As someone who looks forward to assembling an outfit every morning, wearing a school uniform most of my childhood was not what I’d call enjoyable. Suffice it to say, I expressed myself in any way I could. Typically, this was by way of accessories, like striped tights or a bling-y belt, which, more often than not, my teacher didn’t approve of. The one thing that did fly, though? A cotton headband. I relied on the affordable hair accessory (mostly in vibrant shades) to jazz up my stuffy white polo and khaki pants combo. But somewhere along the way, the stretchy accent vanished from my drawers and the industry as a whole. Well, that was until now. In case you missed it, fashion girls are bringing back the cloth hairpiece, which makes me wonder why I ever bid farewell to it in the first place.

I could wax poetic about the perks of a cotton headband (I’m wearing a dusty pink style as I type this). Once adored by celebs like Brigitte Bardot (pictured below on the set of Contempt in 1963), Barbra Streisand, and Madonna, the look, first and foremost, is much comfier than the tight, head-pinching styles Blair Waldorf famously wore. Not to mention, a pack at Target or CVS will cost you less than a Sweetgreen salad. And when your unruly hair won’t cooperate? Throw one of these babies on, and boom, you’re good to go.

Clearly, the fashion crowd agrees with me, given that they’ve been wearing the laid-back style on repeat. Now, I can’t say for certain who is responsible for the soft headband resurgence, but the model set definitely deserves some credit. In 2021, for instance, Lori Harvey arguably helped put the accent back on the map when she donned it with her workout gear around Los Angeles. And last year, It girls like Bella Hadid and Nicola Peltz Beckham incorporated a fabric hairpiece into their off-duty looks.

And although the trend has been brewing for some time now, it really hit its stride last week outside the CPHFW Fall/Winter 2024 shows. Some attendees styled their cotton headbands with luxe winter outerwear (read: leather trenches and faux fur coats), whereas others gave it a spring-approved look with Bermuda shorts.

If you’re also ecstatic about the cloth headband revival, keep scrolling to find six of-the-moment ways to wear the hair accessory in 2024.

With Luxe Basics

Good news: The wallet-friendly headband works well with your elevated everyday essentials, such as a leather jacket, dark-wash jeans, and black pumps. And, I should add, the combination looks even better when teamed with gold hoops.

With Dramatic Jewelry

Though there’s no right or wrong way to wear the accessory, it does seem fashion girls are all favoring a specific styling technique: covering most of their ears and adding statement earrings. Above, Bettina Looney demonstrates how to pull the pairing off; meanwhile, the white headband is a cool contrast against her neutral separates.

With Office-Ready Separates

In the past, you may have grabbed a fabric headband on your way to a workout class or grocery store, but now the style is apt for the office, too. However, if you’re concerned about the hair accessory reading too casual for your work environment, try choosing a piece in the same shade as your blazer — it will instantly pull the whole outfit together.

With A Feminine Dress

A thick black headband may seem like an interesting choice with a breezy floral dress and quirky jewelry, but as evidenced here, the teeny bit of dissonance feels super chic — like you didn’t overthink things while getting dressed.

With Cozy Pieces

Sleek, sporty, sophisticated — the outfit here is all of the above. This is because influencer Ellie Delphine fused her luxe looks (see a furry coat and loafers) with low-key gym-ready pieces (like the cotton headband and leggings).

With A Matching Jacket

You’re not limited to black, gray, and white styles: Colorful shades, like the maroon look here, are also available on the market. If matching is your thing, wear yours with a coordinating jacket and handbag.