After a long winter spent bundling up in heavy knits, few things feel sweeter than slipping on a breezy summer dress to greet the long-awaited warmth. Made of breathable materials like cotton, linen, or Tencel, the best summer dresses are comfortable, stylish, and versatile, making it so easy to look put-together, even in sweltering heat. What’s more, they’re easy to dress up or down — when the sun sets and temperatures begin to drop, just add a lightweight cardigan or boxy denim jacket, and swap your daytime sandals for heels. And if you have travel plans on the horizon, there’s nothing easier to pack than a lightweight summer dress (or several) in your carry-on.

Whatever your plans are for this summer, I guarantee they’ll be enhanced by adding a few floaty sundresses to your wardrobe rotation. A romantic puff-sleeve maxi dress might be the perfect choice for a sunset picnic in the park, while an A-line mini dress with spaghetti straps is a no-brainer for those hotter-than-hot days when clothes seem superfluous. A silky, ’90s-inspired slip dress is a great staple to have on hand for just about any occasion — perfect for layering under a knotted vintage tee or cropped crewneck sweatshirt. Paired with heels and statement earrings, an off-the-shoulder chiffon midi dress would look right at home at a summer wedding, while an airy shirtdress might be better suited to a beach day. For enhanced comfort and range of motion, look for details like adjustable straps, stretchy smocking, and leg slits.

Scroll on to shop over 20 of the best summer dresses, all available on Amazon Fashion.

1 A Tiered Maxi Dress Made From Eco-Friendly Bamboo Amazon The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Dress $60 See On Amazon Every closet should have a few chic, throw-on-and-go options for those hot summer days when you just can’t figure out what to wear. Bonus points if those pieces are eco-friendly, like this tiered maxi tent dress from The Drop. Made from Tencel, a lightweight, breathable fabric that derives from bamboo, it’s machine-washable and climate pledge-friendly. Available in eight pretty shades, including pastels and neutrals, it’ll look so elegant paired with strappy sandals and a straw sun hat for brunch, though its slouchy silhouette also makes it a top-notch WFH option. Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 8

2 This Effortlessly Cool Midi Dress In A Fun Animal Print Amazon Wild Meadow Bib Front U Back Knit Dress $29 See On Amazon Spaghetti straps, a thigh-high slit, and a strappy, low-cut back add just the right amount of sultriness to this sleek, bib-front midi dress — which comes in five striking designs, including an especially fun cheetah print. Made from a soft, stretchy, rayon-spandex blend that clings beautifully, it looks effortlessly cool with platform sneakers or combat boots (though it can easily be dressed up with heels). For cooler summer evenings, throw it on under a denim jacket. Available sizes: XX-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 5

3 A Breezy Off-The-Shoulder Dress That Comes In 40 Pretty Prints Amazon Floerns Off Shoulder Split A-Line Dress $38 See On Amazon Made from super-soft, breathable rayon, this off-the-shoulder dress is the perfect way to showcase a set of the layered chain necklaces everyone’s wearing right now — or go bare-necked and pair it with collarbone-sweeping statement earrings. Lightweight and breezy, it features a stretchy smocked bodice that ensures it stays up and a split hem that allows you to show a little leg (while making it so easy to move around in). The only non-easy thing about this dress will be choosing a color out of a staggering 40 options. Available sizes: X-Small — 4X-Large Plus

Available colors: 40

4 This Romantic Nap Dress With Cropped Puff Sleeves Amazon R. Vivimos Ruffled Vintage Maxi Dress $36 See On Amazon Cottagecore fans, this nap dress is for you. Made from a lightweight cotton blend, it’s brimming with romantic details like a smocked bodice, empire waist, flowy A-line maxi skirt, ruffled neckline, and elbow-length puffed sleeves that can be worn up or off-the-shoulder, depending on your preference. “Love this dress! I want it in pretty much every color,” one Amazon reviewer gushed, adding, “It’s super light for the humid summer days in Virginia.” Mamas-to-be, take note: Shoppers report that it also makes a great maternity option. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 23

5 A Statement-Making Sundress From A Cult-Favorite Designer Amazon Mara Hoffman Lolita Dress $325 See On Amazon Ultimate cool-girl designer Mara Hoffman is well-known for her vibrant prints and unusual silhouettes, so this colorful sundress comes as no surprise. Made from 100% cotton poplin and available in two dopamine-enhancing colorways (a bold, multicolored hibiscus flower print and a bright poppy orange), it features adjustable criss-cross spaghetti straps, a deep front slit, and a plunging neckline that’s emphasized by one of Hoffman’s signature (adjustable) knots. Paired with colorful kitten heel slides and statement earrings, it’s a fashion-forward choice for a summer cocktail event or a casual beach wedding — but you could just as easily wear it to brunch or dinner. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

