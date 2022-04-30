Up until recently, my loungewear mainly consisted of a trusty old T-shirt and sweats. But that look got pretty boring over time — especially during quarantine, I missed the joy of expressing myself through fashion. That’s how I came to appreciate the importance of investing in a few chic, high-quality loungewear pieces that I’d actually feel excited to wear around the house. The best luxury loungewear elevates the everyday, transforming simple tasks like answering emails or making coffee into pleasurable experiences. What’s more, wearing things you love around the house is an easy way to boost your confidence, comfort, and self-image.

When it comes to loungewear, luxury can mean different things to different people, and it’s ultimately more about a feeling than a particular look or style. When upgrading your loungewear drawer, take note of what the word means for you. Maybe it’s the sumptuous feel of some pure silk pajamas. Maybe it’s the striking sweep of a floor-length robe that makes you feel like you just walked off the set of an Old Hollywood noir. Or maybe it’s a jumpsuit that looks just as polished out to dinner as it does snuggled up on the couch for movie night. Whatever your idea of luxury loungewear is — and whether you’re after a pair of sultry pajamas, a WFH-friendly set, or a cozy weekend look — you’re sure to find something that hits the mark on this list.

Scroll on to shop some of the best luxury loungewear on the market right now — and, believe it or not, they’re all available on Amazon.

1 This Versatile Jumpsuit You’ll Wear All The Time Amazon Amazon Essentials Studio Terry Fleece Jumpsuit $40 See On Amazon Available in 20 colors, this scoop-neck, drawstring-waist jumpsuit mimics the look of joggers and a tucked-in tank. Made from a soft, stretchy blend of viscose and terry cotton and featuring deep pockets for your keys and other small essentials, it’s an easy, stylish piece that’ll carry you from at-home lounging to yoga class to a casual lunch with friends — just pair it with sneakers and a denim jacket. If you’re planning a trip, you’ll definitely want to pack this (or wear it on the plane), since it’s lightweight, machine washable, and incredibly versatile. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 20

2 A Real Silk Slip With A Sultry Side Slit Amazon Sericum Long Silk Nightgown $133 See On Amazon Is there anything more luxurious to wear around the house than pure silk? Crafted from 22-momme silk that feels as dreamy as it looks, this spaghetti-strap slip boasts a midi length that’s balanced out by a sultry mid-thigh slit. It’s designed as a nightgown, but it would look equally cool paired with chunky heels and a leather jacket or lightweight trench for a night out. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

3 This Lace-Trimmed Set That’ll Keep You Cool On Warm Nights Amazon INVO’LAND Pajama Set $25 See On Amazon Made from silky satin and trimmed with scalloped lace, this cami-and-shorts set is a great way to stay cool and look put-together on hot summer nights. The top features a subtle V-neckline, a roomy A-line cut, and adjustable spaghetti straps, while the pull-on shorts have an elastic waistband for optimal comfort. Available sizes: 16 Plus — 26 Plus

Available colors: 15

4 A Cozy Hoodie Dress With An Effortlessly Cool Vibe Amazon The Drop Claudia Cuddle Hoodie Midi Dress $50 See On Amazon This hoodie dress is the perfect throw-on-and-go staple for those WFH days when you need something that’s cozy, yet polished. Made from a rayon-nylon blend that’s stretchy and oh-so-soft, it’s the Snuggie’s chic older sister. Though it’s designed to be loose and slouchy, its midi length and subtle side slits keep it from overwhelming smaller frames. Should you need to leave the house, just throw on a pair of sneakers or platform boots for a look that’s effortlessly cool. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 4

5 This Lounge Set That’s Made Of Sumptuous Mongolian Cashmere Amazon State Cashmere 100% Pure Cashmere Knitted Loungwear Set (Sold Separately) $170 See On Amazon You’d be hard-pressed to find a knit that’s as luxurious as pure cashmere. This loungewear set from State Cashmere includes a classic crewneck top and drawstring joggers, both made from 12-gauge, 2-ply Mongolian cashmere. The top and bottoms are sold separately, so you can mix and match colors, or go for a chic monochromatic look by choosing both pieces in the same shade. Black, white, gray, and camel are classic neutrals, but if you’re feeling a bit more daring, why not hop on the dopamine dressing bandwagon and try it in a gorgeous sunset orange? Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

6 A Dreamy, Pure Silk Robe Adorned With Floral Details Amazon Ledamon 100% Silk Kimono $200 See On Amazon It’s my personal opinion that every wardrobe should contain a striking silk robe that makes you feel like a million bucks when you slip it on. Crafted from 22-momme silk, this one features wide sleeves, a maxi length, and an adjustable sash tie so you can cinch it at the waist. Wear it around the house with nothing underneath, or leave it open over a one-piece bathing suit for an elegant poolside look. With 22 colors with graceful floral patterns to choose from, you’re sure to find something that suits. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 22

7 This Vintage-Inspired Pajama Set From A Luxury Lingerie Brand Amazon Natori Dynasty Pajama Set $106 See On Amazon On the topic of dopamine dressing: This fun, colorful satin pajama set from the luxury lingerie brand Natori certainly fits the bill. A ’40s-inspired Nehru collar, red piping at the ankle, and flowy three-quarter-length sleeves add a hint of retro charm. You can certainly sleep or lounge around the house in this set, but paired with heels and a tiny box purse, it’s incredibly chic for dinner. One Amazon reviewer admitted: “Originally I wanted them for pajamas, but they are so lovely, I intend to wear them as evening clothes.” Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 1

