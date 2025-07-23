Earlier this month, The New York Times published an article with the headline “It’s a Great Time to Be a Toe.” Yes, this summer is all about shifting attention to your feet — and not strictly by way of mesh flats or toe-ring sandals. The fashion set is taking things to the next level, stepping out in polarizing toe rings. Even style muse Leandra Cohen declared it a “toe ring summer” in an Instagram post, showing off her diamond bauble.

Louis Abel is one brand that jumped on the look this summer, having released its silver swirly Uzu Toe Ring in June. “It wasn’t a big planned move, more just following our curiosity and seeing what felt fun to explore,” founders and creative directors Jimmy Kamhieh and Hanna MW tell TZR. The duo has been pleasantly surprised by the response — the first batch sold out within a few days. As for why toe rings are blowing up? The trend may be fueled by the masses’ unwavering fascination with nostalgia. “There’s a ‘90s feel to them, and I think they’ve stayed popular in certain circles since then,” Kamhieh and MW explain. “It’s a small detail, but it makes a statement in a quiet, self-assured way,” they add.

The trend has undeniably been a bit of a slow burn, as a select few celebrities have been hell-bent on bringing them back for years now. Take Rihanna, who flaunted a whopping $600,000 toe ring from XIV Karats ahead of the Met Gala in 2023. Shortly after RiRi showcased her luxe bauble, Carla Bruni stacked various styles on her piggies for the 80th Venice International Film Festival. Bad Bunny is the latest celeb to give the jewelry trend a whirl. On July 15, the musician released his single “Alambre Púa” with an image of diamond rings on his toes.

With sandal season quickly coming to an end, treat your feet to one of these 10 toe rings, stat.

St. Moran Set Of 2 Adjustable Toe Rings $55 See On Nordstrom Ease into the trend with St. Moran’s thin gold toe rings. Because they’re adjustable, anyone can rock these babies.

Louis Abel Uzu Toe Ring $130 See On Louis Abel Louis Abel’s aforementioned Uzu Toe Ring is back in stock — so grab it while it’s hot. It’ll add flair to a simple black flip-flop, as illustrated by MW in this Instagram post.

Chan Luu La Perla Toe Ring $150 See On Chan Luu Chan Luu is another brand championing toe rings right now. The label’s pearl-adorned style is a polished take on the trend.

Kay Diamond Toe Ring 10K White Gold $350 See On Kay Take it from Rihanna: Your toes deserve to shine bright like a diamond. Set in 10K white gold, this piece will do just that.

Simuero Buzo Toe $156 See On Simuero Handmade in Valencia, Spain, from recycled 925 sterling silver, Simuero’s toe ring boasts red cubic zirconia and lab-grown nano crystal stones.

Isa Grutman Double Band Toe Ring $380 See On FWRD This chic gold toe ring will complement pared-back and bold sandals alike.

Banter Sterling Silver Double Row Cuff Midi/Toe Ring $20 See On Banter Wear Banter’s silver double-rowed ring on your toe or midi finger — or alternate between the two.

Scream Pretty Gold Wide Band Toe Ring $64 See On Wolf & Badger With its shiny, thick band, this toe ring is sure to steal the show.

Etsy 10K Yellow Gold Adjustable Bypass Toe Ring $100 See On Etsy Etsy is a treasure trove of fun styles, and this 10K yellow gold diamond-encrusted style is a great way to get your toe bling fix.