6 This Flowy Wrap Dress You Can Wear To Any Summer Event Amazon GRECERELLE Summer Cross V Neck Maxi Dress $32 See On Amazon The beauty of this flowy wrap dress lies in its versatility — paired with heels, it’s a great choice for a summer wedding; throw on sneakers, flat espadrilles, or slides for a breezy daytime look. Made from a rayon-spandex blend that Amazon reviewers report is comfortable and lightweight without being too thin, it features ruffled cap sleeves, an elastic waistband, an adjustable wrap closure, and a high-low hemline. Because it’s machine-washable and wrinkle-resistant, it’s a great choice for travel — and at under $35, and with 38 colors and patterns to choose from, you might be tempted to snap up more than one. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 38

7 A Cute & Popular Sundress With Thousands Of Glowing Reviews Amazon ECOWISH Spaghetti Strap A-Line Midi Dress $34 See On Amazon With its sweet, tie-front detail, demure midi length, and subtle front cutout, this A-line, button-down spaghetti-strap dress would look right at home at any summer event, be it a garden party, brunch, clambake, baby shower, you name it — just pair it with espadrille wedges and a rattan box purse. With over 40 shades and patterns to choose from — like dainty floral prints, bold stripes, and sweet gingham — there’s something for every style and mood. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 43

8 This Versatile Satin Slip Dress That Defines Minimalist-Chic Amazon The Drop Ana Silky Slip Dress $50 See On Amazon The uses of this satin slip dress are many — pair it with some gorgeous jewelry and chunky heels for date night; throw it on with platform sneakers for brunch; layer it under a cropped crewneck sweatshirt; wear it barefoot around the house to feel like a million bucks at all times. Its sultry V-neckline and spaghetti straps are balanced out by its midi length, while a thigh-high slit increases breathability (and allows you to show some leg). Available sizes: XX-Small — 5X

Available colors: 22

9 A ’90s-Inspired Mini Dress That’s Perfect For The Hottest Days Amazon Floerns Summer A Line Cami Dress $23 See On Amazon This sweet, ’90s-inspired mini dress is the perfect choice for those hotter-than-hot days when getting dressed feels like a burden. Made from lightweight, breathable rayon, it features adjustable spaghetti straps, stretchy smocking at the back, and a fit-and-flare A-line skirt. Choose among 15 colors and styles; if you’re in the mood for a little extra flair (or headed to a slightly dressier daytime event), try the mint-green version, which features a tiered ruffle detail. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 15

10 This Prairie-Style Mini Dress That’s A Great Choice For Petites Amazon YOBECHO Ruffle Sleeve Sweetheart Mini Dress $30 See On Amazon If you love the look of prairie-style nap dresses but they tend to swallow your shorter frame, this floaty mini dress is for you. Featuring an adjustable sweetheart neckline with a tie, puffed cap sleeves that can be worn on the shoulder or off, a stretchy smocked bodice, a flouncy A-line skirt, and a sweet ruffle detail at the sleeves, waist, and hem, it conjures images of frolicking in a field of daisies — which is exactly what you’ll want to do when you slip it on. One Amazon reviewer wrote that it’s “breezy but not see-through,” a plus for hot summer days. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11

11 A Breezy Floral Mini Dress That Gives Off Major Vacay Vibes Amazon Misa Severine Dress $370 See On Amazon Maybe you’re not summering in Santorini this year (or maybe you are, in which case, lucky you), but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress like you are. This versatile mini dress — which looks so chic paired with strappy sandals and chunky gold hoop earrings — is crafted from a feather-light chiffon and accented with a delicate, vintage-inspired floral print. A fitted smocked waist adds definition, while a high-cut neck balances out its mini length. Sheer butterfly sleeves, an adjustable tie-closure at the back, and a flouncy ruffled hem complete the look. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 1

12 This Bell-Sleeved Tunic Dress You’ll Wind Up Living In Amazon FANCYINN Babydoll Tunic Dress with Pockets $34 See On Amazon For a summer dress that’s as comfy as your favorite sleep shirt, look no further than this slouchy, tiered tunic dress. Its relaxed fit makes it perfect for both lounging around the house and wearing out to brunch, but its mini length means it won’t swallow you up. It comes in two styles — one with long bell sleeves, one with short flared butterfly sleeves — both of which feature a subtle V-neckline. Casual, chic, and so easy to pull on (or off), it also makes a perfect beach cover-up. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available styles: 39

