It looks like Dakota Johnson’s social media algorithm led her to the viral “mob wife” aesthetic, a trending style loved by the likes of Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, and Dua Lipa. Or at least, that’s what one would assume after coming across the actor’s looks over the weekend. Ahead of hosting Saturday Night Live, the Gucci brand ambassador made her way to the studio on Jan. 27, bundled up in Toteme’s long shearling coat. And then, later on in the day, she interrupted her 14-hour sleep schedule (IYKYK) to attend SNL’s after-party at Zuma, where Johnson rocked a fluffy black bolero and sheer dress. If you squint while looking at the photos, she could totally be mistaken for a cast member of The Sopranos or The Godfather, no?

Despite the rainy weather in the Big Apple on Saturday evening, Johnson looked fabulous on her way to the post-show affair (which was also attended by celebrities like Demi Moore, Sasha Obama, and Johnson’s mother, Melanie Griffith). She slipped into a see-through hand-beaded dress from Alaïa’s Spring/Summer 1996 collection. Sourced from Vintage Grace, the floor-length silhouette features sequin embellishments all over. Johnson gave her after-hours outfit a mob wife touch thanks to her ultra-fluffy bolero jacket. Finally, she accessorized the look with Jimmy Choo’s black velvet Bon Bon bag and pointy black pumps.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

If the images above weren’t enough to convince you that Johnson is in her mob wife era, perhaps this one here will do it. As noted, prior to her Saturday night outing, Johnson hit the streets of Tribeca in an ultra-furry jacket, which hails from Toteme. Retailing for a whopping $4,800, the shearling topper has two convenient front pockets. She styled the outerwear with white jeans, The Row’s zipped black leather boots, and Bottega Veneta’s cat-eye frames.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Should you, too, be giving into the temptation of tapping into the viral aesthetic, follow Johnson’s styling lead with the luxe looks ahead.