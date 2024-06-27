If you’ve been keeping tabs on Kylie Jenner’s clothing label, Khy and its six previous collections, you know the popular brand is up to its neck in cool-girl must-haves. In less than a year (Khy launched back in October 2023), the online retailer has accumulated an assortment of body-hugging dresses, cozy loungewear, evening-out matching sets, and more, most of which have sold out almost instantly. And luckily for our closets, Khy is just getting started. On June 27, the Jenner-led label released its seventh collection, titled “Poplin,” complete with elevated basics and investment pieces that you can shop right now.

Much like Jenner’s prior best-selling collections, the brand founder started teasing the seventh collection earlier in the launch week on Instagram — in one post, she said she’s “in love with our new Khy drop.” And after getting a sneak peek at some of the new essentials, there’s no doubt we’re obsessed, too. According to a press release, drop 007 “features a range of meticulously-designed tops, dresses, pants, and skirts, presenting an elevated take on classic silhouettes,” the brand confirmed in a statement. The entire assemblage highlights a through line of free-spirited summer-ready looks with a feminine flair — just wait until you see the halter-neck little white dresses. “The latest drop offers 12 new styles designed in an airy poplin fabric with a touch of stretch, offering comfort without compromise,” the label shared. From boho-chic LWDs, refined blouses, to even en vogue bubble skirts in white, black, light grey, and ice blue, there’s something for any summertime soirée. You can shop any of the newest Jenner-approved essentials for under $100 — the collection ranges from a $42 bow-embellished bralette to a $98 low-back midi dress.

Courtesy of Khy

In true Khy form, Jenner marked the newest drop by modeling some of her favorite pieces from “Poplin” herself. For the official photoshoot, the multi-hyphenate was photographed frolicking through a field dressed in one Khy look after another. For the first close-up, Jenner styled the Poplin Collared Zip-Up shirt in white with the low-waisted Bubble Mini Skirt, which retail for $58 and $52 respectively. In a wider shot, you can see Jenner in the Poplin Seamed Mini Dress which tied in a coquette-ish bow behind her neck. She even offered up some outfit inspo by pairing the LWD with black knee-high boots and coordinating chunky socks.

Courtesy of Khy

The enviable ensembles kept rolling on Jenner’s Instagram, as she shared a few behind-the-scenes pics from her day on set. In a head-to-toe shot, the A-lister posed in the aforementioned Low-Back Midi Dress in a subtle baby blue shade. The most expensive item in the drop includes criss-cross spaghetti straps in the back, an adorable sweetheart neckline, and a voluminous skirt perfect for toasty summer days or nights. In a separate video post, Jenner modeled an all-white look made up of the zip-up Poplin Tube Top alongside the Low-Rise Trouser, which she called “the cutest new summer set” on IG.

The best part about the most recent Khy drop? You don’t have to wait to shop it. All 12 of the label’s warm weather-approved styles are available online right now. Get your hands on some of our favorites from the drop via the curated edit below — while you still can, that is.