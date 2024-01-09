In 2023, celebrities and influencers alike helped cement the return of Adidas’ Samba sneaker, a popular silhouette released in 1949 specifically for soccer players. But with every hot-ticket item, the masses are only invested for so long. Yes, the kicks were arguably slowly falling by the wayside towards the end of the year. However, Katie Holmes seems to be on a mission to keep the footwear’s relevance alive and well. Recently, Holmes has been pictured in NYC wearing her Sambas non-stop, making a case for them sticking around in 2024.

The actor’s latest Samba sneaker outfit was on Jan. 8, when the Dawson’s Creek alum was spotted on the go in Manhattan. For her off-duty look, Holmes reached for all her wardrobe staples. First, of course, were her trusty Samba sneakers in black, which gave the ensemble a sporty, laid-back vibe. And now that it’s (sadly) starting to feel like winter in the Big Apple, Holmes threw on her camel-colored double-breasted coat from The Frankie Shop, another piece she’s been wearing on repeat these days. The luxe topper has a roomy, oversized fit, which allows for layering underneath. From there, she coupled the outerwear with casual black joggers.

On the accessories front, Holmes carried her favorite bag from Mansur Gavriel, the Everyday Soft Tote. The actor’s cherry red phone case perfectly coordinated with the lining of her carryall, which likely wasn’t intentional — but still appreciated. Lastly, a pair of oversized frames kept the sun out of her eyes.

Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The day prior, on Jan. 7, Holmes tapped into essentially the same outfit formula while running around the city. The only differences? She opted for a cozy white beanie (a smart move right now) and light gray trousers.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Though a pair of Sambas was tricky to come across at the beginning of 2023, retailers have luckily restocked the shoe. That said, snag your size as soon as possible, and style the footwear with the Holmes-approved looks below.