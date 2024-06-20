Hailey Bieber gave us “strawberry girl” summer in all its no-makeup and red midi dress glory. Megan Thee Stallion introduced fans to “hot girl” summer, which encouraged us to embrace our saucy, unapologetic side, dressed in micro-mini shorts and sky-high pumps. But this season, there’s a new “girl” in town: the “Brat girl.” No, we’re not taking style cues from our childhood Bratz dolls (although that could be a major slay for another day). The internet’s newest must-copy aesthetic is inspired by Charli XCX’s recent album Brat that dropped on June 7. So say goodbye to the clean ways of strawberry summers past and hello to your inner chaos-causing diva.

Almost immediately after Charli XCX released the album’s first single “Von Dutch” on February 29, her longtime enthusiasts picked up the whiff of a new era. With lyrics like, “It's okay to just admit that you're jealous of me” and “Von Dutch, cult classic but I still pop,” the chart-topping song set a slightly trashy, disheveled, and unapologetic standard for Brats everywhere. Once the full album released earlier this month, the Brat girl agenda was crystal clear: It’s throwing on a barely-there bralette with a micro-mini skirt you thrifted back in high school and hitting up the club on a Tuesday night (with absolutely zero regards for your work schedule tomorrow). To be a Brat is to wear matte wraparound sunglasses indoors to hide your smudged eyeliner from last night. It’s bringing your studded Balenciaga Le Cagole Shoulder Bag to the grocery store with nothing but an expired burgundy lipstick and some wine-stained cash inside. Take it from the O.G. Brat herself, “It can go the way of luxury, but it can also be so trashy,” Charli XCX said in a recent interview. “A strappy white top with no bra is kind of all you need,” she added.

If you’re overwhelmed by this stark departure from the “clean girl” universe, don’t worry, Charli’s got you covered on the sartorial front. It’s important to note that just because her Brat album cover is neon green, that doesn’t mean your outfits should give off traffic cone vibes. The goal here is indie sleaze-inspired moody hues. Think dark acid-wash jeans, a monochromatic groufit embellished with a whale-tail thong, and less-than-luxe leather looks (perhaps an oversized men’s biker jacket you scored on Depop with the words “signs of wear” in the description). All this to say? Less neon, more noir.

For those looking to unleash their inner Brat, we suggest sourcing Charli’s Instagram first, because it’s essentially the Brat girl starter pack. For her recent sold-out performance in Brooklyn, New York, Charli sang her greatest hits and sipped on a glass of wine in a semi-sheer ruffled mini dress in various melancholic shades of gray, black, and blue. The “Club Classics” singer accessorized with knee-high leather boots and striped leg warmers on her arms. Her latest street style moments are also chock-full of Brat girl outfit inspo. After an interview at BBC Radio Studios in London, the British pop star was photographed in low-waisted acid-wash jeans, a cropped leather jacket adorned with a punk-rock neck tie, and pointy patent pumps. Charli even went full-on Brat for the 2024 Met Gala in a hauntingly-beautiful white dress from Marni creative director, Francesco Risso. What’s more Brat-coded than attending the Super Bowl of fashion in a distressed floor-length gown constructed out of archival T-shirts from the ‘50s, ‘60s, and ‘70s?

The best part about this Charli XCX-led era? It’s only just begun — so you have plenty of time to partake in all the Brat girl happenings this summer. To get in on the Brat girl takeover, make room in your closet for the edgy ensembles below.