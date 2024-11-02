It’s safe to say that for most of my life, my style has skewed on the traditionally feminine side. I cannot deny my love for a floral print, my devotion to a frilly hem, or my obsession with all things organza. However, this past year, I’ve developed a new appreciation for menswear. Blame it on the Hailey Bieber effect — the model has been seen out and about lately in all manner of androgynous suiting and styles — but I’m fully on board with this look, especially for the fall and winter seasons.

There’s just something so alluring, sensual even, about a men’s trouser or blazer. In fact, ever since my interest in suiting first piqued earlier this year, I find myself gravitating towards other pieces as well in the category like men’s sweaters and vests. I love that the cuts are typically roomier and allow for a lot of play in terms of styling.

Speaking of strategy, this season, I’m leaning all the way into the oversized look, by going up a size or two in men’s jackets and sweaters and pairing the pieces with more fitted or femme-forward pieces like a mini skirt, bustier, or sheer tights. I also plan on going the Bieber route at some point and donning a roomy, boxy suit (ideally in a slate gray) with all-business pumps or boots. So chic.

Ahead, see the menswear that’s inspiring my fall wardrobe for the next few months — and beyond.

Saint Laurent Jacket in Cashmere $5,200 See On Saint Laurent Bieber’s Saint Laurent suit is shockingly still available, so I may need to treat myself. The oversized, boxy fit of this cashmere blazer is too good to pass up.

Saint Laurent 90's Pants in Cashmere $2,890 See On Saint Laurent Saint Laurent, you had me at “‘90s.” I love the high waist and relaxed straight leg of these trousers that make for a very comfy fit.

South2 West8 Green Mohair Sweater $340 See On SSense I’m quite the sweater collector and the ultra-baggy silhouette of this mohair style will look great over leggings or tights (if I’m daring enough to wear it as a dress).

Scotch & Soda x Joe Jonas Straight Fit Twill Chino $168 See On Scotch & Soda Confession: I love the look and fit of men’s trousers and actually have a pair or two from Scotch & Soda. This twill, two-toned chino style just needs to be tailored (to fit my 5’3” frame) and I’ll be good to go.

Lacoste Men's Wool Crocodile Badge Bomber Jacket $450 See On Lacoste It’s officially bomber season, and I’m leaning all the way in. Lacoste has long perfected preppy chic style, so this wool style is a no-brainer for me.

COS Cropped Barrel-Leg Pants $135 See On COS I love the wider, cropped cut of these pants — the sleek khaki shade is a bonus. I like the idea of balancing the more masculine style with a pair of pointed pumps or heeled Mary Janes.

Ann Demeulemeester Korneel Standard Shirt $1,000 See On Ann Demeulemeester I’m hoping Santa delivers this stunning sheer men’s shirt early this year. I plan on wearing it all through the holiday party season.

Zara Striped Jacquard Sweater $50 See On Zara Again, I simply cannot have enough sweaters in my arsenal. A striped, nautical-inspired style is classic enough to withstand trends, so I’ll be wearing this knit treasure for years to come.

Levi's Sherpa Type Iii Trucker Vest $118 See On Levi's Women’s vests tend to be cut a bit too short and slim for my taste. I love the boxy look of this sherpa-lined style from Levi’s. I’d love to femme it up by layering it over a mini skirt and tights.