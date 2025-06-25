Room Key is TZR’s definitive guide to the world’s most exclusive stays. From private island resorts to design-forward urban escapes, each feature offers an insider’s look at the properties redefining modern luxury.

Monaco is the second smallest country in the world — a geographic fun fact I recently learned. The population is less than 40,000 people, whereas, for instance, the United States is around 341 million. Yet, despite its teeny-tiny size, Monaco is bursting with culture, something I discovered on a three-night stay in the picturesque country this month. I admittedly didn’t know a ton about the area before my trip, save for the fact that it was incredibly luxurious, as well as the home to the annual Monaco Grand Prix, a prestigious F1 racing event. However, after spending a weekend exploring the renowned Monte-Carlo Beach — which is under the Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer umbrella — and its surrounding areas, I left in awe, captivated by all it had to offer.

For fashion lovers like myself, this summer is an especially exciting time to visit the Monte-Carlo Beach, as it teamed up with Paris-based label Jacquemus for a seasonal takeover, dubbed The Jacquemus Beach Club, which goes until Oct. 7. As part of the collaboration, its founder, Simon Porte Jacquemus, brought his signature aesthetic — cheery colors, clean lines, and playful details — to the hotel’s legendary pier and pool area by way of chairs, umbrellas, and towels rendered in sunny yellow and black and white stripes. And the partnership didn’t end there. Should the designer’s beachy decor spark an appetite for shopping his label’s offerings, there are two Jacquemus pop-up boutiques located on the property, both open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily (until Oct. 7, too).

When you’re not soaking up the sun at the pool or on the pier (or, you know, browsing the aforementioned stores), consider partaking in a game of padel, a racquet sport popular in France. For newbies, you can opt for an hour-and-a-half coaching lesson. To unwind, check out the spa, which offers a wide range of massages and facials, as well as Pilates, yoga, and meditation. There’s also no shortage of spots to grab a mouth-watering meal or refreshing cocktail at Monte-Carlo Beach — think four restaurants and a poolside bar.

Because I could wax poetic about the dreamy Monte-Carlo Beach all day long, scroll ahead to read more about my experience at the boutique hotel.

Where To Sleep

(+) Courtesy Of Monte-Carlo Beach (+) @montecarlobeach INFO 1/2

The terracotta-colored, art deco-style Monte-Carlo Beach hotel was built in the 1920s by architect Roger Seassal. With only 40 rooms and suites, it exudes a quiet, intimate atmosphere. My sun-drenched space overlooked the water, which made hitting the hay more relaxing than ever. The room was full of charm, boasting a modern, French chic vibe courtesy of Parisian designer India Mahdavi. Because the decor wasn’t overly elegant, I felt at ease and almost at home (hey, one can dream they live at Monte-Carlo Beach). As someone who loves being outside, I took full advantage of my room’s balcony. In the morning, I ate breakfast as I took in the stunning scenery. Then, I ended the day scrolling through my phone in my PJs outside before calling it a night.

Where To Eat & Drink

(+) Maona Courtesy Of Monte-Carlo Beach (+) Le Deck Courtesy Of Monte-Carlo Beach INFO 1/2

I knew Monaco was beautiful upon my arrival; however, I wasn’t aware of its amazing food scene. It’s common to have one “just OK” meal on a getaway — but that wasn’t the case here. I’m not sure I could pick a favorite restaurant or dish during my stay, as they were all equally heavenly. As mentioned, the dining at Monte-Carlo Beach is truly unmatched. I first ate lunch at Maona, a gorgeous Mykonos-inspired spot that serves divine Greek food (the homemade tzatziki was a highlight). My second lunch was at Le Deck, a restaurant that specializes in Mediterranean and Italian cuisine, which overlooks the hotel’s Olympic-size pool. From the burrata to the steak, my meal was oh-so-tasty. And don’t forget to treat yourself to an ice-cold spritz at the poolside bar as you’re getting some much-needed R&R near the water.

Should you be looking for something a tad more upscale, don’t miss out on the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, Elsa. Though I didn’t dine there myself, photos of chef Marcel Ravin’s Mediterranean dishes make my mouth water behind a computer screen. When you’re out exploring the town, there are a slew of places to stop at for a bite to eat. Amazonico (a fusion of tropical and Latin American cuisine), Buddha Bar (Asian), and Coya (Peruvian) were all delicious, with stunning interiors to boot.

Where To Relax

(+) Photo Credit: Yoann & Marco (+) @montecarlobeach INFO 1/2

Kick back and relax near the hotel’s seawater pool, courtesy of French interior designer Dorothée Delaye. Or if the private beach is more your vibe, rent a lounge chair on the pier. Together, the two areas have 200 tents, 90 cabins, and 30 sun lounges. If you’ll be at Monte-Carlo Beach this summer, don’t pass up the chance for a chic photo op with the trés chic Jacquemus decor (pictured above). The pool and beach have a casual dress code — I wore my swimwear sans cover-up, along with a floppy hat and leather flip-flops. Book a facial or massage at the spa, too, if your schedule permits.

Where To Shop

(+) Kelsey Stewart (+) @ledressingmonaco INFO 1/2

For those heading to Monte-Carlo Beach over the next few months, save up your hard-earned dollars for the two Jacquemus boutiques, which have a small but mighty assortment of clothing, shoes, bags, jewelry, and men’s ready-to-wear. In town, there’s just about any luxury designer store you can think of at the Monte-Carlo Shopping Promenade — Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Dior included. Monaco is also a mecca for vintage connoisseurs. Le Dressing, which has two stores just streets away from one another, is a treasure trove for designer gems from labels like Saint Laurent, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. There are also plenty of fun shops to grab a souvenir. (I couldn’t help but get a shot glass.)