With only a few weeks left until 2025, it’s time to look back on the past year. Thanks to Spotify Wrapped, you now know which artists, songs, and musical genres piqued your interest. Now, with Google’s annual Year in Search release, the top-searched-for moments of 2024 are available, too. Inside Out 2 (movies), Katt Williams (actors), Usher (musicians), and the election (news) were some of the terms that topped the list, but the data also revealed fashion insights, covering everything from the year’s top-trending aesthetics to the nostalgic looks that roared back into the style landscape.

Anyone who has spent time on the internet won’t be shocked by the leading fashion vibe. The year was defined by the Mob Wife aesthetic. Endorsed by celebrities like Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lopez, the look — which is all about fur coats, animal prints, and flashy gold jewelry — swept all of social media. You can chalk it up to the ‘60-inspired looks in Apple+’s Palm Royale series (think: Kristen Wiig in a bright floral mini dress), plus the growing appetite for retro-style outfits, according to the report.

Trend revivals were also big, according to Google’s report. Searches surrounding whether or not skinny jeans are back in style soared. (The short answer is yes, the controversial early aughts-inspired silhouette made quite the comeback this fall, thanks in part to iterations on Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway.) Google searches for how to style wide-leg pants were also big in 2024, highlighting another sartorial of-the-moment surge for the bottoms.

Below, check out some of 2024’s most searched fashion themes. There’s a good chance some of these trends will carry over to 2025.

Aesthetics

The mob wife aesthetic wasn’t the only viral look in 2024. Channeling Nancy Meyers by tapping into her breezy, linen-heavy outfits was a shared celeb goal. And thanks to the release of Charli XCX’s beloved Brat album, the Brat girl trend — hello, edgy, club-ready pieces — dominated social media this summer, too. There was also a spike in searches for the Decora look, a Japanese aesthetic all about piling on colorful statement accessories.

Fashion Styles

Retro-inspired outfits were high on everyone’s minds in 2024. Meanwhile, the flirty, feminine coquette vibe (just picture a whole lot of bows) was another term people searched for on Google, as was earthy outfits (like nature-inspired color palettes).

Some searchers were eager to find styling guidance on how to steal their boyfriend’s looks, which really came to life with this year’s menswear-inspired trend. Feminine, soft-colored Rococo outfits that hark back to the 1700s made the list, too.

Back In Style

The rumors are true: Skinny jeans reentered the fashion zeitgeist this year. But they weren’t the only blast-from-the-past look to make a comeback. Silhouettes like ‘80s-inspired stirrup pants and shoulder pads were big, too. Searches for, “Are pantyhose back in style?” soared, and thanks to celebrities’ newfound love for tights, the answer is a strong yes.

Gen Z rediscovered the beloved early-aughts brand Ed Hardy, and the brand held its first fashion show in November.

How To Style

If you spent any time searching for answers on how to wear bottoms like wide-leg pants, barrel jeans, and maxi skirts, you’re not alone. These were some of the biggest “how to style” questions asked on Google this year. People also turned to the internet for advice on styling trending sneakers, like New Balance 9060s and Adidas’ Sambas (but that’s no surprise).