Unless you’ve been living on a remote island with no wifi access the past month, you’ve surely heard about the viral mob wife aesthetic. To sum it up: She’s a boss-like woman clad in a fur coat and bling-y jewelry (just picture a modern-day Carmela Soprano). No, the internet-famous look isn’t for the faint of heart. With that being said, if you don’t want to 100% commit to the look, might we suggest channeling a mob girlfriend instead? She’s unapologetically flirty, likes to have a good time, and tends to rock styles that err on the playful side — like, for instance, of-the-moment leopard print pants. As you may know, these casual, cool bottoms are a hot item this season, with various silhouettes to pick from.

The fervor surrounding the look could be credited to Damson Madder’s slouchy cargo Dion pants, which have a fan club with members like Marianne Theodorsen, Rebecca Olivia, and Inês Isaías. (They’ve restocked the bottoms a few times, but they’re currently all sold out, which further proves our point.) GANNI, a Scandi brand that’s been championing leopard print for years now, also has its own take on the look: A jean with a high-rise waist and voluminous, curved leg. Fortunately, these pants are still available to purchase (for now, at least).

Once you’ve got your paws on the purfect pair of leopard trousers (sorry), you might as well finish the mob girlfriend’s signature outfit. For your top, we’d recommend an early 2000s-looking fur-trimmed cardigan (extra credit if you held on to yours, especially as it’s now considered vintage) and vampy, pointy-toe black pumps. A crimped, slightly messy hair situation wouldn’t hurt, either.

Are you sold on this vibe? Below, find 11 leopard bottoms needed to emulate the cool aesthetic. Wear these babies to a cool new neighborhood spot — you know, where you’ll find all the other mob girlfriends sipping espresso martinis and spilling tea.