If there’s one piece of clothing guaranteed to give off main character energy, it’s a pair of leather trousers. For instance: Remember when the ladies in Charlie’s Angels — aka, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore — fought villains all while looking badass in low-rise, buttery smooth pants? Then there’s Halle Berry’s signature leather uniform in Catwoman, which included skin-tight trousers and a coordinating bra with crisscrossed straps. But judging by the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, a special occasion (whether that be kicking bad guys’ butts or a first date) isn’t required to rock the style; there are countless ways to incorporate leather trousers into your everyday and going out looks.

Look to beloved British label KNWLS, who took an edgy approach to the bottoms, showcasing a long-slung pair styled with a hip-baring top underneath a black bra with a subtle bow. Meanwhile, industry powerhouse Fendi opted for a refined yet intriguing take by teaming brown wide-leg trousers with a cutout sweater and sprinkling colorful accents into the neutral combination. And though these two approaches are completely different, there’s a common thread: They’re both ideal for the upcoming between-seasons weather, as leather pants, especially in a wide-leg silhouette, will keep you warm but not overly so.

Ahead, gather more style inspiration from the five runway looks ahead.

KNWLS

Courtesy Of KNWLS

No, it’s not just your imagination — distressed leather is taking over the style scene in all forms. Should you own a pair of vintage-looking bottoms, though, give them a downtown cool aesthetic by tapping into the unexpected layering technique above. Who knew a black bra would look so good atop a white body-hugging top? Apparently, KNWLS did.

Rokh

Courtesy Of Rokh

The perfect length for petite women as well as an easy way to show off your shoes — there are many perks to wearing culottes. Take a cue from the Rokh runway and sport a sleek black style with a coordinating jacket. And if your outfit needs some extra sauce? Instead of looping a belt through your pants, throw it over your stomach.

LaQuan Smith

Courtesy Of LaQuan Smith

Freeing the nip is still very much a thing in 2024. And it just so happens that a see-through form-fitting top is a flawless foil to slouchy leather trousers. Push the attention-commanding one step further with a pair of gilded gold statement earrings.

Fendi

Courtesy Of Fendi

Sick of your go-to office looks? Pull out your leather bottoms. As seen at Fendi, the pants are simple to dress up for your 9-to-5 gig; simply couple them with a black turtleneck (cutout optional) and neutral pumps. Then, add excitement to the corporate-chic outfit with vivid gloves and a pastel handbag.

Louis Vuitton

Courtesy Of Louis Vuitton

If you’ve always thought black leather pants are too rocker-esque for your taste, there’s a simple way to elevate the style: add a colorful patterned blouse. At Louis Vuitton, this combination was styled with chic, no-fuss accents, including a stark white belt and a beige bag.