for a puffer jacket, warmth is usually the first priority. Puffers are typically filled with a combination of duck or goose down and feathers, but these days, many designers offer vegan alternatives made with recycled or synthetic filling. Keep in mind, though, that if warmth is first on your list of needs, real, high-quality down almost always outperforms synthetics. Also important to consider is a jacket’s water-resistant capabilities; materials like nylon and polyester perform wonderfully in wet, windy conditions, with the added bonus of being vegan-friendly. Details like detachable hoods, cozy linings, and hand-warmer pockets can all enhance the toasty factor.
Of course, warmth isn’t the only consideration — equally important is personal style. It’s a little like the perfect haircut: length, color, and cut all contribute to a
puffer jacket that can inform our winter style, season after season. There’s good reason to invest in a simple, classic puffer that’ll pull you through the next few years’ worth of winters. But if it’s a statement jacket you’re after, look for bold colors and unique materials: think glossy black for a streetwear spin, or snow white, to channel Bella Hadid. Hardware and trim are the puffer jacket’s jewelry, wordless indicators of individual style that can make a piece feel luxe and special, while still performing the important work of offering warmth and weather-resistance.
Not sure where to start your search? Ahead, find 17 of the best puffer jackets to suit every personal style.
1 The Classic Puffer Jacket That’s Perfect For Layering
Channel EmRata, Bella Hadid, and every fashion girl in your feed in this
offering from The North Face. The coveted puffer features a combination of 550-fill goose down and recycled polyester insulation in the neck, yoke, underarms, and pockets (to combat the chill that can accompany sweaty palms or underarms). The windproof fabric is coated with a water-repellant finish, which means you’ll be warm and dry even in wet conditions. Plus, the sleek silhouette and short length make it perfect for layering under a heavier coat on freezing days. It comes in six versatile colors (try the ice blue or pale pink for a winter mood-lifter). Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 6 2 The Famous Puffer Jacket With More Than 13,000 5-Star Ratings
Thousands of Amazon shoppers rave about the now-famous
Orolay Thickened Down Jacket (it went so viral that it earned its own Instagram account back in 2019), and it’s not difficult to see why. Available in an impressive range of 13 colors (try the beige for a surprising, but still-neutral pop), this puffer jacket features a 90% duck down and 10% duck feather fill for maximum warmth, while the durable polyester shell keeps you protected from wind, snow, and rain. The large front pockets lend a functional, military-tinged edge, though the tapered cut keeps it sophisticated. Plus, a fleece-lined hood offers cozy warmth. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X-Large Available colors: 13 3 A Short Puffer Jacket That Looks So Much More Expensive Than It Is
I have no idea how
Daily Ritual’s puffer jacket is only $65, but I’m not asking any questions. The elasticized wrists and hem will trap in warmth, and that short, slouchy fit will make you feel like Hailey Bieber on your way to a workout class. It’s available in 14 chic colors (the terracotta would seamlessly transition into your spring wardrobe), including two velvet options absolutely begging to be paired with a holiday dress. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 14 4 A Classic Hooded Puffer Jacket In 11 Chic, Surprising Colors
Another jacket that will give you the best kind of sticker shock, this
puffer rings up at under $70 — and the simple, wear-with-anything style means you’ll get more than your money’s worth. It comes in 11 cool and unusual colors (I especially love the tan and dusty blue; or opt for metallic taupe or cheetah print for a statement-making topper). The thinner material makes it an excellent overcoat or under-layer, and the polyester material means you’ll stay dry in rain or snow. Additional warmth comes courtesy of built-in gloves with thumb holes, a hood, and a fleece lining. Available sizes: 1X — 6X Available colors: 11 5 The Extra-Long Puffer Jacket That’s Warm & Packable
This
puffer from Lands’ End is the holy-grail combination of warm and packable: It’s filled with real, ethically sourced 600-fill power down, and boasts a longer length, so it can take on the chilliest days. But it has the added bonus of being surprisingly lightweight, so you can pack it in your suitcase for that upcoming ski trip. Plus, it has a removable hood and a two-way zipper, in case you need to cool down a bit. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X (available in petite and tall) Available colors: 5 6 The Puffer Jacket That’s Perfect For Packing
Calvin Klein’s packable
puffer understands how pleasurable it feels to put something in its place. With this jacket, you’ll get unique chevron stitching, toasty down insulation, and an effortlessly cool, slouchy silhouette — plus the satisfaction of packing this stylish number into a compact drawstring pouch for easy off-season storage, or throwing in your suitcase. Choose from 12 punchy shades with metallic or pearlized finishes. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large; 0X — 3X Available colors: 12 7 This Shiny Puffer Jacket With Major Edge
SAM.’s
Freestyle Puffer Jacket features a water-repellant nylon shell and is filled with goose down, which means you’ll be cozy and protected against the elements. Built-in spandex thumbholes add an additional layer of warmth (and look downright cool), and check out that hardware: those oversized zipper tabs provide both function and fun. It’s available in five shades, from lipstick red to gunmetal gray, all with a futuristic, glossy finish that feels incredibly editorial. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 5 8 A Hooded Puffer Jacket With Athletic-Inspired Details
