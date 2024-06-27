We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Swimwear trends are constantly in flux, but fashion history will forever be a source of inspiration for what’s new and next — even when it’s calling upon the past. That said, retro swimsuits are having a major moment these days, with celebrities like Sabrina Carpenter, Kourtney Kardashian, and Bella Hadid among those embracing throwback design details like high-waisted bottoms, halter tops, and swim skirts with their suit selections.
So what makes them so hot these days? If you ask Hannah Attalah, founder and creative director of Oceanus, revisiting the past through your swimwear is a desirable form of escapism. “These swimsuits evoke nostalgia for past eras, offering wearers a break from contemporary trends with a sense of timeless glamour and simplicity,” she explains. “They provide a nostalgic retreat into a bygone era, resonating with individuals seeking comfort and elegance in vintage fashion.” And the same can be said of those like Attalah, who are the ones designing the suits. Dipping into the past for style muses can actually awaken a surge of creativity. For example, the Oceanus founder shares that Cher’s bold, glamorous styles offer a wealth of inspiration for the brand’s embellished suits.
Montce, another brand that creates swimwear with a nostalgic wink, also looks to icons of the past when designing. Jane Birkin, Brigitte Bardot, and Marilyn Monroe all serve as muses for founder and designer Alexandra Grief — and you can see it in the brand’s off-the-shoulder bikini tops, high-rise bottoms, and retro prints (think stripes and gingham).
But so-called retro styles aren’t limited to those popularized in the 1950s and 1960s, as the term itself can actually apply to items from as recent as 15 years ago — which means yes, the aughts are now technically considered retro. Some quintessential retro trademarks in swimwear to look for? Think high-cut legs for the ‘80s and ‘90s, navel-high bottoms with bra tops for the ‘50s and ‘60s, and plunging halter one-pieces from the ‘70s.