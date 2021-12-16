I'm Fashion A Snob & Even I'm Obsessed With These 40 Chic Things Under $45 On Amazon

I’m just going to be honest here: bargain hunting is not for me. I’ve never had much luck with huge, blowout sales. Few things seem to work out, and the pressure and competition stresses me out — especially if it’s in person. In the age of Amazon, I prefer to be more calculated about my shopping habits. But still, it’s just downright silly to turn down a great deal on something fabulous when one presents itself. For example, despite being a fashion snob, even I’m obsessed with these 40 chic things under $45 on Amazon (and that fast, free Prime shipping only sweetens the deal). So, if you, like me, don’t have the inclination to go bargain hunting, but love when you unexpectedly stumble upon an amazing deal, I have a little piece of advice for you: Keep scrolling.

Ahead, you’ll find 40 chic clothes, shoes, and accessories that you’d never guess cost less than $45, and other people will never guess that you scored them on Amazon. Between their high-quality constructions and of-the-moment designs (or in some cases, the clothing on this list feels totally timeless), their eminently reasonable price tags feel almost suspicious. But rest assured, these pieces come from brands that BDG’s team of shopping editors have all tried and tested, so there’s no suspicion warranted — promise.

1 This Form-Fitting Dress That Feels Totally Timeless Amazon The Drop Amelia Square Neck Strappy Bodycon Midi Tank Dress $40 See On Amazon Now here’s something that’ll look good on everyone. The bodycon fit of this ribbed tank dress contrasts with its modest, midi length, while the hi-lo hem adds subtle flare. Available in five neutral colors including classic black, pictured, this chic wardrobe staple is also the ultimate transition piece: switch from sneakers to heels to take it from day to night, or ease the dress into chilly weather by pairing it with an extra-long cardigan or jean jacket. Available colors: 5

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

2 A Gold-Plated Eternity Band With An Elegant Twist Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Open Twist Eternity Band $13 See On Amazon This dainty piece of jewelry makes a big impression. Available in rose-, yellow-, and white-gold plating, this exquisite eternity band features a unique twist design and adds subtle elegance to both special and everyday occasions. At just $13, you might need one for multiple fingers — or pick up a few as gifts for friends.

3 This Satin Skirt With A Daring, Thigh-High Split Amazon SheIn Satin Split Side Midi Skirt $37 See On Amazon This is a classic, fit-and-flare midi skirt with a twist — or more precisely, a split. The peek-a-boo slit, which hits at the thigh, and shimmery, satin material give this mid-waist wardrobe staple a cheeky spin. Pair it with cropped tees and tanks in the summer; then style it with chunky turtlenecks and bodysuits when the weather gets cold. Available colors: 21

Available sizes: XS — XXL

4 The Classic Leather Belt That Belongs In Every Wardrobe Amazon SUOSDEY Double O-Ring Leather Belt $14 See On Amazon “Looks high end but is a real steal,” one Amazon reviewer raved of this best-selling, faux-leather belt. “So many compliments,” raved another. Boasting a chic, double-O buckle design and available in an inclusive range of waist sizes, this versatile belt goes with a ton and comes at a price so unbeatable — $14 — that you just might have to have one in every color. Available sizes: S — XXXL

Available styles: 9

6 A Pair Of On-Trend, Backless Loafers For Just $25 Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Buckle Mule $25 See On Amazon Loafers are still all the rage, and it’s frankly unbelievable that you can score an on-trend pair, like these buckle mules from Amazon Essentials, for just $25. The leather-like loafers are a cinch to throw on and off, but the comfy, memory foam padding keeps your feet secure while you’re wearing them. With six neutral colors to choose from and a wide range of sizes, you won’t have much trouble finding a pair that feels just right for you. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: 5 — 13

7 This Preppy, Striped Pullover That’s Both Cozy & Chic Amazon ZESICA Striped Knit Pullover Sweater $29 See On Amazon With its ribbed edges, dropped shoulders, and subtle cropped fit, this classic crewneck exudes preppy polish and personality — a winning combo. No matter how you wear it — with a matching skirt, high-waisted denim, or jean shorts in the summer — this lightweight sweater will always look stylish, while still being just the right amount of casual. There are 22 other styles to choose from on the same Amazon page, all of which feature some variation of stripes in different colors. Available styles: 23

