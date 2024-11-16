And just like that, tights weather is back. For some fashion enthusiasts, hosiery is essential in any winter-ready ensemble. But for others, hoisting up a pair of pantyhose is a sartorial nightmare. If you’re on the latter side, take it from the celebrity set: You’re missing out. Once you get past the struggle of putting on tights, they can make any outfit feel extra refined, or even festive — if that’s the vibe you’re going for. This season, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Jenna Ortega, and Lady Gaga (to name a few) have all approved the statement tights trend, whether they’re polka-dot, bright and bold, or barely-there.

In past runway seasons, tights have become a garment in their own right — not just a last-minute addition when it’s too chilly outside. Tights add a luxe layer to your final ‘fit, and not just fabric-wise, says fashion stylist Corina Gaffey. “As the ultimate blend of fashion and functionality, tights can instantly can give a simple outfit the ultimate refresh,” Gaffey says. “Celebrities frequently juxtapose tights with their outfits — mixing textures, adding color, but still doing it with their signature style — which showcases hosiery as the centerpiece of their outfit rather than an afterthought.”

While you most likely already have a semi-sheer black tights in your closet, according to celebrity stylist, Mickey Freeman, this season, celebrities are putting form over function on the hosiery front. “Available in a wide range of patterns and textures, from florals to animal prints, statement tights let wearers showcase their style and creativity, blending comfort, versatility, and visual interest in modern wardrobes,” Freeman tells TZR. As evidenced by Jenner’s polka-dot pair and Ortega’s crimson color (more on those later), A-listers often use the Trompe l’oeil technique when styling tights, he adds. “This optical illusion make two-dimensional designs appear three-dimensional,” Freeman said.

If you’re ready to take on the statement tights craze, now’s the perfect time. As you prep your holiday attire, keep scrolling to shop your favorite fashion muse’s favorite hosiery.

Kendall Jenner

Courtesy of Calzedonia

Marking her second collaboration with celeb-approved legwear brand, Calzedonia, on October 24, Jenner went viral on Instagram for her transparent polka-dot tights. In the now-famous photoshoot, the multi-hyphenate styled her pair with a long-sleeve bodysuit and slingback pointy pumps.

Rihanna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

At an Oct. 10 Savage x Fenty event in Los Angeles, Rihanna brought her fashion A-game in elevated lingerie. For starters, she slipped on the camouflage lace tights underneath a matching corseted slip dress, both from her recent collaboration with Diesel. RiRi’s semi-sheer nylons peeked out from underneath her multi-color fur coat courtesy of Fendi.

Diane Kruger

Tristar Media/Getty Images Entertainment

The Troy actor doesn’t attend many A-list affairs, but, when she does, all eyes go to her her OOTN. For her latest red carpet walk, Kruger arrived in floral grid tights from Wolford in a mesh black pattern. Alongside a leather Magda Butrym jacket worn as a dress, her striking slip-ons acted in lieu of lots of jewelry.

Lady Gaga

Randy Holmes/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Throughout her decades in the spotlight, Lady Gaga has always experimented with eclectic tights, says stylist Emily Evans. “Whether ripped and folded down or as chic as sheer black, she always adds her own unique spin,” she adds. But during her Oct. 1 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Gaga embraced her feminine side in ivory knit tights from Petit Moments. They made her Muto Little Harlequin-inspired mini dress feel classic, instead of clown-ish.

Jenna Ortega

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

If you kept tabs on Ortega’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour, there’s a chance this Alexander McQueen Resort 2025 moment is still on your mind. At a photocall in London on August 30, the 22-year-old made headlines for her bright crimson Calzedonia tights. The opaque stockings blended seamlessly into her sky-high platform pumps from Le Silla.

Kaia Gerber

Like Jenner, Gerber is also a fan of polka-dot tights. To celebrate the December 2024 issue of Vogue (which stars Gerber), the model attended a launch party in a little black Marc Jacobs dress and dotted tights from Wolford. Contrary to Jenner’s, Gerber’s dots were a bit larger alongside a nude base.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

On September 26, just a few days before her collaboration with Wardrobe.NYC released, Huntington-Whiteley was snapped by the paparazzi during Paris Fashion Week. At a Vogue dinner, she wore head-to-toe Wardrobe.NYC — most notably, statement fishnets from her collection. They looked sleek with her webbed bodysuit and a matching satin mini skirt.

Anna Kendrick

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

While promoting her directorial debut, Woman of the Hour, Kendrick delivered numerous street style sets. A fan-favorite was the monochromatic moment she wore in NYC on October 23. For starters, Kendrick went full winter mode with a burgundy velvet mini dress from La Doublej. Then, she continued the one-color theme with partially see-through red tights and complementary Malone Souliers platforms.