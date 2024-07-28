Never has a denim silhouette elicited such feverish debate as the skinny jean has. It’s the kind of hot and cold trend that feels like a walking personification of “one day you’re in, the next you’re out.” Skinnies have decidedly been on the ‘out’ cycle the last several years, with baggier, more roomy leg shapes being the preferred fit. But, small whispers of the skinny jean’s return are steadily growing, from the runways of Miu Miu in Milan to the closets of some significant style setters, including Bella Hadid. “I think the skinny jean trend is coming back but in a more organic way, as another fit option. I think people want different silhouettes in their closet to fit their mood,” AG Jeans Women’s Senior Design Director Jen Kim tells TZR.

Indeed, as with any other trend that makes a ‘comeback’ (capris, ballet flats, or tube tops, just to name a few) the secret to reviving an old look is to inject it with modernity. Translate it to the here and now. “I do see that the trend is shifting towards skinny and slim-fit jeans for fall,” Just Black Denim President Christine Chung says, who adds that she’s been spotting new iterations that are cropping up for the coming season.

(+) Miu Miu F/W 2024 Runway Victor Boyko/Getty Images (+) Kate Moss in her signature skinny jeans. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Even though skinny jeans have a bad reputation among certain circles (one writer claimed the very mention of them “made her ill” back in 2020 and earlier this year, NPR celebrated the skinny jean’s exit from the trend cycle), it’s hard to deny the power of a comeback — particularly when it has Miuccia Prada’s stamp of approval. Ahead, denim experts weigh in on how to make your skinny jeans feel like they belong in 2024, with versatile styling suggestions that can apply to any kind of wardrobe and setting.

Pair With A Matching Jacket

Never underestimate the power of denim on denim, whether you’re experimenting with a flared leg or a slim skinny jean. “I love a rather simple, clean slim fit paired back to a matching washed denim top or jacket,” Pistola Founder and Creative Director Grace Na tells TZR. “Possibly a trench over it? The key point for this look should be that it feels polished.”

Go For An Above-The-Ankle Length

If you find that the inseam on your skinny jeans is too long, creating an unwanted bunching effect, opt for an ankle length, instead. “Try an above-the-ankle-length with socks and loafers,” Na suggests. “It makes the leg opening 11-inches higher, so it's not clinging onto the ankles.”

Head West With The Vibes

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a similar spirit as the denim-on-denim tip, leaning into a western-inspired look when styling your skinny jeans can infuse the ensemble with a cool, casual feel. “With the western trend in apparel continuing to bloom, we're seeing the slim fit’s take on a western look and feel,” Chung says.

Embrace The Capri Trend

Capris are ruling the roost this summer, and many denim experts see this as a permutation of the skinny jean’s revival. “Slim-fit denim capris are making a big comeback this upcoming season as well,” Chung notes.

Channel the ‘Model Off-Duty’ Spirit

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While you may be looking for new ways to style the skinny jean, it’s worth looking back to certain eras. “When I think of iconic slim-fit denim looks, I think of ‘90s Helmut Lang, Daryl K, Kate Moss, Chloe Sevigny, and Alexa Chung,” Kim says, adding that this era of the “Models Off Duty” look is ingrained in her memory. Pair your skinnies with a white button-down or tee, classic flat or low-heeled pump, and a statement topper when the temps start to drop.

Play With Proportions

One easy way to keep your skinny jeans feeling fresh is by leaning on contrasting proportions, whether it’s through clothing layers or accessories. “Shoes and accessories are everything when styling a slimmer fit; wearing ballet flats or western boots can modernize the outfit with a slim-fit jean,” Chung explains. “Also, accessorizing with vintage chain belts or oversized belts can also help lift the look. And an oversized button-down layered with a blazer can help with proportions as well with a slim-fit jean on the bottom.”