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

8 A Vintage-Inspired Purse With A Modern, Crocodile Twist Amazon The Drop Diana Top Handle Crossbody Bag $40 See On Amazon Between its boxy, retro style and crocodile-embossed texture, this head-turning top-handle bag looks so expensive, the fact that it’s currently going for $40 on Amazon is straight-up astounding. With its convenient magnetic closure and detachable strap that allows you to wear it as a crossbody, the versatile bag is quickly winning over Amazon users for its charm and durability. “Not too big, not too small,” one happy shopper reported. “And the color is just great!” Available colors: 8

9 The Classic Cotton Blouse That’s Worth Stocking Up On Amazon Goodthreads Washed Cotton Boyfriend Shirt $31 See On Amazon With its relaxed fit and inverted pleat neckline, this 100% cotton shirt epitomizes laid-back style. Just as suited for the office as it is a day off, the versatile button down can be used for so much more than its price tag lets on — you’ll even surprise yourself with how often you end up wearing it. Choose from 10 airy colors and patterns, or better yet, don’t. The shirt exudes such a classic effortlessness, you’re definitely going to need multiples. Available colors: 10

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

10 A Big, Soft Scarf That Feels Just Like Real Cashmere Amazon MaaMgic Large Soft Cashmere Feel Pashmina Scarf $17 See On Amazon No one will believe this cozy, oversized scarf isn’t cashmere — or that you scored it on Amazon for just $17. If it seems too good to be true, look no further than its sterling 4.7-star Amazon rating or its thousands of five-star reviews. “Impossibly cozy, soft, and luxurious,” one satisfied shopper raved. Another observed that “it washes beautifully, and retains its softness.” Available colors: 15

11 The Backless Sweater Dress That’s Both Sexy & Cozy Amazon Mansy Long Sleeve Backless Wrap Knit Sweater Mini Dress $41 See On Amazon Achieving a look that’s both sexy and weather-appropriate in the cold-weather months is a perennial challenge, but one this sweater wrap dress makes easy. The plunging neckline, open back, and batwing sleeves give what would otherwise be a basic wardrobe staple just the right amount of spice, while the built-in waist belt literally ties the look together. Perfect with tights and booties for a cold night out, or your fanciest pair of slippers (really!) for a cozy, winter celebration indoors. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

12 These Pointy-Toed Ankle Booties You Can Wear With Anything Amazon DREAM PAIRS Chunky High Heel Ankle Booties $34 See On Amazon There’s honestly no wrong way to wear these ankle booties. Whether you’re styling them with cropped jeans, a mini skirt, or a fitted jumpsuit (seriously, the options are endless), one thing is certain: for just $34, this pair of timeless and versatile boots — with a 3.5-inch heel and unexpectedly comfy, faux-fur interior — is one you can’t do without. And don’t just take my word for it: ask its 2,000-plus fans on Amazon. “They are just as beautiful as the picture — tall and elegant,” one reviewer observed. Another raved, “I wanted something cute, fierce and comfortable and these booties did just that!” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: 5 — 11

13 This Soft, Knit Dress That’s Comfy Enough To Sleep In Amazon Wild Meadow Bib Front U Back Knit Dress $30 See On Amazon What’s not to love about this strappy knit dress? With its square neckline, daring side split, and curve-hugging fit (not to mention its open upper-back), this is one outfit that’s going to get you noticed — especially if you opt for the bold cheetah print pictured. With mostly five-star ratings on Amazon, the luxe jersey dress is a hit with customers, because for a meager $30, it’s got plenty of attitude. It’s also super comfy and soft — so much so that you may wind up lounging (or even sleeping) in it. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

