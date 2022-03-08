For those unfamiliar with Sacai, it is a Japanese luxury brand that specializes in unique fabric combinations and hybrid pattern-cutting techniques. (Think a skirt with side zippers that when unzipped, reveals pleats underneath or a bomber meets trench cropped jacket.) Always on the heels of innovation, the label has also collaborated with the likes of Nike (on sneakers), Apple (on iPhone cases), and The North Face (on winter apparel). Its next venture is in the accessories space, where guests, who attended the fashion house’s runway show, got to see the Cartier x Sacai Fall/Winter 2022 jewelry collection firsthand.

The joint partnership comes under the visionary guidance of Sacai’s Creative Director Chitose Abe, who founded the brand in 1999. For her Fall/Winter 2022 collection, she explored the busts and hips on a body, as she questioned the idea of “masculine” and “feminine” dressing. For instance, she chose to style her models in silk and chiffon mini dresses in a dark navy pinstripe that was once only associated with men. (The models wore platform thigh-high boots, too, to show an edgy and powerful side.) As they came down the runway, models debuted the long-awaited Cartier x Sacai jewelry collection.

The gender fluid, six-piece jewelry collab includes minimalist rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. At first glance, you may think the items are just your average delicate “everyday” jewelry, however, the pieces carry a deeper significance. All the jewelry are fresh iterations of Cartier’s iconic Trinity collection.

“Abe’s enchantment with the story of Cartier’s Trinity and the sentiments of love, fidelity and friendship on which it is founded, leads to a play with the near century old form, exploring how the shape changes in movement — the distance between the rings serving as a metaphor for the tension between the values of fidelity and betrayal — capturing and freezing it as if in motion,” read the show notes.

The full Cartier for Chitose Abe of Sacai collection will be released in September, so it’s not yet available to shop. In the meantime, while you wait for the drop, you can browse through a few of the fine jewelry pieces from Cartier’s timeless Trinity collection, below. Treat yourself, or a loved one, to a ring or bracelet.

