If we’ve learned anything from Jennifer Lopez’s extensive wardrobe, it’s that the fashion muse has the ability to give even the most classic pieces a breath of fresh air. This month alone, she’s styled a timeless blue button-down in a cropped silhouette, a houndstooth blazer with wide-leg jeans and platform pumps, and pleated trousers with chunky sneakers, each time making the simple staple feel ultra-elevated. And in L.A. on June 12, Lopez did it again by pairing a scalloped little white dress alongside an Hermès Birkin that retails for $350,000.

On Wednesday afternoon, while en route to Ben Affleck’s 12-year-old son Samuel’s graduation, Lopez was snapped by the paparazzi unsurprisingly dressed to the nines. The A-lister pulled out all the sartorial stops for her stepson’s celebration, starting with the aforementioned LWD from Valentino. Her OOTD featured a high neckline, long sleeves, and a scalloped hem along the thigh-grazing skirt. Lopez stayed true to form with her accessories, most notably her Hermès Birkin 30 adorned in a croc-embossed matte finish. Sky-high transparent Gianvito Rossi pumps, a diamond ring from Dior, and oversized statement sunglasses from For Art’s Sake rounded out her latest street style moment.

Lopez wasn’t the only guest to deliver an enviable ensemble for Samuel’s graduation. His mother Jennifer Garner was also in attendance at the family fête. She went a more laidback route in an army green button-down jacket from Massimo Dutti overtop a baby blue button-down. On the bottom, the 13 Going On 30 star opted for pleated dark blue trousers and chunky black loafers that peeped out from underneath the hem of her pants. Garner added just a touch of bling to her final ‘fit via gold hoop earrings and a coordinating chain necklace.