14 The ‘90s-Inspired Shoulder Bag Of The Moment Amazon JW PEI 90s Shoulder Bag $39 See On Amazon Nothing could be more on-trend, or fun, than finding clever ways to wink at the ‘90s with your wardrobe. And how could you miss with this vegan leather mini-bag that’s not only less than $40, but looks straight off the set from Clueless? Available in the chic, croc-embossed pattern pictured and a variety of colors, from classic black to pretty pastels, this adorable little bag boasts a 4.7-star score on Amazon and has over 1,000 shoppers absolutely smitten, not to mention a devoted following among the Instagram influencer set. Available colors: 8

15 These Best-Selling Bike Shorts With Over 50,000 5-Star Ratings Amazon BALEAF Women's 8"/ 7"/ 5" High Waist Biker Shorts $20 See On Amazon Meet your comfiest pair of bike shorts yet. Moisture-wicking, breathable, and with just the right amount of stretch, for just $20, these high-waisted shorts are an absolute steal. With a longer-than-usual inseam, gusseted crotch, and your choice of length (there are 5-, 7- and 8-inch variations to choose from), they’re suitable for any activity — from working out to grabbing lunch with friends — and come with deep, convenient side pockets to hold your phone and other small items. The shorts have also raked in over 45,000 five-star ratings on Amazon thus far. “The pockets on the side are amazing for hiking,” one reviewer raved. Another wrote, “I’ve worn them all summer and they have held up every step of the way.” Available colors: 24

Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

16 A Cozy Flannel Dress That Comes In So Many Cute Colors Amazon Goodthreads Flannel Long Sleeve Relaxed Fit Popover Shirt Dress $40 See On Amazon If ever a dress screamed apple picking, hayrides, and pumpkin patches, this long-sleeve flannel shirt dress would absolutely be it. Made of 100% cotton, the dress features a comfy, relaxed fit and comes in 17 peak-fall color and print varieties, including tartan, checkered, and buffalo plaid. Whether you’re wearing this versatile shirt dress under a jean jacket or over leggings, with thigh-high boots or Converse, out by the bonfire or indoors by the fireplace, one thing’s certain: This is a crisp-weather must for any closet. Available colors: 17

Available sizes: X-Small — XXL

17 These Dainty Little Earrings That Tightly Hug Your Lobes Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Cubic Zirconia Cuff Earrings Huggie Stud $14 See On Amazon They might be tiny, but the way these dainty, cubic zirconia earrings sparkle when they hit the light is bound to catch notice. Available in 14-karat yellow, white, or rose gold (with your choice of gold plating or gold vermeil, a thicker and more durable metal), these earrings have won over 25,000 Amazon customers for their comfort, size, and value. “Great quality and value with quick delivery,” one happy shopper raved. Can you believe they’re just $14?

18 The Sleek, Sophisticated Bodysuit Every Closet Needs Amazon MANGOPOP Mock Turtle Neck $20 See On Amazon These days, a modern wardrobe — capsule or otherwise — isn’t complete without a turtleneck bodysuit. This modal and spandex one-piece contains just the right amount of stretch to maintain a fitted and polished silhouette, with an elegant mock neck at the top and convenient snap closure below. With over 14,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the bodysuit keeps winning over customers for its versatility and stretchy, comfy fit. “The material is stretchy yet thick, super soft, and very comfortable,” one reviewer enthused. “Silky and smooth,” raved another. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

19 This Comfy Jumpsuit That Serves Casual-Cool Vibes Amazon LAINAB Loose Wide Legs Casual Jumpsuits with Pockets $33 See On Amazon For a look that instantly screams cozy, comfy, and cool, simply throw on this wide-leg jumpsuit. With its soft, smooth feel, deep pockets, and effortless draping, this one-piece goes on easy, but doesn’t come off fast — not unless you want it to, but trust, you won’t. While this wide-leg wonder is tailor-made for lounging, it’s so chic, you’ll soon find yourself not only wearing it inside, but outside, too (style the jumpsuit with heels and your favorite pair of hoop earrings to take it from day to night in a cinch). That cute little keyhole in back was made to be seen, anyway. Available colors: 44

