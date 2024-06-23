It seems like only yesterday that teeny tiny handbags were the accessory du jour, flouncing down the runways of Jacquemus and Dior and enthralling the masses with their impracticality. But, like all things in the fashion trend cycle, what comes up must come down. So is the case for these miniature marvels, which are being eclipsed by their extreme, oversized counterparts. Yes, the rumors are true: extra-large handbags are poised for domination this year, just in time for your warm-weather travels.

Jennie McCormick, chief design and merchandising officer for rag & bone’s women’s category, says the trend is apropos for the “dynamic” lives people are experiencing of late. “They go from the gym to the office to a dinner and then are traveling often,” she says. “I don’t think people want to carry around multiple bags, or a bag that looks specifically like a ‘work bag’ or a ‘travel bag.’”

This need has certainly resonated with major labels. Loewe, for one, blew up its classic puzzle tote into an extra-large version that combines geometric paneling with flexibility for easy travel and packing. Then there are brands like The Row who have long expressed their devotion to a roomy tote, thanks to their founders who essentially pioneered the bohemian staple years ago. Reformation recently jumped on the bandwagon too, releasing a number of oversized totes that fit laptops, makeup cases, phones, and anything else you might need as you go about your busy day.

“I think the resurgence of boho is pushing this trend forward in a big way,” says Joni Pangsaeng, Reformation’s senior director of design and merchandising. “At the height of the last boho renaissance in the 2010s, everyone was wearing big slouchy bags. I also think it's also a reaction to fatigue around the micro bag trend that has stuck around for so long. People are ready for something new.”

Fair enough. If you, too, are ready for an accessory refresh, shop the larger-and-in-charge selection of bags below.

@jenwonders

ALAÏA Khaima Leather-Trimmed Straw Tote $2,500 See On Net-A-Porter While technically a beach tote, this leather-trimmed, fan-shaped wonder is more like a work of art.

Métier Incognito Large Cabas $2,650 See On Métier This two-toned leather shoulder bag is a sleek upgrade to your canvas weekender.

Clare V. The Grande Bateau Tote $525 See on Clare V. Clare V.’s sturdy distressed camel-colored tote was practically made for a European getaway.

Reformation Oversized Patrizia Bowling Bag $598 See On Reformation Reformation’s Patrizia Bowling Bag features adjustable side gusset straps, interior zipper pocket, and magnetic closure that make it ultra convenient to carry around all day.

Loewe Puzzle Fold XL Tote $4,250 See On Net-A-Porter Loewe’s classic Puzzle bag now comes in a supersized version that can fold easily into your carry-on.

Cuyana Double Loop Satchel $548 See On Cuyana Cuyana’s “relaxed take on the work bag” is a solid one, with soft Italian leather and cool geometric structure making this an easy one to take from the office to the gym.

Brandon Blackwood Sylvia Bag $500 See On Brandon Blackwood This soft leather staple includes multiple and removable straps so you can wear it however you like and adjust according to your mood and baggage.

Jacquemus Le Panier Soli $560 See On Jacquemus Perfect for a seaside trip to the Amalfi Coast, this sweet handwoven tote includes luxe leather detailing and comfortable, soft construction.

The Row XL Idaho Bag In Leather $4,590 See On The Row Ashley & Mary Kate Olsen know the power of an oversized bag, so this cognac tote is an obvious star accessory.

Chloe Woody Large Raffia Tote $2,090 See On Net-A-Porter Raffia feels especially fitting in the summer months, so this tote will check multiple style boxes this season.

rag & bone Large Tote Bag $395 See On Rag & Bone Rag & bone’s Logan Tote is the epitome of a year-round work bag, thanks to its timeless shape and quality leather.

Brunello Cucinelli Calfskin Shopper Bag $3,950 See On Brunello Cucinelli Not into black? Try a creamy ivory shopper bag to tote around your essentials all day.

Bottega Veneta Maxi Cabat $14,500 See on Bottega Veneta Leave it to Bottega Veneta to lead and conquer yet another handbag category. No notes here.

Proenza Schouler XL Ruched Tote $1,295 See On Proenza Schouler Proenza’s ruched version of an extra-large tote reads so sophisticated and elegant.