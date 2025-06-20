A high-quality suitcase or weekender makes a world of difference when you’re traveling. Because those who have experienced, say, a broken zipper or faulty wheel know it can really throw a wrench in your journey, whether you’re jetting across the world or taking a quick train ride. As such, consider kicking your old travel bag to the curb and investing in a piece from one of the best luggage brands on the market. You’ll be happy you did so on an upcoming summer vacation — after all, who wants to start a getaway off on a stressful note?

According to Raquel Tirado, Away’s design director for luggage, its loyal customer base looks for luggage that boasts a balance of thoughtful design, durability, and versatility. “Internal organization is another top priority, which is why features like compression systems, removable laundry bags, and multiple compartments matter so much,” she tells TZR. “Functionality is key: travelers want TSA-approved locks, smooth-gliding spinner wheels, and handles that feel sturdy and ergonomic.”

Aesthetics also play a role these days, notes Tirado. “Today’s travelers see luggage as an extension of their personal style, so clean lines, modern colors from understated neutrals to bold brights, and timeless finishes are highly sought after,” she explains.

With this insight in mind, read up on the industry’s best luggage brands below, and make sure to scoop up a new piece before your next trip.

Away

When selecting luggage, Tirado recommends prioritizing meaningful features over flashy extras. “Don’t get distracted by bells and whistles that won’t improve your actual travel experience,” she suggests. “Instead, focus on the details that streamline your journey and make every trip feel more effortless.”

Away’s best-selling Bigger Carry-On, for instance, is packed with thoughtful designs. It features a polycarbonate shell, the brand’s patented interior compression system, 360-degree spinner wheels, an additional underside grab handle, and a removable laundry bag. “Travelers love that they don’t have to choose between form and function; it’s a suitcase that looks as good as it performs.” Away is also recognized for its wide selection of travel accessories, including packing cubes, crossbody bags, tech cases, and toiletry bags.

Béis

The brainchild of actor and tastemaker Shay Mitchell, Béis combines fashion, function, and accessibility, says Liz Money, its SVP of Brand and Creative. She adds that the brand strives to make its pieces as practical and good-looking as possible. That’s because Money believes luggage is akin to a statement accessory. “Colors, for us, do incredibly well,” she says about its in-demand looks. “People are really attracted to our burgundy color.” Meanwhile, Béis is targeting a younger demographic — specifically students — with its Campus Collection, which launched on June 18. “We’re developing products at an incredibly accessible price, especially with newer bags like our backpacks, totes, and messengers.”

July

Before launching July in 2018, co-founders Athan Didaskalou and Richard Li chatted with hundreds of travelings read thousands of online luggage reviews to understand common pain points. After gathering insightful information, the Melbourne-based duo made it their mission to provide the masses with durable luggage that stands the test of time. For instance, the styles include its SilentMove wheels, which move with ease. The pieces don’t skimp on style, either. July’s collection includes striking shades, like butter yellow and olive green, as well as intriguing shapes.

Monos

“When people shop for luggage today, they’re not just looking for something practical — they’re looking for something that reflects who they are and how they move through the world,” explains Monos’ co-founder and CEO Victor Tam. “At Monos, we design for the mindful traveler — the kind of person who values quality, intention, and experiences over excess.” The brand does so by using aerospace-grade polycarbonate, aluminum accents, and precision-engineered components. “[These] elevate the feel of every interaction, from the satisfying glide of the wheels to the smooth snap of a lock,” Tam says.

Customers are particularly drawn to Monos’ Hybrid Carry-On. “It’s a design that marries our signature minimal aesthetic with the elevated durability of an aluminum frame.” The brand also offers other travel essentials such as roomy totes, functional backpacks, and weekend duffle bags.

SteamLine Luggage

After noticing a gap in the market for luggage that’s equal parts beautiful and well-made, Sara Banks introduced SteamLine Luggage in 2008. The brand launched with four styles and has since expanded to a whole range of products, running the gamut from large suitcases to structured vanity bags. What sets the label apart from the rest is its unique artist-illustrated designs, such as its art deco prints and jungle motifs. Sustainability is part of its brand DNA, too, as the packing cubes and cosmetic cases are made from three to 10 plastic water bottles each.