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

20 A Versatile, Patterned Scarf Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About Amazon FONYVE Silk Feeling Scarf $10 See On Amazon “You need this scarf,” one of this silky bandana’s 5,000-plus fans raved on Amazon. Here’s why: For just $10, the scarf not only feels like heaven — no one would guess that this super soft and smooth polyester isn’t silk — but can be worn in limitless ways, including as a head scarf, neck tie, wrist band, or as a chic, eye-catching accessory attached to your favorite handbag. Available in over 40 vibrant colors and patterns, like the leopard brown pictured here, the scarf is bound to suit you in at least one of its many variations — and most likely even more. Available colors: 45

21 A Classic, Cap-Sleeve Pencil Dress That Ties At The Waist Amazon SheIn Plus Size Elegant Short Cap Sleeve Dress $40 See On Amazon Ahh, the age-old dilemma that is having to choose between looking sexy and feeling comfortable. Well, this chic, cap-sleeve dress won’t force you to decide. The slightly stretchy, bodycon fit ensures that this dress hugs you where you want it to, while the light, breathable fabric feels smooth and soft against your skin. The tie-waist belt adds a unique but subtle flourish, setting it apart from so many of the other midi-length pencil dresses out there. Suitable for just about any occasion and priced at just $40, this is one dress you can’t say no to. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

22 This Best-Selling Button-Down That Epitomizes ‘90s Grunge Amazon UANEO Casual Plaid Wool Blend Button Down $40 See On Amazon This lightweight, flannel button down, with dropped shoulders and matching chest pockets, is the ultimate layering piece: Throw it on over a turtleneck to make the most of quintessential crisp-weather activities like hayrides and bonfires, or pair it with mom jeans and a crop top for a contrasting ‘90s look that mixes cute and tough. With nearly 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this flannel is a favorite for how soft and comfy it is — and a steal for the price, too. “Perfect oversized fit,” one Amazon reviewer raved. “Need it in all the colors!” Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

23 These Levi’s Boyfriend Jeans That Ring Up At An Amazing Price Amazon Levi's New Boyfriend Jeans $36 See On Amazon Pretty amazing that you can score these beloved Levi’s boyfriend jeans for under $40. Available in eight different washes and a style that works with both sneakers and heels, this mid-rise denim is so comfy and versatile, you’ll probably need more than one pair. ‘These jeans are what I've only dreamed would be available,” one of 3,000 satisfied shoppers on Amazon raved. “The fabric is perfect.” Available washes: 8

Available sizes: 27 — 33

24 The Quilted Crossbody Bag That Serves 3 Looks For Under $25 Amazon Lola Mae Quilted Crossbody Bag $21 See On Amazon You’ve likely never seen such a chic — or versatile — bag at this price. This quilted, faux-leather purse comes with a removable strap that allows you to wear it three different ways: as a crossbody, a clutch, or a shoulder bag. With an enviable 4.7-star rating on Amazon, fans — over a whopping 4,000 of them — adore this bag for its portability and amazing price. One reviewer who gave the bag five stars wrote, “Super cute, super affordable, and looks just like a Valentino!” Can’t disagree. Available colors: 14

25 A Turtleneck Sweater That’s Both Comfy & Elegant Amazon Amazon Essentials Fisherman Cable Turtleneck Sweater $34 See On Amazon “Perfect! I’m shocked,” one Amazon customer exclaimed about this adorable fisherman sweater from Amazon Essentials — and that just about sums it up. Priced at less than $35, this 100% cotton sweater comes in over 21 colors and patterns, and it’s simultaneously comfy, elegant, and warm. Tuck this versatile turtleneck into jeans for a casual-chic look, or wear it out over tights with a mini skirt for a retro ‘60s vibe. The best part is that everyone will be shocked to know you scored it on Amazon (and yes, that includes you, too). Available colors:

Available sizes:

26 These Mini Belts To Give Your Flowy Blouses & Dresses Shape Amazon WERFORU Skinny Belt $19 See On Amazon For $19, this four-pack of skinny belts is an absolute steal. Choose from eight different styles and color combinations, and watch these stretchy waist-cinchers become an indispensable part of your wardrobe. Use them to give flowy blouses and dresses more shape, or wear them with your high-waisted jeans, shorts, and skirts. Available colors: 8

