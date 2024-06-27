If you keep track of Beyoncé’s enviable ensembles (who doesn’t?), you know it isn’t often that the Beyhive can add her recent looks to our own closet. Usually, the style icon is wearing a fresh-off-the-runway ‘fit, a custom designer piece, or a one-of-a-kind archival number that only the most notable fashion muses can get their hands on. However, on June 26, Beyoncé shared her latest vacation outfit with her 318 million Instagram followers — a white mini sundress, which, believe it or not, is available to shop online. That’s right, you don’t need a celeb stylist to copy this OOTD.

During her weekend getaway to the Hamptons with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé gave her loyal fanbase a sneak peek at her boat-ready attire, which blended a cottagecore staple — a flowy LWD — with plenty of Americana accents. The “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer’s semi-sheer lace mini dress was from Ibiza-based label, Charo Ruiz Ibiza, and featured balconette cups, an ultra-feminine skater silhouette, and a cutout just above the waist. She paired it with a slew of white accessories, including a classic black-and-white bandana tied around her head — Billie Eilish, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lawrence are also fans of this Audrey Hepburn-inspired styling technique. From there, she popped on white cat-eye sunglasses from Miu Miu for Old Hollywood flair. In true Bey form, her look wouldn’t be complete without one country-ified essential: the A-lister carried a red bandana-esque shoulder bag from the Bottega Veneta’s Pre-Fall 2024 collection, which debuted back in early May. While we’re not sure if this was intentional, Beyoncé’s most recent ensemble feels right up our alley for any July 4 festivities.

The best part about Beyoncé’s cottagecore moment? You can shop her exact dress and top-handle bag via the curated edit. But hurry, because if this look is anything like her other off-duty selections, these pieces are bound to sell out quickly.