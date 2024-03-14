Don’t panic, but skinny jeans may have a moment in the sun next autumn — at least, that’s what Miuccia Prada would likely tell you. ICYMI, the beloved designer incorporated the silhouette in Miu Miu’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection. But that’s months from now. This spring, the denim look du jour is much, much baggier than the oft-controversial bottoms. Enter: barrel jeans, a curvy shape taking over the style scene.

Though the voluminous silhouette has decidedly reached peak popularity in 2024, the trend started brewing early last year when Pieter Mulier sent a model down the catwalk wearing a billowy pair of jeans at the Alaïa Fall/Winter 2023 show. And when the creative director debuts a look, it’s typically only a matter of time until everyone else follows his lead. (I mean, you’ve seen those studded flats, right?)

Case in point: Last October, Blake Lively took to the streets in Manhattan in an incredibly slouchy jeans coupled with a chunky cardigan. And the following month, certified fashion girl Gigi Hadid rocked a gray style alongside a tomato red Guest In Residence sweater set. The most recent A-lister endorsement came from Julianne Moore, who wore the very Alaïa’s style that started it all — and the matching denim top — for a spin around the Big Apple on March 4 (pictured above).

(+) Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Are you down to road test a pair of barrel jeans yourself? If yes, shop 10 TZR-approved picks ahead.