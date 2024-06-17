For their appearances at Milan Fashion Week Men’s — currently in full swing over in Italy’s fashion capital — the most stylish stars have slipped into the hottest menswear trends, and they’re proving what a great option they can be for anyone seeking something besides the little white dresses and jelly sandals that have been consuming your feed. Case in point: Venus Williams’ array of on-point ensembles while attending the runway shows for Prada, JW Anderson, and Gucci. The tennis pro and fashion enthusiast’s wardrobe included blazers, trench coats, shorts, and button downs, all paired in the freshest way that is sure to inspire your sartorial choices this summer.

As evidenced by her recent collaboration with AQUA for Bloomingdale’s, the award-winning athlete obviously has a special place in her heart for sporty styles (think activewear, pleated skirts, polo shirts, and joggers — all of which are included in the collection), but she appreciates moments of glamour, too (just look at her mirrored Marc Jacobs gown from this year’s Met Gala for a perfect example). And her recent trifecta of Milan Fashion Week ensembles perfectly represented this signature combination. By dressing up classic menswear with luxe fabrications and chic accessories, she made a case to beeline over to the men’s section, or simply shop some similar women’s styles.

Ahead, learn all the details of these epic menswear-inspired looks, which include some other major summer trends. We’re looking at you, on-display socks and coordinating white sets.

Prada

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

For Prada’s Spring/Summer 2025 menswear show, Williams donned one of summer’s biggest trends: coordinating sets. Her whited striped button down and matching shorts was right in line with the pattern we’re seeing of celebs in relaxed co-ords, the latest of which was Anne Hathaway’s pastel blue set by Fabiana Filippi. The set was dressed up with an oversized gray trench coat, white leather handbag, and mirrored silver heels paired with argyle socks.

JW Anderson

Marco M. Mantovani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While attending the Irish designer’s recent menswear show, Williams proved the no-pants look is still going strong with an oversized red velvet blazer over (seemingly only) a white button that she paired with black slides and a gray leather handbag. The jacket choice was also reflective of the label’s runway theme: sleep. Cocoon-like coziness, including lots of oversized outerwear, was a common thread in the new collection.

Gucci

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Williams embraced summer’s hottest hue — white — with her outfit for the latest menswear collection from Gucci’s creative director Sabato De Sarno. In a white cropped top and pencil skirt (yup, another white set!), burgundy leather trench coat, red heels, and black baguette, the tennis GOAT joined sister Serena and Irish actor Paul Mescal as a guest for the surf-inspired show.