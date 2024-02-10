On any given day in New York, you may rub elbows with a creative in SoHo rocking a leopard coat or sit across from someone on the subway sporting a pair of metallic thigh-high boots. In short, residents of the Big Apple are famous for flexing their fashion muscles. (For further evidence, take a gander at popular Instagram accounts like @nyc_looks or @watchingnewyork.) And once New York Fashion Week rolls around — aka, right now — the city’s killer street style game is only amplified. Indeed, the Fall/Winter 2024 shows have begun, which means if you hit the sidewalks of Manhattan, you’ll be left with endless outfit ideas courtesy of the industry’s best-dressed editors, buyers, stylists, and influencers.

With the brisk New York weather on Thursday, most attendees went the practical route with their show-bound looks, opting for ultra-warm coats (sure, there were some open-toe shoes here and there, naturally). A few trending styles spotted on the streets? Penny Lane silhouettes and oversized puffer jackets. And, just as fashion insiders predicted, luxe investment items like high-style denim and leather bags (hello, Dior) were also a major hit.

If you’re ready for a hefty dose of sartorial inspiration, keep scrolling ahead to take in the best street style looks seen outside the Fall/Winter 2024 shows. As always, we’ll update this post throughout the week, so make sure to hit refresh every day.

Day 1

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Attending the L'AGENCE presentation on Thursday, actor Cara Santana snuggled up in a cozy coat.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Los Angeles-based influencer Aimee Song was also at the presentation, wearing a leather jacket with sharp shoulders and wide-leg jeans.

Shannon Finney/Getty Images Entertainment

This showgoer’s Penny Lane coat was a chic and practical choice for the chilly February night.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The mix of the attendee’s olive green jacket and sage-colored bag created a nice contrast.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

A slinky silk midi skirt elevates a casual winter coat. (Bonus point if its in a punchy shade.)

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Editor Sierra Mayhew attended Christian Siriano in polished white separates and nude boots.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

The fashion takeaway here: You can easily dress up a puffer jacket with a flirty skirt.