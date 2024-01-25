(Style)
We’re Stealing These Leather Trouser Looks Straight From The Runways
And you should, too.
If there’s one piece of clothing guaranteed to give off main character energy, it’s a pair of leather trousers. For instance: Remember when the ladies in Charlie’s Angels — aka, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore — fought villains all while looking badass in low-rise, buttery smooth pants? Then there’s Halle Berry’s signature leather uniform in Catwoman, which included skin-tight trousers and a coordinating bra with crisscrossed straps. But judging by the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, a special occasion (whether that be kicking bad guys’ butts or a first date) isn’t required to rock the style; there are countless ways to incorporate leather trousers into your everyday and going out looks.
Look to beloved British label KNWLS, who took an edgy approach to the bottoms, showcasing a long-slung pair styled with a hip-baring top underneath a black bra with a subtle bow. Meanwhile, industry powerhouse Fendi opted for a refined yet intriguing take by teaming brown wide-leg trousers with a cutout sweater and sprinkling colorful accents into the neutral combination. And though these two approaches are completely different, there’s a common thread: They’re both ideal for the upcoming between-seasons weather, as leather pants, especially in a wide-leg silhouette, will keep you warm but not overly so.
Ahead, gather more style inspiration from the five runway looks ahead.
KNWLS
No, it’s not just your imagination — distressed leather is taking over the style scene in all forms. Should you own a pair of vintage-looking bottoms, though, give them a downtown cool aesthetic by tapping into the unexpected layering technique above. Who knew a black bra would look so good atop a white body-hugging top? Apparently, KNWLS did.
Rokh
The perfect length for petite women as well as an easy way to show off your shoes — there are many perks to wearing culottes. Take a cue from the Rokh runway and sport a sleek black style with a coordinating jacket. And if your outfit needs some extra sauce? Instead of looping a belt through your pants, throw it over your stomach.
LaQuan Smith
Freeing the nip is still very much a thing in 2024. And it just so happens that a see-through form-fitting top is a flawless foil to slouchy leather trousers. Push the attention-commanding one step further with a pair of gilded gold statement earrings.
Fendi
Sick of your go-to office looks? Pull out your leather bottoms. As seen at Fendi, the pants are simple to dress up for your 9-to-5 gig; simply couple them with a black turtleneck (cutout optional) and neutral pumps. Then, add excitement to the corporate-chic outfit with vivid gloves and a pastel handbag.
Louis Vuitton
If you’ve always thought black leather pants are too rocker-esque for your taste, there’s a simple way to elevate the style: add a colorful patterned blouse. At Louis Vuitton, this combination was styled with chic, no-fuss accents, including a stark white belt and a beige bag.