While fashion muses like Zendaya, Emily Ratajkowski, Dua Lipa, and more certainly held down the sartorial fort at the 2024 Met Gala (we’re still not over Zendaya’s back-to-back outfit changes), there were a few A-listers who were noticeably absent from the illustrious fête. Anya Taylor-Joy, for one, was missing from the star-studded guest list, but for good reason, as she’s currently in the midst of the jam-packed press tour for her upcoming film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The A-lister spent the first Monday in May in a metal floral-embellished custom Balmain mini dress that was custom molded for her body and a crystal clear homage to the Met’s “Garden of Time” dress code.

The third stop on her Furiosa promo trail found Taylor-Joy in Mexico City, Mexico, where she posed for photographers alone, as her costar Chris Hemsworth was busy co-chairing the Met Ball in New York (casual). Even though we didn’t get to experience her interpretation of the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme, the Queen’s Gambit star incorporated the aesthetic into the aforementioned Balmain design by way of realistic metallic roses cascading down her sculpted bodice. Her first OOTD, which was made just for Taylor-Joy, also featured a high mock neck and a sleek thigh-grazing skirt. The actor let her Balmain beauty take center stage and opted out of any extra accents, apart from a pair of clear PVC slingback pumps and a bold red lip.

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment

A few hours later, as the Met attendees started getting dressed in NYC, Taylor-Joy made her grand entrance in a white-on-white distressed leather look at the film’s Mexico City press conference. For starters, the star wore a black bandeau top underneath a striking cropped moto jacket with extravagant shoulder pads. Then, she styled a zipped-up mini skirt that coordinated to her statement topper as well as her ankle-strap white pumps. She added a bit more bling this time via silver hoop earrings and various mismatched rings.

Eyepix Group/LightRocket/Getty Images

Even though we missed her sartorial prowess at the Met Gala last night, the rest of her Furiosa press tour will certainly make up for lost time (the movie doesn’t hit theaters until May 24). While we await her next Furiosa-related ‘fit, consider channeling her Balmain look with the curated edit below.