13 A Strappy-Backed Maxi Dress That Clings To Your Curves Amazon SheIn Strappy Backless Maxi Dress $33 See On Amazon If you’re aiming for a *hot girl summer,* as the kids might or might not still be saying, this curve-hugging maxi dress is just the thing. Made from a poly-spandex blend that’s soft and stretchy, it features a scoop neckline, shirred fishtail skirt, spaghetti straps, and sultry criss-cross back with an adjustable tie. Though its striking cut is reminiscent of a formal gown, its more casual fabric makes it perfect for daytime wear. Those with taller frames, take note: Reviewers say it’s extra-long, so it should fit you perfectly. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large Plus

Available colors: 22

14 This Simple Sleeveless Dress That’ll Become A Wardrobe Staple Amazon Amazon Essentials Tank Swing Dress $26 See On Amazon Though you could easily get away with sleeping in this ultra-soft, scoop-neck tank dress, you’ll probably want to wear it out — it matches with literally everything. Paired with sneakers or heeled slides, it’s an ideal weekend look, or try it with a cardigan and loafers for work. When temperatures drop, layer it over tights and a mock-neck top, or simply throw on a light jacket. Available sizes: 1X— 6X

Available colors: 5

15 A Flowy, Wrap-Style Dress That Looks Great On Everyone Amazon TEMOFON V-Neck High Split Maxi Dress $38 See On Amazon Diane Von Furstenburg was onto something when she reinvented the wrap dress in the early ’70s — it’s a silhouette that’s chic, unfussy, easily adjustable, and somehow looks great on pretty much everyone. This vintage-inspired, printed wrap dress is a playful, summery take on the timeless style, complete with a sultry leg slit. Paired with bare feet, it looks right at home on the beach or at a picnic in the park, but you can just as easily dress it up for dinner with a pair of strappy sandals and some layered jewelry. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 19

16 This Spaghetti-Strap Midi Dress In A Sophisticated Floral Print Amazon Cynthia Rowley Capri Dress $190 See On Amazon This elegant, spaghetti-strap midi dress from Cynthia Rowley screams “summer in the city” — paired with flats, it’ll easily take you from brunch to window shopping to rooftop cocktails. But a darker floral print and a thick black ribbon tie at the waist keep it from looking too casual. Wear it with heels and a beaded clutch, and you’ve got yourself a perfect summer wedding look. Available sizes: 2 — 8

Available colors: 1

17 This Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress With A Sweet Scalloped Hem Amazon Romwe Off Shoulder Scallop Hem Dress $26 See On Amazon Off-the-shoulder dresses are everywhere these days, and with good reason — they create the perfect blank canvas for showcasing accessories like earrings and layered necklaces. Available in 24 head-turning shades, this pull-on mini dress features an elastic waist, short sleeves, and ruffle detail at the neckline, while a scalloped hem adds a final sweet detail. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 24

18 This Shirt Dress That’s A Perfect Beach Cover-Up Amazon Ekouaer Beach Cover Up Shirt Dress $29 See On Amazon With its slouchy silhouette, rolled-up cuff sleeves, notched lapel, and asymmetrical hem, this 100% rayon shirtdress strikes the right balance between polished and undone, making it an effortlessly chic beach or pool cover-up. Multiple Amazon reviewers also mention wearing it over jeans, denim shorts, or leggings for a casual weekend look. White is always a fresh choice for summer, but you have 50 more colors and prints to choose from, as well. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 51

19 A Maxi T-Shirt Dress That’s Just So Comfortable & Soft Amazon Daily Ritual Relaxed-Fit Maxi Dress $29 See On Amazon Perfect for warm-weather WFH days, this 100% cotton T-shirt dress is so deliciously comfortable, you won’t want to take it off — which is good news, because you don’t have to. Throw on sneakers or slides for a casual-chic daytime look, then toss on a denim jacket to head out for dinner. Two knee-high side slits offer some shape, but you can add a belt if you prefer even more structure. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

20 An Off-The-Shoulder Midi Dress That’s Perfect For Summer Weddings Amazon ETCYY Off Shoulder Chiffon Maxi Dress $38 See On Amazon The subtle accordion pleats and breezy tiered layers of this off-the-shoulder midi dress are giving major ’70s vibes. Paired with metallic platform sandals and statement earrings, it’s a great choice for a summer wedding or cocktail event, especially when dancing is involved — Amazon reviewers write that it’s easy to move in, and its floaty layers make it perfect for twirling. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 32