It’s a sad day for fashion enthusiasts everywhere. This morning, news broke that revered designer Dries Van Noten is stepping down from his namesake brand. A sartorial force to be reckoned with, the Belgian creative spent 38 years at the helm of the luxury label, which is known for its bright colors and impeccable tailoring. Now, Van Noten is officially bidding farewell to the company this June at Paris Fashion Week, where he’ll show his final collection for the men’s Spring/Summer 2025 season.

The 65-year-old designer shared a letter addressed “Dear Friends” via Instagram. “In the early ’80s, as a young guy in Antwerp, my dream was to have a voice in fashion,” he said. “Through a journey that brought me to London, Paris, and beyond, and with the help of countless supportive people, that dream came true. Now, I want to shift my focus to all the things I never had the time for.” According to Van Noten’s statement, the brand will announce his successor “in due time.” The fashion industry vet continued, “I have been preparing for this moment for a while, and I feel it’s time to leave room for a new generation of talents to bring their vision to the brand.”

The style set is already mourning Van Noten’s final weeks at the brand. Beka Gvishiani, the brainchild of wildly popular Instagram account @stylenotcom, wrote in a carousel this morning: “First of all, this is absolutely the worst fashion news in a long, loooong time.” On the last two slides, he shared, “But! How can you replace Dries? There’s only Dries one Noten.” Judging by the comment section, he’s not the only one shocked by this breaking news. Fashion designer and entrepreneur Jenna Lyons said, “This is not news I want- please take it back ❤😢,” while fashion journalist Eva Chen shared, “Noooooo.”

Should you need a refresher on Van Noten’s acclaimed fashion career, let’s start from the very beginning. Born in Antwerp, the designer enrolled in the fashion design course at Antwerp’s Royal Academy, where he graduated in 1981. Following a stint freelancing as a consultant designer, he introduced his label to the world in 1986, starting with a menswear collection.

During his nearly four decade tenure at the brand, Van Noten championed quirky print mixing — he even created patterns using flowers from his own garden for Fall 2019 — and top-notch cuts (he’s third generation in a family of tailors, after all).

In 2014, Van Noten debuted an exhibition titled “Inspirations” at Les Arts Décoratifs in Paris, which shared some of the garments, artwork, people, and films he’s been influenced by over the years. “We wanted to show how my brain is working, the way I get inspiration. I just wanted to share that,” he shared during its walkthrough, according to WWD. And along the way, he’s also been honored with countless accolades, including the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s International Designer of the Year Award in 2008 (pictured below).

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Though Van Noten will be behind the label’s men’s SS25 collection, he wrote in his IG post that his studio team will take the reins for its women’s SS25 assortment. “I have full confidence that they will do a great job,” he said.

In short, don’t forget to check in on your fashion friends today.