Here we go again! Fashion month is right around the corner (or, if you count menswear and Haute Couture, it’s already begun). As for this season, we have an inkling a few things will transpire: an industry heavy hitter will debut the newest It bag (we’re betting on Miu Miu), there will be at least one Jennifer Lopez front-row sighting, and Delpozo’s NYFW return will spark conversations amongst fashion enthusiasts. What’s still up in the air? The most prevalent street style trends that will be spotted on attendees outside the Fall/Winter 2024 shows. Fashion insiders do have some suspicions, though — and TZR chatted with said experts, who have their finger on the pulse of the scene’s emerging styles, to get the scoop on their predictions.

Celenie Seidel, Farfetch’s senior womenswear lead, is sensing a return to dressing for oneself (versus for your Instagram audience). “I'm anticipating more of a sense of personality, perhaps shaped by our nostalgia for the Phoebe Philo aesthetic that is now thrillingly back in our world,” the expert explains. Seidel says this will take shape by way of details like thin belts, long gloves, white tights, and other small elements of “refreshing weirdness,” as she phrases it.

What’s more, flash-in-the-pan trends will likely take a back seat this fashion month, says Dana Avidan Cohn, a content creator and director of editorial content at Macy’s. “Shoppers are looking for pieces that are stylish but also have lasting power,” she explains. The expert points to Toteme and Loewe as brands fashion girls will turn to for their show looks. Stylist Mimi Orere agrees, explaining, “Curating the perfect capsule wardrobe with pieces that epitomize everlasting style will be prioritized over trending products.”

Simply put, the Fall/Winter 2024 fashion month street style will likely shape how you get dressed over the next few months. With that being said, read on to hear what fashion directors, stylists, and influencers expect to see everywhere in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Grandpa Inspired

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

The industry’s latest fashion muse is... a grandpa? Yep, you heard that right. And influencer Serena Goh anticipates the street style set to tap into the viral “grandpacore” aesthetic (its hashtag on TikTok currently has a staggering 23.1M views), which she says “focuses on the philosophy around the comfort and craftsmanship of life and style.” So go ahead, pull out your cozy sweater vests, roomy trousers, and power walk-friendly sneakers (your grandpa would be proud).

White Tights

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

If you’re having red tight fatigue, get ahead of the curve and go for a white pair instead, because as Seidel explains, they’re poised to surge in popularity this season. That’s because the look, which was once loved by the one and only Twiggy in the ‘60s, is both versatile and practical — aka, a staple for the chilly month.

Statement Jewelry

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Marissa Galante Frank, beauty and accessories fashion director at Bloomingdale’s, says bold jewelry is having an exciting moment right now. “We’ve moved on from small minimalist pieces to statement-making styles,” she adds. And according to the expert, sculptural stud earrings, vintage-inspired pendant necklaces, and eye-catching cuffs will be out in full force.

A Hint Of Red

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

The red color train doesn’t appear to be slowing down in 2024, and this season is sure to offer many fresh ways to rock the shade; think in the form of bags, shoes, and other subtle details. “We saw red accessories make a huge splash on the runway last season, so I'm looking forward to the color making its way into fashion week street style this season,” notes influencer Coco Bassey.

Coquette Trend

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

If grandpacore isn’t quite your vibe, perhaps the coquette trend, which hones in on girly, flirty looks, will better resonate with your style. Olivia Perez, a style contributor on The Today Show, thinks we’ll get deeper into the look this upcoming fashion month. “Especially after Haute Couture, where we saw shows like Chanel with bows in the hair and Miss Sohee with floral bouquets as hair pieces, the coquette trend has expanded beyond just a simple bow and into embracing soft, feminine energy,” she explains. “Soft beauty is definitely on the rise, and I'm excited to see how it manifests in fashion and beauty.” As she puts it: The bigger the bow, the better.

Investment Items

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment

Influencer Natalie Suarez has a feeling we’ll see luxury investment pieces pop up on the streets next month. “I think a lot of people's mindsets are shifting to a minimalist perspective,” she says, noting, “[It’s all about] quality versus quantity.” Likewise, Telsha Anderson, founder of cool-girl concept store t.a. New York, says much like last season, the reigning aesthetic on and off the catwalks will be centered around quiet luxury. “I believe consumers are looking to build their wardrobe, as most have been doing since 2020, and invest in pieces that'll last a lifetime financially and stylistically,” she tells TZR.

Faux Fur Outerwear

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Orere says from a personal shopping perspective, she’s seen a rise in requests for faux fur coats (vintage and new). “Regardless of the mob wife aesthetic, we're moving from fur-trimmed coats to [texture] all over,” she tells TZR. And with the cold weather in all four cities next month, there’s sure to be an onslaught of toasty outerwear to hit the streets.

Ballet Flats

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Entertainment

Though fashion month is all about glamour, Perez says functional footwear is essential for getting through the day. With that said, she feels we’ll see Alaïa’s cult-favorite flats (surprise, surprise) with a winter take — think paired with mesh socks. Sleek styles from labels like Brother Vellies, Tory Burch, Khaite, and GANNI are also bound to make an appearance in every city on the fashion month calendar.