Available sizes: 23”-30”, 31”-42”

27 A ‘90s-Chic Cardigan Made Of A Super-Soft, Fuzzy Material Amazon The Drop Francine V-Neck Button Front Cozy Cardigan $45 See On Amazon Not too clingy and not too loose, this V-neck cardigan is just the thing to reach for when you’re at your desk or lounging around the house and start to feel chilly. Made of a cozy, knit fabric with a fuzzy texture, the cardigan not only feels amazing, but comes in five dreamy colors, like the pastel purple pictured here. And for just $45, you’re probably going to them all. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: XX-Small — 3X

28 This High-Waisted Skirt That Works In Any Season Amazon EXLURA High Waist Polka Dot Pleated Skirt $30 See On Amazon Fashion meets folk with this pleated, high-waisted skirt. With its high elastic waist, convenient side pockets, and maxi length, this best-seller comes in 11 country-chic colors and patterns like mustard yellow, green floral, and the brown polka dots pictured here. Pair this A-line skirt with booties and a turtleneck when it’s cold, or with a cami and strappy sandals in the warm-weather months. It’s a seasonless piece that you’ll get a ton of use out of. Available colors: 11

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

29 A Dainty Tennis Bracelet That Looks Like It Cost Thousands Amazon PAVOI 14K Gold Plated 3mm Cubic Zirconia Classic Tennis Bracelet $15 See On Amazon Add some quality bling to your jewelry regime for just $15 with this exquisite treasure in the style of a tennis bracelet. Available in 14-karat rose-, white-, and yellow-gold plating, this best-selling bracelet features sparkly, cubic zirconia stones in four-prong basket settings that are bound to garner attention and compliments. The bracelet’s whopping 11,000-plus fans on Amazon especially love how stylish, comfy, and giftable it is. “Beautiful!” one reviewer exclaimed. “I just received mine today and it looks way more expensive than what I paid.”

30 This Stretchy — & Sexy — Bodysuit That’s So Versatile Amazon IN'VOLAND Plus Size Bodysuit $30 See On Amazon A plunging V-neckline gives this basic bodysuit a chic, sexy vibe you’ll love so much, you just might need it in all 12 colors. Made of a soft, stretchy fabric that’s simultaneously clingy and comfy, this versatile one-piece looks just as cute with a distressed pair of jeans as it does a high-waisted pencil skirt; in fact, it’s the ideal day-to-night or office-to-happy-hour transition top. With a thong bottom and snap-closure gusset for convenience, for just $30, this chic leotard is a staple that’s well worth all of the repeat wears you’re bound to get out of it. Available colors: 12

Available sizes: 16 Plus — 24 Plus

31 An Oversized, Corduroy Button-Down That Gives Off Workwear-Chic Vibes Amazon Astylish Corduroy Button Down $35 See On Amazon Here’s a look that mixes a utilitarian aesthetic with feminine flare. Featuring a button-down front, convenient bust pocket, and 16 colors to choose from (including two adorable plaid patterns), this corduroy shirt will keep you looking dressed down in the coolest way possible. You can pair the top with pretty much everything, from high-waisted denim and slip dresses to bodysuits and skirts. Wear it by itself to show off the V-neckline, or throw it on as a layering piece whenever you’re feeling chilly. Either way, you can count on this versatile top to become an MVP in your wardrobe. Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

32 This Cozy Sweater Dress With Thousands Of Rave Reviews Amazon R.Vivimos Long Sleeve Tie Waist Sweater Dress $31 See On Amazon “It’s cute. It’s sexy. It’s comfy and it makes me look good.” It’s hard to top that five-star Amazon review of this long-sleeve sweater dress, but if the other 7,000-plus five-star ratings are any indication, it seems to be the general consensus. Available in over 30 colors like burnt orange, army green, and the watermelon red pictured here, this adorable knit dress features lantern sleeves and an oversized, self-tie belt that take it from a basic, long-sleeve mini to a chic and elevated one. Available colors: 31

