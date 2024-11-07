Ever since the Adidas Sambas renaissance began in early 2023 (over 70 years after it initially debuted), practically every notable A-lister has styled the sporty shoe. Available in a variety of cool-girl colors and fabrics, its fashion-forward fans include Jennifer Lawrence, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, Dakota Johnson, Taylor Russell, and most recently, Anne Hathaway (to name a few). On November 6, Hathaway finally approved the Adidas Samba takeover alongside an effortlessly chic all-white outfit. While this was the star’s first public Samba-clad spotting, her luxe look proved it certainly won’t be the last.

During a solo stroll throughout New York’s Central Park on Wednesday afternoon, the Princess Diaries actor was snapped by the paparazzi. It seems Hathaway curated her entire ensemble around her new Sambas, which featured gray suede overlays, black leather stripes, white leather throughout, and cool-toned brown gum soles. The rest of her OOTD matched her shoes, starting with a white cable-knit cardigan. The Oscar winner continued the monochromatic theme with baggy linen trousers in the same stark white hue. From there, Hathaway kept a low-profile and thanks to her paparazzi-blocking black sunglasses and navy blue baseball cap. Even though she loves her charm-embellished Hermès Birkin for off-duty romps, this time, she opted for an oversized tote black tote bag as her carry-all. In true Hathaway form, subtle gold accessories completed her co-ord, including chunky hoop earrings and the B.zero1 Necklace from Bulgari — a fitting selection for the jeweler’s brand ambassador.

Santi Ramales / BACKGRID

Sure, this is the first time Hathaway’s taken her Sambas out for a street style spin, however, her TikTok followers know she’s had them for over a month. On October 5, she showcased the must-haves in a casual #OOTD video. “These are my shoes. Everyone has them. I have them too,” Hathaway shared in the clip. While she referenced her ‘fit as “my not trying very hard at all outfit of the day,” her lace-ups made her black joggers and matching sweatshirt feel sleek.

If you, like Hathaway, are late to board the Sambas bandwagon, now’s the perfect time to treat yourself to the timeless style. Channel Hathaway’s entire laidback look via the curated edit below. And hurry, because her exact kicks are still available to shop.