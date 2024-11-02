(The Shopping List)
I’m leaning all the way in.
It’s safe to say that for most of my life, my style has skewed on the traditionally feminine side. I cannot deny my love for a floral print, my devotion to a frilly hem, or my obsession with all things organza. However, this past year, I’ve developed a new appreciation for menswear. Blame it on the Hailey Bieber effect — the model has been seen out and about lately in all manner of androgynous suiting and styles — but I’m fully on board with this look, especially for the fall and winter seasons.
There’s just something so alluring, sensual even, about a men’s trouser or blazer. In fact, ever since my interest in suiting first piqued earlier this year, I find myself gravitating towards other pieces as well in the category like men’s sweaters and vests. I love that the cuts are typically roomier and allow for a lot of play in terms of styling.
Speaking of strategy, this season, I’m leaning all the way into the oversized look, by going up a size or two in men’s jackets and sweaters and pairing the pieces with more fitted or femme-forward pieces like a mini skirt, bustier, or sheer tights. I also plan on going the Bieber route at some point and donning a roomy, boxy suit (ideally in a slate gray) with all-business pumps or boots. So chic.
Ahead, see the menswear that’s inspiring my fall wardrobe for the next few months — and beyond.
Bieber’s Saint Laurent suit is shockingly still available, so I may need to treat myself. The oversized, boxy fit of this cashmere blazer is too good to pass up.
Saint Laurent, you had me at “‘90s.” I love the high waist and relaxed straight leg of these trousers that make for a very comfy fit.
I’m quite the sweater collector and the ultra-baggy silhouette of this mohair style will look great over leggings or tights (if I’m daring enough to wear it as a dress).
Confession: I love the look and fit of men’s trousers and actually have a pair or two from Scotch & Soda. This twill, two-toned chino style just needs to be tailored (to fit my 5’3” frame) and I’ll be good to go.
It’s officially bomber season, and I’m leaning all the way in. Lacoste has long perfected preppy chic style, so this wool style is a no-brainer for me.
I love the wider, cropped cut of these pants — the sleek khaki shade is a bonus. I like the idea of balancing the more masculine style with a pair of pointed pumps or heeled Mary Janes.
I’m hoping Santa delivers this stunning sheer men’s shirt early this year. I plan on wearing it all through the holiday party season.
Again, I simply cannot have enough sweaters in my arsenal. A striped, nautical-inspired style is classic enough to withstand trends, so I’ll be wearing this knit treasure for years to come.
Women’s vests tend to be cut a bit too short and slim for my taste. I love the boxy look of this sherpa-lined style from Levi’s. I’d love to femme it up by layering it over a mini skirt and tights.
This academia-inspired chocolate cardigan needs no explanation on why it’s a must-have, right?