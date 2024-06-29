While vacationing in the Hamptons, Carrie Bradshaw once said, “One of the best things about living in a city like New York is leaving it.” Even though her stay at the summer hotspot was short (due to an awkward run-in with her friend’s husband), it’s likely Carrie would’ve hit up every notable sartorial soirée under the sun. For those looking to do the same, make room on your travel itinerary for these fashion pop-ups and events in the Hamptons, spanning from a new Prada store to a limited-time Mytheresa shopping experience.

In between wine tasting, strolls on the beach, and the finest cuisine, make sure to set aside plenty of time for this season’s fashionable fêtes, whether you’re heading to the Hamptons for a quick weekend getaway or setting up shop for the entire summer. Just a seven-minute drive from the popular East Hampton Main Beach is a new Prada location, which opened earlier in June. With its vast collection of ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, and more, you’ll need a full day to touch every corner of the store. If you’re up for a bit of exploring (and have access to a car), you can take the South Ferry to Shelter Island, where the newest Balmain pop-up awaits you. Starting on July 17, the French atelier will offer sleek styles from its Spring/Summer and Pre-Fall 2024 collections inside the freshly-renovated Pridwin Hotel & Cottages. And toward the end of July, head to Hamptons Fashion Week for those craving the opulence of a runway show.

As if the oceanside dining wasn’t enough to convince you to confirm your travel plans, these must-shop stops will secure the deal. Keep scrolling for the best fashion-related affairs in the Hamptons this summer, and stay tuned to TZR for more in the coming months.

Prada’s Store Re-Opens In The Heart Of East Hampton

Courtesy of Prada

On June 7, just in time for the first round of tourists to arrive in town, Prada re-opened its East Hampton location for the season. The 1600-square-foot store features red-and-ivory retro stripes from floor to ceiling, making it the perfect background for your next Instagram post. Underneath the neon light of the iconic Prada triangle emblem shines summer-ready staples from the atelier’s most recent men’s and women’s ready-to-wear collections, as well as the May Issue 2024 line. You’ll be able to shop monogrammed raffia totes, breezy matching sets, stealth wealth sandals, timeless swimwear selects, and more. “Sophisticated floral motifs or pastel hues and neutral tones” make up most of the new location’s assemblage, the brand shared in a press statement. So, if your favorite little white dress didn’t make it into your suitcase, don’t worry, Prada’s got you covered.

Head To East Hampton For The Khaite Pop-Up

A 10-minute drive from East Hampton Beach is the new location of Khaite’s third in-person store, following its Korea and New York City flagship shops. Like their online selection, you can stock up on all the cool-girl essentials here, ranging from poplin basics, linen slacks, timeless totes (yes, the Medium Lotus Tote is in stock), and their celeb-approved mesh ballet flats, of course. And while you’re shopping, be on the lookout for any It-girl sightings — Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Laura Herrier are all Khaite fans.

Mytheresa X Flamingo Estate Launches Railroad Racetrack In East Hampton

Courtesy of MyTheresa

If you’ve ever wanted to shop Mytheresa’s extensive online roster in person, now’s your chance. On June 28, in collaboration with Los Angeles-based home and garden brand, Flamingo Estate, Mytheresa opened “The Railroad Racetrack,” an immersive physical shopping experience featuring a range of fashion, accessories, and jewelry from Mytheresa. Alongside Flamingo Estate’s apothecary and pantry products (which are available on-site), Mytheresa’s shelves are stocked with luxe looks from Toteme, Khaite, Valentino, Etro, Dries Van Noten, and Missoni — so prepare to be amazed. And that’s not all — you can commemorate your Hamptons trip with personalized pieces from Etro, Missoni, and Savette customized in-store.

“Returning to East Hampton with a physical experiential store, together with Flamingo Estate, felt like the perfect moment to further bring this wonderful partnership to life,” Heather Kaminetsky, President of North America for Mytheresa said in a statement. “We create a community for luxury enthusiasts and bring our customers another creative and truly luxury immersive shopping experience — one that allows us to surprise and delight our customers throughout the summer and to bring our curated offering to them in a more physical way.”

Shop At The Hampton Flea x Christine Alcalay Pop-Up

For the fourth year in a row, Hampton Vintage (known to residents as the Hampton Flea), will bring an enviable assortment of vintage, handmade, and one-of-a-kind goods to the Southampton neighborhood. The pop-up will run over 10 specific days this summer, however, unlike previous years, they’re collaborating with Brooklyn-based designer, Christine Alcalay, who will offer pieces from her newest Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Titled “Sonder,” Alcalay’s latest lookbook consists of over 30 daytime, ready-to-wear styles — ranging from jewel-tone jumpsuits, easy luxury vest duos, flowy printed maxi skirts, and a ‘70s-inspired footwear (her Gemma Pumps deserve your appreciation).

CURIO Announces Residency In Bridgehampton

Courtesy of Will Weiss

From now until October 1, you’ll be able to channel the stellar styles of Beyoncé, Venus Williams, and Martha Stewart with just a quick trip to CURIO’s summer residency in Bridgehampton. Every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Miami-based retail platform will showcase a variety of international designers all under one roof — think Jil Sander, Marni, Isabel Sarant, and more.

CURIO’s storefront isn’t hard to miss — the “expanded residency offers an elevated shopping experience across 3,000 square feet indoors and 5,000 square feet outdoors,” the brand confirmed in a statement. Inside this ultra-pop-up, you’ll be greeted by CURIO’s newest numbers, including summery suits, cozy knitwear, colorful handbags, and more. Throughout their five-month stay, CURIO will also host continuous brand pop-ups and events with labels like L’Agence, Merlette, and Kimberly Taylor, as well as various fine jewelry trunk shows.

Balmain Launches Pop-Up Collab With Cameron Silver On Shelter Island

@pridwin

No summer wardrobe is complete without a few vibrant, mood-enhancing prints and colors and this summer, they’re available at Balmain’s pop-up on Shelter Island. From July 17 to August 15, guests will have the chance to browse through the Maison’s Summer and Pre-Fall 2024 lines at the Pridwin Hotel and Cottages, a four-star seaside haven. To reflect the resort-inspired spirit of both collections within the Pridwin’s luxury amenities, Balmain partnered with L.A.-based stylist and Decades Inc. founder, Cameron Silver.

“I am excited to return for my fourth summer in a row curating a unique luxury resort ephemeral boutique in the Hamptons,” Silver told WWD. “We will present a multisensory shopping experience, featuring the high summer collection from Balmain, vintage from Decades, and an exclusive selection of international fine jewelry designers to The Pridwin, one of the finest properties in the Hamptons.” Alongside the highly-anticipated shop, visitors will be able to partake in intimate fashion-related events and even private styling sessions.

Hamptons Fashion Week Runs From July 26-27

With the next round of Fashion Week festivities over two months away, it’s likely you’re feeling a little sartorial withdrawal. You can get your Fashion Week fix at Hamptons Fashion Week, which runs from July 26-27. The two-day event has all the glitz and glamour of New York Fashion Week — you’ll be able to sit front row at Hamptons-based designer shows, partake in networking, and head home with a jam-packed swag bag with high-end products from the evening’s sponsors. This year, HFW is combined with Hamptons Swim Week, so make sure you secure your tickets while you still can.