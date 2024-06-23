(Accessories)
Go big or go home.
It seems like only yesterday that teeny tiny handbags were the accessory du jour, flouncing down the runways of Jacquemus and Dior and enthralling the masses with their impracticality. But, like all things in the fashion trend cycle, what comes up must come down. So is the case for these miniature marvels, which are being eclipsed by their extreme, oversized counterparts. Yes, the rumors are true: extra-large handbags are poised for domination this year, just in time for your warm-weather travels.
Jennie McCormick, chief design and merchandising officer for rag & bone’s women’s category, says the trend is apropos for the “dynamic” lives people are experiencing of late. “They go from the gym to the office to a dinner and then are traveling often,” she says. “I don’t think people want to carry around multiple bags, or a bag that looks specifically like a ‘work bag’ or a ‘travel bag.’”
This need has certainly resonated with major labels. Loewe, for one, blew up its classic puzzle tote into an extra-large version that combines geometric paneling with flexibility for easy travel and packing. Then there are brands like The Row who have long expressed their devotion to a roomy tote, thanks to their founders who essentially pioneered the bohemian staple years ago. Reformation recently jumped on the bandwagon too, releasing a number of oversized totes that fit laptops, makeup cases, phones, and anything else you might need as you go about your busy day.
“I think the resurgence of boho is pushing this trend forward in a big way,” says Joni Pangsaeng, Reformation’s senior director of design and merchandising. “At the height of the last boho renaissance in the 2010s, everyone was wearing big slouchy bags. I also think it's also a reaction to fatigue around the micro bag trend that has stuck around for so long. People are ready for something new.”
Fair enough. If you, too, are ready for an accessory refresh, shop the larger-and-in-charge selection of bags below.