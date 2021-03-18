Dripping rhinestones, pooling pearls, and supersized earrings might not have felt essential over the past year. Still, at the very least, such statement pieces help to spark joy when your growing collections of leisurewear and WFH clothes grow dim. With the second socially distant fashion month’s conclusion, the Fall/Winter 2021 jewelry trends prove two things: Jewelry is hugely relevant during these sartorially confusing times, and extra is on deck for the coming months.

At large, designers in New York, London, Milan, and Paris showcased a sense of optimism, joy, and grandeur in their latest collections. From that, it’s evident that trends are taking a spirited turn, from the 21st-century’s version of the roaring twenties wherein extravagance reigns supreme to all things ’80s, including striking color and prints, and overstated, well, everything. Another mood set to rule: luxurious comfort, which one can interpret as a response to the worldwide adaptation of sweats. In the fall and winter months, expect more whimsical versions of the knitwear and relaxed silhouettes you’ve grown accustomed to, from lingerie-inspired detailing to creative cutouts and bolder layers for bundling. The palette varies from beloved neutrals like beige, caramel, and cream to saturated hues like hot pink, red, and green, ensuring an entry point for all.

As for how jewelry fits into this? In all the ways. A pile-it-on attitude came through in abundance, including over-the-top statement pieces with a retro spirit like fanciful earrings, bold necklaces, and playful Y2K-esque designs. On the streamlined end of things, reinterpreted hits like hoop earrings and chains exhibited staying power — the newest iterations will seamlessly meld with everyday attire throughout the season. Polished pendants and silver pieces are gaining traction since their emergence during the Spring/Summer 2021 season, too — both of which suit more pared-back tastes.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of next season’s most prominent jewelry trends, and shop the edit for a head start.

Fall/Winter 2021 Jewelry Trend: Next-Level Hoops

Hoops are a staple in most jewelry collections and have continued to trend over the last several seasons. For Fall/Winter 2021, designers have reimagined the popular earring with fresh-season features like knife-edge detailing at Jonathan Simkhai, elongated shapes as seen at Tanya Taylor, and sculptural metal and two-tone designs witnessed at Proenza Schouler and 3.1 Phillip Lim. Classic chunky styles will continue to be key, both in yellow gold and silver.

Fall/Winter 2021 Jewelry Trend: New Chains

Another season, another excuse to keep those chains in rotation. In addition to heavy metal versions, designers are shaking things up with mixed-media designs and new materials like Hermés’ sophisticated black-leather and chainlink collar, Givenchy’s rhinestone and matte black finishes, and Longchamp’s double-layer acetate strand. Other fresh iterations include singular silver link earrings at Carolina Herrera and an oversize golden cuff at Tod’s.

Fall/Winter 2021 Jewelry Trend: Big Earrings, Huge

Perhaps it’s a response to life on Zoom, but designers delved deep into the world of statement earrings for Fall/Winter 2021. Whether you’re newly fond of shoulders-up accents or have long cherished over-the-top pieces, long sculptural drops, artful danglers, and supersized doorknockers are some of the biggest earrings on deck in the coming months.

Fall/Winter 2021 Jewelry Trend: ’80s Eleganza

The ’80s resurgence has been alive and well over the past few seasons, and in the case of jewelry, piled-on pearls, dazzling rhinestones, and frequently, a combination of both are going to be huge in the coming months. This over-the-top, bedecked level of adornment comes with a roaring-twenties twist, too — when in doubt, more-is-more is the theme of this trend, as demonstrated at Lanvin, Prabal Gurung, and Erdem, to name a few.

Fall/Winter 2021 Jewelry Trend: Strike Gold

With a likeness to ‘80s-era fashion á la Dynasty, bold, gold jewelry is another glamorous trend for Fall/Winter 2021. The coming months are undoubtedly the time to indulge in over-the-top impulses, be it a gemstone-adorned set as seen at Jil Sander and Markarian, supersized serpent earrings like from Oscar de la Renta, or heavyweight collar necklaces and chains like Loewe and Moschino’s designs.

Fall/Winter 2021 Jewelry Trend: Silver Statement

The Spring/Summer 2021 collections marked a silver resurgence, and the drift is full-steam ahead. It’s all about big silver statements for fall and winter, be it oversize earrings á la Isabel Marant, coiled chokers as seen at Sportmax, or a big ring like from Balenciaga.

Fall/Winter 2021 Jewelry Trend: Teen Spirit

Y2K fashion is another throwback drift continuing to permeate the trend cycle, and for Fall/Winter 2021, a teen spirit sensibility abounds. Layers of colorful beads and stretch bracelets, cutsie charms, and playful lucite touches are just a few fun features labels like Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Versace champion for the months ahead. If nostalgia is your game, this cheerful trend is for you.

Fall/Winter 2021 Jewelry Trend: Polished Pendants

Necklace layering is an art form beloved by many, but for a pared-back look in the new season, the Fall/Winter 2021 collections are ushering in singular polished pendants with a sculptural nature, as witnessed at Miu Miu, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Fendi. The preferred way to wear these longer necklaces per the runway? Over knitwear or as a finishing touch to dresses with coats.

Fall/Winter 2021 Jewelry Trend: Great Lengths

If razzle-dazzle rhinestones or large gold pieces don’t speak to you, shoulder-grazing earrings are another Fall/Winter 2021 way to dial up the drama with your jewelry. Variations run the gamut for every taste, from the glimmering fringe designs seen at Chanel to ornate bead- and pearl-adorned drops from Ulla Johnson and Valentino, respectively.

Fall/Winter 2021 Jewelry Trend: Brooch Subject

Not since Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Sex And The City outfits have brooches felt so appealing. However, the throwback bauble is back — see Nina Ricci, Alessandra Rich, and Simone Rocha vintage-inspired takes for proof. Additionally, modern apparel adornments like Dior’s embellished collar enhancers and Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini’s playful pins are a percolating microtrend to personalize cozy knitwear, sharp collars, and evening attire next season.