This
jacket from Parajumpers has a drawstring hood and high collar to block the wind, so your neck will feel toasty even in freezing conditions. It also has a polyester shell, which means you’ll stay dry, as well as a down-and-feather fill and recessed ribbed cuffs for maximum snugness. The short cut and puffy footprint are both athletic and high-fashion; this jacket is begging to be worn with leggings tucked into socks, and some classic, ‘70s-inspired sneakers. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 1 9 A Lightweight Puffer That’s Key For Your Transitional Wardrobe
For all of the warmth with none of the bulk, pick up this hooded
puffer from Amazon Essentials. Another packable option (with an included carrying case), this slim-fit, hip-length jacket weighs about as much as a feather, but it’s ridiculously insulated — one shopper even wrote that it kept them toasty on a sub-zero day, though it can easily function as a shell underneath another coat for even more warmth. You’ll turn to this lightweight puffer during the fall and spring months, too. At just $45, you’ll get so much bang for your buck out of this versatile, well-made piece. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 20 10 This Vegan Leather Puffer With A High Collar
The Apparis
Jemma jacket is the perfect combination of your edgy leather jacket and a classic ‘70s bomber. Made from faux leather and polyester, it has a high stand collar with button closures for added warmth. This topper makes any outfit look that much cooler; bonus points if you add some narrow, Matrix-style sunnies. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 1 11 The Polished Puffer With A Removable Fur-Lined Hood
Simple and polished, this polyester
puffer jacket from London Fog is the little black dress of puffer jackets; you cannot go wrong. Each of the three colors functions as a neutral, and its mid-length hem offers more warmth than the shorter offerings on this list without the intensity of a full-length coat. And that removable faux-fur collar feels a little bit retro, in the best way. Available sizes: 1X — 3X Available colors: 3 12 This Corduroy Puffer Jacket That’s A Little Bit Country, A Little Bit Rock-N-Roll
Levi’s brought their classic, Western-influenced style to this velvety-soft
corduroy puffer. It’s available in 10 colors, from pistachio green to rich Burgundy, all of which would look perfect with a pair of vintage denim. And the high, wind-blocking collar and ribbed cuffs are guaranteed to block the chill and keep you snug. This retro-chic jacket will be hanging in your closet for years to come. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X Available colors: 10 13 A Knee-Length Puffer Jacket With Cool, Understated Details
The cool, utilitarian-style zippers might be my favorite feature of this
puffer jacket from Orolay; keep them zipped for extra warmth, or unzip them for maximum ventilation, with the added bonus of creating an entirely different silhouette. (Get it in yellow or white for zippers in contrasting colors.) Made from 90% duck down and 10% duck feathers, with ribbed cuffs, this knee-length piece is the perfect jacket for sub-zero temperatures. And it boasts a polyester shell to keep you dry. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Available colors: 3 14 This Extra-Snug Puffer In An Unexpected Cocoon Shape
The cocoon shape, asymmetrical zipper, and optional tie-belt of this
puffer jacket feel incredibly editorial; pair it with cuffed pants and some lug-sole boots for an elevated, utilitarian look. The oversized fit means you can layer a chunky sweater underneath on extra-icy days. Combined with the warm, high collar and duck down and feather fill, you’ll feel satisfyingly swaddled. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large Available colors: 2 15 This Puffer Jacket With Military-Inspired Details
Between the ribbed cuffs, heavyweight material, and polyester fill, Alpha Industries’
puffer jacket is the perfect kind of functional piece, but it’s the military-inspired zipper pockets that really make it shine. The oversized, bomber-style silhouette will look edgy and sophisticated with a slinky dress, or relaxed with leggings and sneakers, and the polyester material will protect against wet conditions. And that gunmetal shade is a surprising alternative to basic black, but just as versatile. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large Available colors: 1 16 A Mid-Length Puffer With Sophisticated, Patterned Stitching
Like the other entry from London Fog on this list, this
puffer jacket has a mid-length silhouette and a removable hood, so you know it will work with your existing wardrobe, while guarding against the elements. (It’s made from polyester, so it will keep you dry, as well.) But this offering also features some interesting, borrowed-from-the-80’s quilted stitching for a slightly different (but no less wearable) spin. It’s machine washable, too, so there’s no need to fuss with a trip to the dry cleaner at the end of the season. Available sizes: 1X — 3X Available colors: 1 17 A Quilted Puffer Jacket That Can Be Dressed Up or Down
This
quilted puffer jacket from Rag & Bone comes with a tie-belt for an elevated take on your standard puffer, making it perfect for day-to-night wear. Combined with the belt, the hip-length hem will scratch your retro-leaning itch, while the simple scoop neck feels cool and unusual. It’s made from 100% duck down with a nylon shell; no choosing between warmth and style here. Pair it with a pleated, mid-length skirt or some straight-leg trousers and a turtleneck, and you’ll feel just like Charlotte Rampling. Available sizes: X-Small — Large Available colors: 1