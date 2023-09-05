Few things make me feel more powerful than when I’m strutting down the gum-dotted sidewalks of New York City in a bold, statement boot. The silhouette can take me from the subway to the office, to coffee meetings and dinner, all while making me feel like I’m untouchable. And this season, the very style that’ll help me channel the confidence of a well-dressed Big Apple resident is none other than a pair of metallic boots.

Metal tones are undoubtedly having a moment in the fashion world — Diesel and GCDS both debuted the glitzy designs in their Fall/Winter 2023 runway shows, while Paco Rabanne presented multiple head-to-toe drippy silver looks at their Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter 2023 showcases. And at Copenhagen Fashion Week last month, dozens of guests were spotted sporting the polished footwear trend.

Perhaps it’s a animalistic fascination with shiny objects, but wearing metallics is also a form of dopamine dressing for me — silver and gold hues makes me feel protected and secure, like I’m wearing a layer of armor. A metal-toned boot can be surprisingly versatile, too. According to Coco Fong and Valerio Bava, co-creative directors of Malone Souliers, the footwear adds a fun retro, space-age twist to any outfit. “Swap out the classic brown or black boot for a metallic and it is an instant mood and outfit booster,” Fong and Bava tell TZR.

You’ll find that shiny stompers might also bring out that extra sparkle of your warm (or cooler tone) jewelry pieces, too, like bronzy earrings or a platinum bracelet. And if you’re worried about footwear with a light-catching finish distracting from your more colorful wardrobe pieces, well, don’t. They pair just as well with a green top (as seen on the Lado Bokuchava model above) and pink bag as they do with blue denim. However, should all this be a little too adventurous for your fashion tastes, follow Fong and Bava’s styling tip to keep your look more streamlined: match the boot to the hardware of a fun belt or a sculptural mini bag.

Below, you’ll find 12 of the chicest metallic boots in different hues to shop right now. They will convince even the skeptics to retire their black footwear for fall.