8 A Minimalist-Chic Slip Dress For Lounging & Beyond Amazon OSCAR ROSSA 100% Silk Slip $70 See On Amazon The beauty of this 19-momme silk slip dress lies in its simplicity and versatility. Sleep in it; wear it around the house on hot summer days; pair it with heels for a night on the town; or throw it on under a sheer dress for a little extra coverage. No matter how you choose to wear it, it’ll add some luxury and polish to your look, not to mention feeling amazing against your skin. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 6

9 A 3-Piece Ribbed Knit Set You Can Wear So Many Ways Amazon Fessceruna 3 Piece Loungewear Set $41 See On Amazon This three-piece loungewear set is the answer to your sartorial WFH woes. Super cozy yet polished enough to wear on a Zoom call, it includes a subtly cropped scoop-neck tank, a pair of wide-leg drawstring pants, and a duster-style cardigan. Wear all three together for a cool, monochromatic lounge look, or mix and match with other pieces in your wardrobe as you see fit. Choose from 11 chic shades, like pistachio (pictured), cream, and gray. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 11

10 These Wide-Leg Pants That’ll Take You From Work To Cocktails Amazon Daily Ritual Cozy Knit Rib Lounge Pants $21 See On Amazon The chic wide-leg cut of these soft, stretchy, ribbed knit lounge pants makes them polished enough to take you from WFH to errands without skipping a beat. You can even get away with wearing them to a casual dinner or drinks — just pair with a cute cropped tank and chunky-heeled slides. Available in five neutral shades, they’re a staple you’ll find yourself reaching for daily. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

11 A Classic Silk Pajama Set With A Button-Down Top Amazon LilySilk 22 Momme Mulberry Silk Pajamas $189 See On Amazon A classic button-down pajama set is another item every closet should have — bonus points if it’s made from 100% pure mulberry silk, like this gorgeous set from LilySilk. Available in nine colors, it features all the classic details you know and love — a notched collar, drawstring waist, and breast pocket — plus a few unique, thoughtful touches like silk-wrapped buttons and banded cuffs. It’s obviously a dream to sleep or lounge around the house in, but paired with heels, it can be a statement-making going-out look, too. And because it’s made from silk, which is naturally temperature-regulating, you can wear it in any climate. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 9

12 This Calvin Klein Loungewear Set That’s Ideal For Warm Weather Amazon Calvin Klein Modal Satin Lounge Set $56 See On Amazon Made from a buttery-soft modal material, this chic lounge set from Calvin Klein includes a V-neck spaghetti-strap top with a satin trim and cropped, wide-leg pants for a silhouette that’s relaxed yet polished. It’s a dream to sleep or lounge in; and when you need to run an errand or walk the dog, just pop on a pair of clogs and your favorite chunky sweater for an effortlessly cool look. Available sizes: 2 — 16

Available colors: 1

13 A Gorgeous, Plus-Size Satin Robe You Can Throw In The Wash Amazon KIM+ONO Charmeuse Kimono Robe $130 See On Amazon Made from a silky-smooth charmeuse blend, this floor-length robe is a true showstopper that’ll instantly elevate your loungewear game. It’s available in nine striking colors, like emerald, black, and shimmering white, all printed in elegant florals. Unlike real silk, it’s machine washable — which is a very good thing, considering how often you’ll be wearing it. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 9

14 The Luxe Loungewear Set That’ll Become The Coziest Piece In Your Closet Amazon Barefoot Dreams Luxe Milk Jersey Namaste Lounge Set $145 See On Amazon Made from a super-soft modal blend that’s lightweight, stretchy, and ridiculously soft, this loungewear set from cult-favorite brand Barefoot Dreams includes a long-sleeve top with a subtle V-neckline and drawstring-waist harem pants with roomy pockets. Both the pant hems and the sleeve cuffs are reinforced with elastic, so they’re slouchy without looking sloppy. Choose from four neutral colors, including the current color of the moment, brown. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 4

15 This Effortlessly Elegant Off-The-Shoulder Caftan Amazon 9seed Moonstone Off-Shoulder Caftan $196 See On Amazon This 100% cotton caftan features a frayed hem, a wide elastic neckline that can be worn off the shoulder, and a crinkled gauze fabric for a look that’s elegantly undone. The sartorial possibilities are endless: Sleep in it, wear it around the house, throw it on as a beach cover-up, host a summer dinner party in it, live your best Coastal Grandma life in it. Paired with strappy sandals and statement earrings, it also makes a chic going-out look. Its neutral mauve tone is especially striking, but it’s also available in black. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 2

16 A Flowy Jumpsuit You Can Easily Wear Out Amazon Norma Kamali Rectangle Jog Jumpsuit $140 See On Amazon Since bursting onto the fashion scene in the early ’70s with her iconic Sleeping Bag Coats, Norma Kamali has been known for her innovative designs that seamlessly blend comfort and style. This ultra-cool pull-on jumpsuit — which you can wear to lounge or dance in — is no exception. A chic, rectangle-cut bodice with a relaxed fit and flowy half-length sleeves is combined with subtly pleated, jogger-style bottoms that are cropped a few inches above the ankle. Black works for just about any occasion, but if you’re after a look that’s a little more festive, try it in one of two playful prints. Available sizes: XX-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 3