Available sizes: Small — XXL

33 An Asymmetrical Top That Comes In A Rainbow Of Colors Amazon SheIn Elegant Asymmetrical Twist Front Off Shoulder Top $30 See On Amazon Meet your new go-to going-out staple. This asymmetrical twist top comes in a variety of neutral and eye-popping colors, with your choice of off-the-shoulder short sleeves or long sleeves (there’s even a crop top version). For just $30, though, why not try it in every variety available? After all, it’s not often that you can simply throw a top on over your jeans and serve a look that’s both instantly chic and unique. Add to that a super-soft feel with just a hint of stretch, and you’ve basically got the ideal garment. Available colors: 33

Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

34 This Soft & Luxurious PJ Set That’s Worth Buying In Multiples Amazon Amazon Essentials Plus Size Long Sleeve $30 See On Amazon Soft, smooth, and almost silky, these cotton and modal pajamas from Amazon Essentials feel like an absolute dream. Available in seven creamy colors like pale blue, beige, and the lilac pictured here, this matching, full-length set will make going to bed feel so much more luxurious. They’re the perfect pajamas for hot sleepers and/or warm weather, since they’re so lightweight. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: 1X — 6X

35 These Classic Chinos You’ll Find Yourself Wearing Over & Over Again Amazon Amazon Essentials Cropped Girlfriend Chino Pant $29 See On Amazon These versatile Chinos from Amazon Essentials belong in every closet. Featuring off-seam side pockets and a mid-rise waist, this is a pair of pants so versatile, you’re not going to settle for just one. And for just $29, how could you not? Available colors: 9

Available sizes: 0 — 40 Plus

36 A Chic Canvas Tote For All Your Shopping & Commuting Needs Amazon BAGGU Standard $34 See On Amazon This BAGGU tote can haul so much stuff, from beach gear to travel essentials to work supplies — and keep you looking effortlessly cool while doing so. Available in 17 distinctive patterns and colors like olive green, cow print, and the grid pattern pictured, this casual-chic bag features interior zippered pockets and a snap closure up top. The matching, detachable strap also gives you the option of carrying the bag by its top handles or throwing it over your shoulder. Either way, it’s one of the most practical bags you can invest in. Available colors: 17

37 These Comfy-Chic Yoga Pants With Cool Lattice Detailing Amazon Core 10 Women's High Waist Yoga Lattice 7/8 Crop Legging $40 See On Amazon Snug, secure, and ultra soft, these cropped, high-waist yoga pants feature exquisite lattice detailing that gives the pair a much more upscale look than its modest $40 price tag suggests. Made of a breathable, moisture-wicking fabric, they’ll see you through even the most high-intensity workouts and can weather repeat washes without losing any stretch. Bonus: A large, hidden pocket at the waist to hold your smart phone. Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

38 An Elegant Pencil Dress For Less Than $30 Amazon Floerns Short Sleeve Plus Size Solid Bodycon Business Pencil Dress $28 See On Amazon “Your new favorite winter dress,” a fan of this bodycon pencil dress raved on Amazon. And while it may appear super understated, don’t underestimate this classic piece. Available in a variety of rich jewel tones like sapphire blue, deep purple, and the emerald green pictured, the soft and slightly stretchy dress strikes the perfect balance between polished and sexy. Go ahead and give it a try. For $28, what have you got to lose? Available colors: 10

Available sizes: Large Plus — 4X-Large Plus

39 The Classic Turtleneck That’s Perfect For Layering Amazon Lands' End Relaxed Cotton Long Sleeve Mock Turtleneck $18 See On Amazon This sleek, mock-neck top from Lands’ End is a must for any closet — and at just $18 with over 20 colors to choose from, you won’t be able to stop at just one. Made of a soft, cotton knit fabric that feels incredible against your skin, this thermal, relaxed-fit turtleneck is an ideal layering piece for when the temperatures drop, though it can also be worn as-is over jeans for a simple, cold-weather look. “Soft, durable, and does not wrinkle,” one of the turtleneck’s 3,000-plus fans on Amazon raved. “What more could one ask?” Available colors: 16

Available sizes: X-Small Petite — 3X