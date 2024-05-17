It’s been almost a year to the day since Martha Stewart broke the internet as the cover star of Sports Illustrated, and we're still not over it. For a quick refresher, last summer, the 82-year-old icon stunned on the 2023 SI Swimsuit cover in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit — an unforgettable moment that instantly started an online frenzy. And earlier this week, Stewart made waves again on the SI Swimwear 60th Anniversary cover alongside other A-listers like Christie Brinkley and Tyra Banks. To celebrate the drop, Stewart attended the launch party in a flapper-inspired gold look from Brunello Cucinelli — which subtly matched the stellar sequin gown she wore inside the new edition.

On the evening of May 16, at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York, Stewart made her grand entrance in the aforementioned gold get-up. She was just as impressed by her outfit as we were, captioning her Instagram OOTD, “Nobody does a strapless dress with no zippers and a hand-crocheted macramé coat with sparkles better that the maestro Brunello Cucinelli.”

Stewart’s IG post gave us all the deets on her latest red carpet look, starting with her champagne-colored slip dress that she confirmed was actually strapless. She also provided some input on her gold 1920s-esque topper, which featured a see-through macramé grid pattern and elongated fringe at the hem. The monochromatic theme continued onto her accents with metallic peep-toe pumps from the France-based footwear atelier, Clergerie, as well as a statement beaded necklace, also in gold. From there, Stewart added diamond drop earrings and coordinating cuff bracelets on either wrist to round out her elevated ensemble.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

It seemed luxe gold numbers were the unofficial dress code of both the magazine imagery and the corresponding fête. Beyond the front page of the new issue, Stewart posed in an ultra-shimmery gold gown complete with a matching sequin shawl overtop. She once again accessorized with striking cuff bracelets and rhinestone dangly earrings, but this time, she swapped out her eye-catching beads.

If you haven’t already, run to your nearest newsstand to pick up a copy of Stewart’s Sports Illustrated issue — it’s available everywhere right now. And then, if you’re feeling inspired by her chic and shimmery selections, shop the curated edit below to put your own spin on her classic combo.