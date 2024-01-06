As a millennial born in the mid-’90s, some of my hands-down favorite fashion moments are from early aughts films. In no particular order, there’s the Versace striped mini dress in 13 Going on 30, the fuzzy hot pink jacket à la Legally Blonde, and the embroidered Blumarine number from Uptown Girls. But amoungst all the nostalgic looks ingrained in my brain, one takes the cake: the iconic shearling jacket from Almost Famous, which hit theaters in ‘00. Dubbed after the movie’s lead character, the Penny Lane coat has ebbed and flowed in popularity over the years. This winter, though, fashion girls seem to be on the same page: The fuzzy outerwear is back and ruling the outerwear scene.

Lately, my Instagram feed has been chock-full of influencers and celebrities wearing various iterations of the cozy coat. For instance, those with a knack for trend-spotting likely caught Taylor Swift tapping into the timeless look in early December while out and about in New York City. The award-winning musician sourced her fluffy black topper from Charlotte Simone, a London-based brand that drops limited-edition collections (meaning once they’re gone, they’re gone). While we’re on the subject of labels reimagining the silhouette, the fashion set is still head over heels for Saks Potts’ social media-famous shearling-trim jackets, which have been trending since around 2018.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Have I persuaded you to get on board with the outerwear trend? If yes, keep scrolling for the five chic Penny Lane coat looks I’ve recently saved on IG.

Print Play

Quirky prints, bright colors, soft fabrics — this combination has my name written all over it. However, to ensure the statement jacket isn’t competing for attention, I’d layer it atop a neutral set, like the relaxed style from Reformation below. Lastly, slipper-like flats will accentuate the outfit’s comfort factor.

Tried And True

I’m watching Friends for the first time right now (I know, I’m super late to the game), and one style moment from the ‘90s sitcom I’ll never stop thinking about is Phoebe Buffay’s signature Penny Lane coat, which became a fixture in her wardrobe throughout the series. This look above, pictured on Fia Hamelijnck, bears a resemblance to the goofy character’s trusty piece. I love how Hamelijnck juxtaposed the elevated outerwear with athletic sneakers. Two words: fashion goals.

So Sporty

After seeing Adidas’ classic black track pants infiltrate social media last year, I bought a pair over the summer and have reached for them at least once a week since. The next time I wear the laid-back bottoms into the office (it’s a casual environment!), I’ll jazz them up by way of a fur-trimmed jacket and ballet flats, as influencer Helena Cuesta demonstrates here.

Get Groovy

If I could live through one bygone decade (for fashion purposes), it would be the ‘70s; the carefree, funky looks from yesteryear resonate with my personal style. For a modern-day approach to the groovy aesthetic, I’d team the aforementioned topper with flared denim and aviator frames.

Cheery Colors

If you were to open my closet door, you’d immediately notice that I own a lot of bright-colored clothing. One hue I don’t have enough of, though? Yellow. But influencer and model Lindsay Vrckovnik’s winter outfit is inspiring me to work more of the sunny shade into my wardrobe, starting with a jacket. As for styling the coat, I’ll be following her approach by pairing it with comfy kicks and slouchy denim. Finally, her bold blue sunnies added some flair to the look.