A new season of And Just Like That is finally filming, and it’s basically like Christmas morning for fashion fans. Getting sneak peeks at the looks that Carrie Bradshaw and her chic crew will be wearing in the next season oftentimes trumps watching the drama on the series unfold, so while you’ll have to wait until 2025 to find out what the heck is going on between her and Aidan, you can find solace in the unfolding AJLT fashions. And when Sarah Jessica Parker was recently spotted filming in a sheer Simone Rocha dress from the designer’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, she instantly created another iconic Carrie moment.

Carrie Bradshaw’s style has always been a bit eccentric, so when AJLT’s co-costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago were tasked with coming up with a contemporary version of what the character might wear, they were sure not to lose her quirky, fashion-forward sensibility. For example, Carrie’s classic “naked dress” from season 1 of Sex and the City might not be the choice of the author and columnist in her mid-50s, but that doesn’t mean she’s not as playful ands sexy as ever. That’s why the straight-off-the-runway sheer dress and matching jacket, styled with nude Aquazurra heels, was such a perfect choice.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Like Simone Rocha’s entire spring collection, this dress is the perfect representation of the balletcore moment in fashion. Her runway was filled with ribbons, roses, ruffles, and lots of sheer layers, and this dreamy dress was one of the breakout stars. Besides being a great choice for the character of Carrie (hello, visible bra and boy shorts!), it’s also befitting for SJP, who is a trained ballet dancer and longtime supporter of the art form. Last year she even attended Lincoln Center’s New York City Ballet 2023 Fall Gala in a tulle skirt and ballet bow, so it’s safe to say the actor was probably just as in love with this 2025 Carrie look as the character herself might be.

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Although this sheer dress is an elegant (yet still a little daring) choice for Carrie, her more off-beat outfits are still going to be present in the upcoming season. This was made clear earlier in the week when the star and executive producer was spotted in a tiered dress from the 1970s paired with a comically huge Maryam Keyhani sun hat and Dr. Scholls sandals. So for those who look forward to her more controversial fashion moments, don’t worry. 2025 Carrie looks to be as multifaceted in her wardrobe choices as ever — and we can’t wait to see more.