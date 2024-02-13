When you have 320 million Instagram followers and a devoted fan club (with its own nickname, nonetheless), you don’t follow trends — you start them. Yes, we’re referring to Beyoncé, who has quite the track record for making certain styles go viral. Perhaps you noticed how fashion girls began flocking to metallic silver pieces after the Grammy-winning musician leaned into futuristic fashion during her Renaissance World Tour this past summer. And if you start spotting everyone wearing Western-inspired outfits in the coming weeks? Chalk it up to the Beyoncé effect. After *casually* confirming her new country-inspired album, Act II, amid the action-packed 2024 Super Bowl, it’ll only be a matter of time before the masses adopt Beyoncé’s cowgirl looks.

Though Beyoncé has a reputation for rocking high-octane designs (just take a quick scroll through her IG feed for proof), she’s officially entered her Western-inspired fashion era. Exhibit A: At last week’s 66th annual Grammy Awards, she opted for a country-chic outfit, which consisted of a cowboy hat from Stetson, a leather jacket enlivened with silver studs, and a white button-down. And on Feb. 11, the Houston native shared teasers of her upcoming album on Instagram, posting sultry cowgirl-like outfits. The first image in the carousel showed the superstar sporting a custom metal bra courtesy of Laurel Dewitt (as well as coordinating heart-shaped undies), a black cowboy hat, and oversized earrings from David Koma’s Pre-Fall 2021 collection. Then, the second image (which is now her Instagram profile photo, too) is a close-up of Beyoncé donning another cowboy hat and a black studded top.

As for Beyoncé’s game-day outfit yesterday? She really blew it out of the park — or, more specifically, the Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium — arriving in a custom Dolce & Gabbana plunging black mini dress, over-the-knee boots, a bolo tie with a large turquoise pendant, and, you guessed it, a cowboy hat.

